Clear

Is the QAnon movement dead?

The moment of reckoning promised by the QAnon conspiracy theory never came. Now, many believers feel confused, duped, and uncertain of what comes next.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Wednesday at noon, Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States. He was not arrested beforehand. Nor were any of the other high-profile Democratic politicians who attended the inauguration. Donald Trump didn't declare martial law. He flew to Florida quietly.

And thus died one of the longest-lasting and most widespread conspiracy theories of last four years -- organized loosely under the flag of the group known as QAnon. Adherents to the conspiracy theory, which had become a sort of conspiracy catch-all for people who saw Trump as some sort of savior figure, were left wondering what the heck happened.

So, where does Q go next? Or is it over? I reached out to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who has been covering the movement adeptly for CNN, to answer those questions -- and more.

Our conversation, conducted via email and lightly edited for flow, is below.

Cillizza: QAnon's core belief was that Trump was installed by the military and would conduct a roundup of Democratic politicians engaged in wrongdoing. That, uh, didn't happen. Do they have an explanation?

O'Sullivan: Wednesday was a rough day for believers of this conspiracy theory. The reaction has been mixed.

Some believers seem to be coming to the realization they have been duped. For some of them, it was confirmation of suspicions they have had for a while. They feel like Trump has betrayed them.

I was at a QAnon event in Arizona back in October and one of the guys who was speaking at it, someone who is a major peddler of the conspiracy theory, was telling the audience to stay patient, that even though the conspiracy theory was three years old at that point and the big round-up of Democratic politicians didn't happen -- it would happen and everything would be fine after Trump's reelection.

Guys like that, who have social media accounts and sell QAnon merch to cash in on the conspiracy theory, are already coming up with ways to spin the conspiracy theory forward -- some are even trying to say Biden is actually a QAnon guy.

Cillizza: How much (or little) was Q impacted by the January 6 riot where its adherents seemed to play a major part? Did it hurt itself?

O'Sullivan: January 6 was the physical manifestation of the online mob.

The guy with the horns on his head who is in all the pictures from the Capitol and has now been arrested was a big QAnon believer. He was at that event in Arizona, too, and I saw him outside Trump's rally in Dalton, Georgia, two days before the insurrection.

A lot of these guys really thought they could get away with doing this because they so believed in the conspiracy theory and they so believed that they were doing what Trump wanted them to do.

I think seeing them now being rounded up and eventually prosecuted sends a message to QAnon followers that they can't act with impunity. Though it is also going to create some QAnon martyrs.

Cillizza: Is Trump still championed as a Q hero? Or does the fact that he didn't make good on the promise they had for him?

O'Sullivan: That remains to be seen. QAnon followers are trying to figure out a narrative right now. In a few weeks' time if Trump finds a platform that will have him online again and he starts spreading more misinformation and hate -- he might find himself again the QAnon darling.

Cillizza: And now the big Q about Q: Is the movement dead? Or will it reorganize around another conspiracy and live another day?

O'Sullivan: This is the most important question.

In our story published today, we spoke to a guy who says he isn't a QAnon follower, but he does espouse some of its conspiracy theories.

I met him in the early hours of the morning in DC on Wednesday and he was repeating a conspiracy popular among QAnon followers that Trump would stop the inauguration of Biden using martial law.

He also said the election was stolen and that it was left-wing radicals responsible for the violence here on January 6.

I caught up with him after the inauguration when reality was settling in. While he accepted he was wrong about martial law -- for him the lies about the stolen election and the left-wing radicals were still the truth.

And so there are possibly millions of Americans who have been indoctrinated in conspiracy theories, and just because Biden is the President, that is not going away.

It might get even worse for some now that the major social media platforms are kicking off a lot of QAnon accounts (at least for now) it is forcing some believers to darker corners of the internet where they will see more wacky theories and might get radicalized further.

