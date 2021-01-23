Clear

Impeachment complicates Biden's efforts to unify

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces details for the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump with the start of arguments to begin February 9, giving the Senate time to confirm President Joe Biden's Cabinet.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 1:10 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

President Joe Biden spent his first week in office trying to convince the nation to see themselves not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans united in defeating the pandemic. Then on Friday night, the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump got a formal date on the calendar, complicating every bipartisan goal on the new President's agenda.

After four exhausting years of Trump that left this country deeply divided and democracy hanging by a thread, the nation breathed easier when Trump decamped Wednesday to Mar-a-Lago, his slashing vitriol silenced by a permanent suspension on Twitter. Next month's trial will bring the outcast former President back to center stage, giving him yet another chance to claim that he is a victim in a never-ending partisan witch hunt and handing him a platform to rally his supporters at a time when he might have had otherwise had none.

Biden is caught in an almost impossible vise as the nation reengages in the most polarizing kind of proceeding that exists in Washington. He has insisted that Trump must be held accountable for the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, but he has been notably cool to the prospect of impeachment as he tries to unravel Trump's legacy with more than two dozen executive orders in his first three days in office, while simultaneously working the phones to build broader legislative consensus.

The looming trial -- which has the potential to inflame partisan divisions just as quickly as Biden was trying to squelch them -- offers no visible upside to a President who was elected on his promise to bring the warring parties of Washington together and forge compromise in a Capitol that has been defined by strife.

The hopes that Biden could bring a different tone to Washington -- which were so bright on Inauguration Day -- were complicated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the House would deliver the impeachment article charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate on Monday evening. Senators will be sworn in for the trial the next day, according to the calendar outlined by Schumer, with trial arguments slated to start on February 9.

The delay in the trial's start will be helpful to Biden because only two of his Cabinet nominees have been approved by the Senate so far -- a much slower pace than his predecessors. Biden underscored that point Friday when asked whether he favored Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's timeline for a mid-February impeachment trial. "The more time we have to get up and running and meet these crises, the better," Biden replied at the end of a White House event about executive actions on the economy.

Senate unlikely to convict

Biden has been circumspect on whether he believes there is any point to holding a Senate impeachment trial for a President who has already left office, answering virtually every question by stating that he will leave the timing and mechanics of a trial up to Senate leaders.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki crisply shut down questions about Biden's more substantive views on impeachment -- and whether Trump should be barred from holding federal office in the future -- by pointing out that the President ousted Trump from the White House through the electoral process.

"He ran against him because he thought he was unfit to serve, and he's no longer here because President Biden beat him," Psaki said during the White House news briefing Friday. "We'll leave the steps -- the accountability steps -- to Congress to determine."

The question of the futility of an impeachment trial at this point is even more salient now given that the Senate looks increasingly unlikely to convict Trump, according to reporting by CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Jeremy Herb. Convicting Trump would require 17 Republican senators to vote with the 50 Democrats in the Senate, a tall order on any legislative matter, let alone one as fraught as this one.

Though there is disagreement among rank-and-file Republicans about how Trump should be punished for his role in the riot -- with conviction dangling the possibility that Trump could be barred from holding federal office in the future — many Republicans are now also questioning whether it is constitutional to try a president who has already left office.

The argument about constitutionality is serving as a useful dodge for GOP senators who are wary of Trump's punishing instincts -- allowing them to avoid alienating his base voters, while potentially getting them off the hook with more moderate constituents who were angered by Trump's role in Capitol riot, seeded by the blizzard of lies he told about the November election results.

"I don't know what the vote will be, but I think the chance of two-thirds is nil," said Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told CNN.

'Americans are going hungry'

Through almost all of his other actions this week, Biden signaled that he was trying to move Americans beyond the Trump era, not just in policy but also in tone. Swearing in his new employees, Biden told them that if he heard them disrespecting or talking down to another colleague, he would fire them on the spot — underscoring that he believes everyone deserves to be treated with the dignity and decency that has been "missing in a big way the past four years." Aside from that comment, when given the chance to take a shot at Trump, he has generally avoided it -- describing the letter the former President left him, for example, as "generous."

Biden alienated some Republicans this week by seeking to undo some of Trump's most controversial policies through executive actions -- halting construction of the wall at the US-Mexico border, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, rejoining the Paris climate accord and rescinding Trump's ban on travel from predominantly Muslim countries.

But the new President also placed great emphasis on actions he was taking that could garner support from both parties: measures to speed up vaccine distribution like invoking the Defense Production Act to produce more supplies like needles or specialized syringes that could extract more vaccine from each vial; plans to accelerate the reopening of schools; an extension of moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures; and policies aimed at curbing food insecurity in the midst of the pandemic, which has been a concern for both Democrats and Republicans.

Pointing to the road ahead as he outlined some of the economy-focused executive actions that he was taking on Friday, Biden underscored that there were constraints on what he could do alone with the stroke of his pen -- and made another urgent plea to members of Congress to come to the negotiating table on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

With the US Senate divided 50-50, Schumer and Senate Minority Leader McConnell are still wrangling over a power-sharing agreement in the Senate that will determine the number of seats each party controls the chamber's committees. Talks have stalled over McConnell's demand that Schumer preserve the filibuster.

