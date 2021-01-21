Clear

Biden White House press secretary pledges to share 'accurate information with the American people'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds the first press briefing of Joe Biden's presidency vowing transparency and honesty.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

"Let's do this again tomorrow," President Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said at the close of her first White House press briefing on Wednesday, and many Americans, regardless of political bent, profession, state, or identity, said: Yes please.

Others were more than happy to tune out the news about the new administration -- and that was a welcome change too. During the Trump years, many people felt that his antics were impossible to ignore.

For all the talk about, and appeals to, Trump fans who wanted to watch the press corps bullied and bashed, most Americans don't want that. They never did. Most Americans want to know what is real and true so that they can make the best decisions for their families. That's what Psaki is promising to provide -- reliable, regular info -- and that's what the press will insist on.

Biden's first day, and Psaki's first day, sent a message that functional government is back. Psaki confirmed that she will hold daily briefings. She told the reporters in the room that she will butt heads with them sometimes -- we "will disagree," of course -- but that's okay because "we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people."

During the press briefing, CNN's Jim Sciutto tweeted, "Here's the thing: this is the norm. Taking questions. Answering questions. Not attacking journalists as enemies of the people. Sometimes battling. Always challenging. A functioning relationship between our government and the media."

"Functioning" is a good thing, despite what MAGA media talking heads may claim. "Functioning" is nonpartisan. "Functioning" means a steady stream of informative press releases from the White House. "Functioning" means actual information about the president's calls rather than bland claims about how he's making "many calls." Many Republicans knew that Trump's anti-media attacks were damaging, and they cringed when his White House was consumed by his own narcissism. They knew that the country deserved better.

"It's just mesmerizing to watch a functional government doing functional government-type things," Van Jones said after the briefing. "There was a press conference and there was a human, and that person said words, and the words made sense, and somebody asked a question, and that person answered."

Competency is the new ineptitude

The Presidential Inaugural Committee pulled off a flawless series of performances on Wednesday. From Garth Brooks to Amanda Gorman... from Tom Hanks to Sarah Fuller... the day was "as exquisitely choreographed as a Balanchine ballet," as the WaPo theater critic Peter Marks wrote. Of the inaugural ceremony, he wrote, "it all came across as tone-perfect."

"This was not just a transfer of power, it was a profound change of attitude," David Axelrod said on CNN after the fireworks show.

Anderson Cooper summed up the entire day this way: "They acknowledged the pain but they also embraced the promise. They acknowledged the grief but they also embraced the greatness of America. And the two can exist at the same time -- the pain and the promise."

"How do you and President Biden plan to combat disinfo?"

During his inaugural speech, Biden vowed to defend the truth and said the country must come together to "defeat the lies." At Psaki's briefing, Peter Alexander followed up on this, asking for specifics. "The battle for truth may be as tough a fight right now as is the battle against coronavirus," he said. "How do you and President Biden plan to combat disinformation that in many ways led to that assault we witnessed two weeks ago today on the Capitol?' Psaki said "there are a number of ways" to do so, adding that one method is to provide 'accurate information' and data to the public...

How accessible will Biden be?

It's too early to know. Yahoo WH correspondent Hunter Walker observed: "Biden's staff seems to be very eager to avoid the freewheeling, loud Oval Office sprays that were part of Trump's press strategy... Before he disappeared post-election, Trump spoke directly with the press in scrums and sprays far more often than his predecessors. I suspect Biden's team is looking to return to a more traditional engagement, but I imagine it will be hard getting that genie back in the bottle..."

Make the White House boring again?

"A rational, experienced president is going to be very, very boring," former WH chief of staff Leon Panetta told John Dickerson. Writing for The Atlantic, Dickerson said that "a president who tries to fit this mold might not keep the country riveted, but he will be effective." Three other key lines from his column:

-- "The great battle of our time is the fight between reality and fantasy."

-- "Even the most exquisitely boring president will not be able to use facts, briefings, and patient explanations to fully overcome the incentives of politics and partisan media." But "if a president is ever to build bridges to the other party, it will not be through insults and baseless assertions that must be taken on faith."

