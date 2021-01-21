Clear

From Keystone XL to Paris Agreement, Joe Biden signals a shift away from fossil fuels

On his first day of office, President Biden took a series of executive actions that included revoking a permit that former President Trump granted to the Keystone XL pipeline. CNN's Paula Newton explains why this is so controversial.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

America's energy policy is getting an extreme makeover.

President Joe Biden is wasting no time undoing the Trump administration's efforts to prop up fossil fuels and deny the existence of a climate crisis.

On his first day in the White House, Biden took a series of executive actions that put an exclamation point on his commitment to address climate change. Biden immediately moved to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, revoke a permit that former President Donald Trump granted to the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and place a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic.

The steps underscore just how sharply US climate policy is changing, not only from the Trump era but even from the approach of the Obama administration in which Biden played a major role.

"The era of supporting fossil fuels, even as a temporary bridge to a clean future, is over," said Bob McNally, president of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group. "The United States has shifted from all-of-the-above to accelerated decarbonization."

By contrast, Trump was a fierce advocate for the fossil fuels industry. Among other steps, Trump gutted environmental regulations, attempted to bail out coal miners, installed a former coal lobbyist to lead the EPA and helped broker a deal with OPEC to rescue shale oil producers.

Even during the Obama administration, the United States supported natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal. But gas is now falling out of favor in Washington, too.

Climate activists celebrated Biden's Day One moves -- and promised to press for much more.

"This is swift and decisive action. It makes the United States once more part of the global climate solution -- not the problem," Mitchell Bernard, president of the National Resources Defense Council, said in a statement Wednesday.

Many scientists fear the United States, and the world, lost valuable time during the Trump era in combating the worsening climate crisis.

May Boeve, executive director of environmental group 350.org, vowed to "ensure" Biden "stops all harmful fossil fuel infrastructure," including the Dakota Access Pipeline and other projects.

Tom Werner, CEO of solar technology and energy storage company SunPower, applauded Biden's executive actions and expressed hope for additional steps, including support for minority-owned clean energy businesses and streamlining project permitting.

"It's inspiring to have leaders in office who squarely put clean energy and the environment as one of the most urgent and top priorities," Werner told CNN Business in an email.

At least one Big Oil CEO cheered as well.

"I applaud President Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement. It's a deal made stronger with the United States as a member, and we look forward to working with the administration to meet the goals outlined within it," Gretchen Watkins, president of the Shell Oil Company, said in a statement.

The Keystone XL debate

However, some Republicans and oil industry executives immediately bashed Biden's moves.

"Killing the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris Agreement will eliminate good-paying jobs," US Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, said in a statement. She said it is "imperative that Congress aggressively exercises oversight and pushes back on the worst impulses of Washington bureaucrats."

Mike Sommers, the CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, said in a statement the oil-and-gas lobby supports the "ambitions" of the Paris Agreement. Sommers also emphasized that the world needs natural gas, including expanded liquefied natural gas (LNG), to make the transition to cleaner fuels.

However, Sommers slammed Biden's decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline permit as a "misguided move" and a "slap in the face" to union workers supporting the project. Sommers called it a "significant step backwards both for environmental progress and our economic recovery."

Keystone XL has been a political football between climate activists and the oil industry. The planned pipeline would carry oil from the tar sands of Canada into the United States.

'Awash in oil'

TC Energy, the Canadian company building the pipeline, called the Biden decision "very disappointing" and said it will cause the project to be suspended.

Andrew Grant, head of climate, energy and industry research at Carbon Tracker, said the decision to stop Keystone XL makes sense based purely on economics.

"It's high-cost and high-carbon. If we're serious about hitting the Paris climate goals, this is exactly the kind of oil [project] that shouldn't be going ahead," Grant said.

Energy analysts said the consequences of the Keystone XL decision are far larger for Canada than for US consumers.

"We're awash in oil right now. We have a glut," said McNally, the Rapidan Energy consultant. "We don't desperately need that oil."

Still, the move marks a shift from Trump's efforts to advance oil pipelines and support the industry broadly.

Last spring, with oil prices crashing and the shale industry on the brink, Trump pressured Russia and Saudi Arabia to end their oil price dispute. OPEC and its allies eventually agreed to unprecedented production cuts that stopped the bleeding.

"Donald Trump came in and helped save shale's bacon by intervening," said McNally.

Trump also knew he couldn't afford to lose political support in major energy-producing states such as Texas.

Jobs vs. climate

Similarly, Biden will face a difficult challenge in balancing the need to address the climate crisis without worsening the jobs crisis facing the United States.