While Biden is already facing significant resistance among Republicans about the cost of the package, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese warned that Americans may tumble into an even deeper medical crisis and "economic hole" without it.

Biden noted that another 900,000 Americans have joined the ranks of the unemployed, according to economic data this week, while many families are still being forced to drive up to food banks just to feed their children. In an argument for his legislative package attuned to Republican concerns, he said there is a "growing economic consensus that we must act decisively and boldly to grow the economy," and that it is "a smart fiscal investment" that will help America retain its competitive edge around the world. (He noted at one point that Trump's former economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, has spoken in favor of the proposal that he has outlined).

"This almost doesn't have a partisan piece to it," Biden said plaintively.

"I don't believe the people of this country just want to stand by and watch their friends and their neighbors, coworkers, fellow Americans go hungry, lose their homes, or lose their sense of dignity and hope and respect," he said Friday. "I don't believe Democrats or Republicans are going hungry and losing jobs; I believe Americans are going hungry and losing their jobs."

"We have the tools to fix it."

But Biden still has a great deal of persuading to do as he tries to drum up the political will for another bipartisan piece of legislation using those tools. As he reaches out, there are signs that the two camps are retreating back to their familiar corners -- with impeachment standing as the biggest obstacle in the new President's way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Paris
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 7°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton Brown County

Image

South Knox Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Northeast Dubois Vincennes Rivet

Image

North Knox Pike Central

Image

Bloomfield Eastern Greene

Image

Loogootee Shoals

Image

North Daviess WRV

Image

THN Clay City

Image

Former Sears location at Haute City Center to become COVID-19 vaccination site

Image

Lawrence County clinic receives award

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1086333

Reported Deaths: 20423
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4391189148
DuPage699001160
Will58974881
Lake53926901
Kane46512696
Winnebago26504412
Madison24822471
St. Clair22624433
McHenry21916251
Champaign15667104
Peoria15231250
Sangamon14658236
McLean13350168
Tazewell12087249
Rock Island12027304
Kankakee11593185
Kendall981981
LaSalle9595248
Macon8893182
Vermilion7634115
DeKalb756592
Adams7442123
Williamson6247117
Boone558778
Whiteside5317175
Clinton510786
Coles473982
Ogle465171
Knox4640146
Grundy444554
Effingham433470
Jackson424470
Henry404477
Marion4026113
Macoupin391396
Franklin388470
Randolph374970
Livingston369768
Monroe362871
Stephenson356777
Jefferson3493104
Morgan327492
Woodford327067
Logan311557
Montgomery310548
Lee307674
Bureau301984
Christian300775
Fayette293653
Perry273961
Iroquois260558
Fulton258149
Jersey225859
Lawrence219030
McDonough216451
Saline204254
Douglas202134
Union200432
Shelby199135
Crawford179434
Cass176631
Bond176224
Warren159144
Pike157148
Richland155345
Wayne152843
Hancock151134
Jo Daviess150524
Clark150133
Washington146925
Edgar146553
Carroll145133
Ford138851
Moultrie138728
White136330
Clay132240
Greene125743
Johnson122415
Wabash119314
Piatt118216
Mason118041
Mercer117830
De Witt116327
Cumberland110027
Jasper104715
Massac104732
Menard90210
Hamilton72017
Marshall68214
Schuyler63216
Pulaski6203
Brown61311
Stark49520
Edwards4709
Henderson45616
Calhoun4464
Scott3961
Alexander3957
Gallatin3924
Putnam3522
Hardin3078
Pope2533
Unassigned1060
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 601937

Reported Deaths: 9593
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion831111322
Lake44972678
Allen32498545
Hamilton29039315
St. Joseph27133380
Elkhart24291343
Vanderburgh19160246
Tippecanoe17799130
Johnson14871292
Porter14631167
Hendricks14188247
Madison10851219
Vigo10636178
Clark10520137
Monroe9299110
Delaware9055134
LaPorte8972160
Howard8134142
Kosciusko800382
Warrick665197
Hancock6575103
Bartholomew637999
Floyd6322109
Wayne6076161
Grant5937113
Dubois552578
Boone544967
Morgan530594
Henry503464
Marshall499884
Cass478663
Dearborn470745
Noble468357
Jackson420747
Shelby410781
Lawrence387478
Clinton370642
Gibson365559
DeKalb344264
Montgomery340754
Harrison340544
Knox333139
Miami317344
Steuben311545
Whitley301725
Wabash299747
Adams299035
Ripley296545
Putnam292049
Huntington288659
Jasper287634
White270340
Daviess266073
Jefferson257938
Fayette245148
Decatur244883
Greene238162
Posey236927
Wells233350
LaGrange226361
Scott221838
Clay220932
Randolph212148
Jennings195836
Sullivan190833
Spencer188019
Fountain182127
Washington182022
Starke174443
Jay166322
Owen162837
Fulton162330
Orange156333
Carroll155415
Rush153318
Perry151227
Vermillion147334
Franklin146933
Tipton130932
Parke13018
Pike115626
Blackford110522
Pulaski96137
Newton90521
Brown86833
Benton85910
Crawford7839
Martin72313
Warren6757
Switzerland6455
Union6227
Ohio4787
Unassigned0375