-- "Sometimes, by staying out of the way, a president can create space for our attention to turn elsewhere."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Former WTHI General Manager Dave Bailey passes away at 76-years-old

Image

Kevin is tracking a warm-up...and then a cool down

Image

Business has picked up for this Terre Haute restaurant amid the pandemic

Image

VU Dohn Prep

Image

Cayuga woman charged with battering a child

Image

South Vermillion West Vigo

Image

Vigo County man charged for Clay County gas station robbery

Image

Local reaction to President Biden

Image

Zoe Stewart

Image

Free counseling sessions being offered to front-line workers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1076532

Reported Deaths: 20153
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4358889065
DuPage692851153
Will58408870
Lake53439886
Kane46063677
Winnebago26295407
Madison24398463
St. Clair22343426
McHenry21712248
Champaign15485102
Peoria15054241
Sangamon14548235
McLean13244159
Tazewell11944245
Rock Island11919303
Kankakee11488179
Kendall971578
LaSalle9478247
Macon8836179
Vermilion7538113
DeKalb749192
Adams7371117
Williamson6196116
Boone554977
Whiteside5261173
Clinton503285
Coles470380
Ogle460371
Knox4589142
Grundy438754
Effingham431169
Jackson418767
Henry401476
Marion3994112
Macoupin384994
Franklin384769
Randolph371568
Livingston364766
Monroe358770
Stephenson353274
Jefferson3435104
Morgan325989
Woodford320266
Logan309456
Montgomery305342
Lee304872
Bureau300484
Christian298673
Fayette291153
Perry267060
Iroquois259756
Fulton256949
Jersey222556
Lawrence217630
McDonough215051
Saline203053
Douglas199533
Union199332
Shelby197035
Crawford176134
Cass175131
Bond173824
Warren158644
Pike154346
Richland153644
Wayne152043
Hancock148634
Jo Daviess148524
Clark147730
Washington145225
Edgar144353
Carroll142633
Ford139049
Moultrie137428
White133430
Clay131240
Greene125742
Johnson121115
Wabash117914
Piatt117416
Mercer117229
Mason116640
De Witt114727
Cumberland108527
Jasper104015
Massac101831
Menard88010
Hamilton71717
Marshall67013
Schuyler62416
Pulaski6133
Brown61011
Stark49320
Edwards4629
Henderson45316
Calhoun4404
Alexander3897
Gallatin3884
Scott3851
Putnam3462
Hardin3038
Pope2472
Unassigned1050
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 595436

Reported Deaths: 9466
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion822851311
Lake44626670
Allen32165543
Hamilton28684308
St. Joseph26917378
Elkhart24173343
Vanderburgh18856236
Tippecanoe17638125
Johnson14687289
Porter14513163
Hendricks14010242
Madison10715216
Vigo10540177
Clark10349135
Monroe9189108
Delaware8956134
LaPorte8867158
Howard7982140
Kosciusko791380
Warrick652994
Hancock646999
Bartholomew631096
Floyd6205107
Wayne5984159
Grant5874110
Dubois547175
Boone538867
Morgan524192
Henry497764
Marshall495384
Cass475362
Dearborn464545
Noble463157
Jackson417846
Shelby405680
Lawrence383876
Clinton367840
Gibson360058
DeKalb339163
Montgomery338152
Harrison333643
Knox329839
Miami312743
Steuben309343
Adams297435
Whitley297225
Wabash294947
Ripley294345
Putnam288047
Jasper285234
Huntington284959
White269138
Daviess263073
Jefferson253838
Decatur243482
Fayette242948
Greene237062
Posey234427
Wells231347
LaGrange225061
Clay219032
Scott218538
Randolph209845
Jennings193935
Sullivan189632
Spencer184319
Fountain180527
Washington179321
Starke172743
Jay163922
Fulton161130
Owen161137
Carroll153915
Orange152933
Rush151618
Perry149327
Vermillion145833
Franklin144433
Tipton129232
Parke12918
Pike114326
Blackford109222
Pulaski95337
Newton89821
Brown85931
Benton85310
Crawford7719
Martin70713
Warren6637
Switzerland6235
Union6146
Ohio4727
Unassigned0374