"The Biden coalition is a very tenuous alliance between progressive environmentalists and organized labor," Josh Price, senior analyst at Height Capital Markets, said in an email.

The Biden plan calls for pouring trillions of dollars into clean energy, creating millions of union jobs while slashing carbon emissions.

However, Biden's legislative climate is in jeopardy because Democrats only have a slim majority in both houses of Congress. Moderate Democrats, including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, are unlikely to back sweeping climate action such as the Green New Deal or steps to strip the oil industry of tax breaks.

"The Biden team and environmental advocates in Congress will need to take stock of their assets and go back to the drawing board for a feasible plan," Price said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Paris
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Colder!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Where is the snow?

Image

Local author works to raise money for Terre Haute Humane Society - here's how you can help

Image

Knox County EMA uses Think GIS to get information to the public

Image

Indiana health leaders give COVID-19 vaccine update

Image

New building will support the community and help with cat populations

Image

Today was nice - but there could be snow in the forecast

Image

Vigo County has a new historian

Image

Point in Time Count set for next week

Image

Proposed bill looks to keep future Vigo County casino revenue local

Image

All You Need to know for Thursday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1081354

Reported Deaths: 20285
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4374659098
DuPage695791157
Will58681876
Lake53688895
Kane46288685
Winnebago26406409
Madison24604468
St. Clair22480429
McHenry21807249
Champaign15602104
Peoria15130245
Sangamon14605236
McLean13294164
Tazewell12005248
Rock Island11977304
Kankakee11542180
Kendall976881
LaSalle9537247
Macon8863182
Vermilion7591115
DeKalb753892
Adams7405121
Williamson6220117
Boone557177
Whiteside5285174
Clinton508286
Coles470981
Ogle462571
Knox4608144
Grundy442254
Effingham431769
Jackson422069
Henry402976
Marion4024112
Macoupin387994
Franklin386470
Randolph373868
Livingston366766
Monroe360871
Stephenson354777
Jefferson3470104
Morgan327391
Woodford321866
Logan310657
Montgomery307845
Lee306273
Bureau301584
Christian299774
Fayette292253
Perry267660
Iroquois260557
Fulton257549
Jersey224258
Lawrence218430
McDonough215251
Saline203653
Douglas200733
Union199932
Shelby197535
Crawford177834
Cass176331
Bond174424
Warren158844
Pike155946
Richland154645
Wayne152243
Hancock150134
Jo Daviess149924
Clark148532
Washington145925
Edgar144553
Carroll144033
Ford138850
Moultrie138528
White134530
Clay131440
Greene125343
Johnson121715
Wabash118414
Piatt118016
Mercer117730
Mason117241
De Witt115827
Cumberland109427
Jasper104315
Massac103731
Menard89310
Hamilton72017
Marshall67714
Schuyler62716
Pulaski6153
Brown61211
Stark49420
Edwards4709
Henderson45616
Calhoun4424
Alexander3937
Gallatin3894
Scott3861
Putnam3482
Hardin3058
Pope2492
Unassigned1080
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 598313

Reported Deaths: 9529
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion826311317
Lake44778676
Allen32331543
Hamilton28818314
St. Joseph27014378
Elkhart24244343
Vanderburgh19012243
Tippecanoe17701128
Johnson14748289
Porter14574166
Hendricks14074244
Madison10768217
Vigo10584177
Clark10428136
Monroe9222109
Delaware8982134
LaPorte8925159
Howard8061141
Kosciusko796782
Warrick657997
Hancock653599
Bartholomew634097
Floyd6270108
Wayne6037159
Grant5893112
Dubois549477
Boone542267
Morgan526294
Henry500764
Marshall497784
Cass477062
Dearborn467645
Noble466157
Jackson419146
Shelby408180
Lawrence385777
Clinton368240
Gibson362659
DeKalb341364
Montgomery338953
Harrison335343
Knox331339
Miami315744
Steuben309844
Whitley299825
Adams297835
Wabash297747
Ripley294945
Putnam290347
Huntington287559
Jasper286234
White269839
Daviess264773
Jefferson255838
Decatur244382
Fayette243948
Greene237062
Posey235227
Wells232247
LaGrange226061
Clay219932
Scott219538
Randolph210445
Jennings195335
Sullivan190033
Spencer185819
Fountain180827
Washington180222
Starke173943
Jay164822
Owen161737
Fulton161430
Carroll154515
Orange153433
Rush152318
Perry149727
Vermillion146733
Franklin145533
Parke12988
Tipton129532
Pike114626
Blackford109522
Pulaski95637
Newton89921
Brown86533
Benton85410
Crawford7769
Martin71013
Warren6637
Switzerland6325
Union6166
Ohio4747
Unassigned0375