One of the great challenges, I think, in 2021 is how America is going to deal with that very issue. We have a domestic radicalization problem with disinformation at its core.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Paris
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Warmer and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 46°

Image

Former WTHI General Manager Dave Bailey passes away at 76-years-old

Image

Kevin is tracking a warm-up...and then a cool down

Image

Business has picked up for this Terre Haute restaurant amid the pandemic

Image

VU Dohn Prep

Image

Cayuga woman charged with battering a child

Image

South Vermillion West Vigo

Image

Vigo County man charged for Clay County gas station robbery

Image

Local reaction to President Biden

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1081354

Reported Deaths: 20285
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4374659098
DuPage695791157
Will58681876
Lake53688895
Kane46288685
Winnebago26406409
Madison24604468
St. Clair22480429
McHenry21807249
Champaign15602104
Peoria15130245
Sangamon14605236
McLean13294164
Tazewell12005248
Rock Island11977304
Kankakee11542180
Kendall976881
LaSalle9537247
Macon8863182
Vermilion7591115
DeKalb753892
Adams7405121
Williamson6220117
Boone557177
Whiteside5285174
Clinton508286
Coles470981
Ogle462571
Knox4608144
Grundy442254
Effingham431769
Jackson422069
Henry402976
Marion4024112
Macoupin387994
Franklin386470
Randolph373868
Livingston366766
Monroe360871
Stephenson354777
Jefferson3470104
Morgan327391
Woodford321866
Logan310657
Montgomery307845
Lee306273
Bureau301584
Christian299774
Fayette292253
Perry267660
Iroquois260557
Fulton257549
Jersey224258
Lawrence218430
McDonough215251
Saline203653
Douglas200733
Union199932
Shelby197535
Crawford177834
Cass176331
Bond174424
Warren158844
Pike155946
Richland154645
Wayne152243
Hancock150134
Jo Daviess149924
Clark148532
Washington145925
Edgar144553
Carroll144033
Ford138850
Moultrie138528
White134530
Clay131440
Greene125343
Johnson121715
Wabash118414
Piatt118016
Mercer117730
Mason117241
De Witt115827
Cumberland109427
Jasper104315
Massac103731
Menard89310
Hamilton72017
Marshall67714
Schuyler62716
Pulaski6153
Brown61211
Stark49420
Edwards4709
Henderson45616
Calhoun4424
Alexander3937
Gallatin3894
Scott3861
Putnam3482
Hardin3058
Pope2492
Unassigned1080
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 598313

Reported Deaths: 9529
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion826311317
Lake44778676
Allen32331543
Hamilton28818314
St. Joseph27014378
Elkhart24244343
Vanderburgh19012243
Tippecanoe17701128
Johnson14748289
Porter14574166
Hendricks14074244
Madison10768217
Vigo10584177
Clark10428136
Monroe9222109
Delaware8982134
LaPorte8925159
Howard8061141
Kosciusko796782
Warrick657997
Hancock653599
Bartholomew634097
Floyd6270108
Wayne6037159
Grant5893112
Dubois549477
Boone542267
Morgan526294
Henry500764
Marshall497784
Cass477062
Dearborn467645
Noble466157
Jackson419146
Shelby408180
Lawrence385777
Clinton368240
Gibson362659
DeKalb341364
Montgomery338953
Harrison335343
Knox331339
Miami315744
Steuben309844
Whitley299825
Adams297835
Wabash297747
Ripley294945
Putnam290347
Huntington287559
Jasper286234
White269839
Daviess264773
Jefferson255838
Decatur244382
Fayette243948
Greene237062
Posey235227
Wells232247
LaGrange226061
Clay219932
Scott219538
Randolph210445
Jennings195335
Sullivan190033
Spencer185819
Fountain180827
Washington180222
Starke173943
Jay164822
Owen161737
Fulton161430
Carroll154515
Orange153433
Rush152318
Perry149727
Vermillion146733
Franklin145533
Parke12988
Tipton129532
Pike114626
Blackford109522
Pulaski95637
Newton89921
Brown86533
Benton85410
Crawford7769
Martin71013
Warren6637
Switzerland6325
Union6166
Ohio4747
Unassigned0375