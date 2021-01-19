Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'The sky's the limit on where this can go' -- The worlds of Fortnite and football collide

Football is invading the Fortnite world in a big way - with clubs like Man City, Juventus and AC Milan joining the likes of Pelé in entering the digital space.

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Steven Poole, for CNN

The rivalry between elite football clubs is already fierce, but it's just been shot into new territory.

As global fanbases shelter from the pandemic at home, a collaboration between Epic Games - the creator of the video game Fortnite - and the world of football has opened another sphere of competition online.

"Fortnite has been around for over three years now," Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, told CNN Sport.

"We've spent a lot of time listening to our players and having conversations with them about what do they want to see next.

"Overwhelmingly, the sport that we hear from our players that is most wanted to come to the game is global football, soccer."

Their wish has now been granted as 23 clubs across five continents, including Manchester City, Juventus and AC Milan, are entering into partnership with Fortnite to bring the first-ever official football kit inspired skins to the game.

"It's a truly global launch," added Nanzer. "We have clubs from the Premier League, from Serie A, from MLS, the J League in Japan, the league in Australia, all over the world.

"This is just the beginning of what we want to do in football. We're so excited to get this into the game and can't wait to see where it goes over time."

READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic double restores AC Milan's three-point lead at the top of Serie A

Great players

In addition to new skins for the players of the popular video game to use, football clubs are also set to host their own special Fortnite tournaments with real custom jerseys and other rewards up for grabs.

Another huge figure from the football universe to be involved is Brazil legend Pele. His long-time club Santos FC will feature in the game alongside his iconic celebration and a unique Pele Cup tournament.

"Who better to kick off a global football program than one of the greatest players to ever live?" said Nanzer.

"We're super excited to be able to bring Pele's famous air punch celebration into the game.

"We also have a really exciting tournament that we're going to be running where any Fortnite player will be able to sign up and compete to try to win both outfits and the Pele emote early, prior to launch, for free."

The desire for world-famous football institutions to collaborate with an online video game, where football is not played, lies in its youthful audience and the unique marketing opportunity it provides.

It coincides with the strategy that AC Milan's new owners brought in, repositioning the brand to become more interesting and appealing to fans.

"We pride ourselves on being innovative and forward-thinking," Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer for AC Milan, told CNN Sport.

"We think there is a clear overlap between sport entertainment, esports and gaming.

"That's the reason we need to be in this field as well, we need to be relevant for our fans and potential fans and especially also attract the younger audience.

"Some of the younger audiences like gaming, they like Tik-Tok."

As a game with 350 million registered users last year, Fortnite represents huge outreach potential for sports clubs and only underlines the possibilities of burgeoning digital markets in a time when people are spending an increased amount of time online.

"It's very clear that this is the way forward where we are moving," added Stylsvig.

"The digital space is incredibly dynamic, and we need to be equally dynamic in terms of how we engage with our global fan base of almost 450 million, which is everywhere around the world.

"Using the digital space is a unique opportunity for the brand to reach out to fans who cannot normally attend a match in the stadium, but also in these specific times."

Fortnite has previously partnered with the NFL, Marvel and Warner Bros, utilizing a promotional design that is mutually beneficial to both sides.

"Everything we do at Fortnite is very high touch, very collaborative," Nanzer explains.

"There's no advertising in Fortnite, there's nobody who's ever paid us money to be in the game or anything like that.

"It's all about doing things that are authentic to our partners' brand and to Fortnite. Really, it's about creating a collaboration that's going to add a ton of value for both our players and for our partners' fans."

CNN.come/sport for more news, features and videos

In doing just that, there is hope that fanbases of both the traditional sport and the video game can broaden, and continue to rival one another in a new arena.

"I can see a world in the future where if you're a sports fan and you jump into Fortnite, your favorite sport is going to be represented in some way, and you're going to be able to represent your favorite team," said Nanzer.

"You're going to be able to engage in different types of gameplay and different types of experiences. So, I think the sky's the limit on where this can go."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Clearer Sky
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Clouds move out, cold. High: 36

Image

Tyreke Key moves into Top 10

Image

IHSAA Moves Boys State

Image

GBB North Central Orleans

Image

Tracking light snow - how long will it stick around?

Image

How you can avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Image

NAACP installs new committee members during Monday meeting

Image

West Terre Haute armed robbery under investigation

Image

Marshall, Illinois town meeting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1072214

Reported Deaths: 20118
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4343419046
DuPage689701151
Will58209870
Lake53227886
Kane45873676
Winnebago26265407
Madison24262463
St. Clair22191426
McHenry21591248
Champaign1539099
Peoria14966239
Sangamon14477234
McLean13170159
Tazewell11885245
Rock Island11860302
Kankakee11465179
Kendall966678
LaSalle9427247
Macon8794179
Vermilion7470112
DeKalb743792
Adams7337117
Williamson6166116
Boone553277
Whiteside5250173
Clinton500685
Coles469880
Ogle458971
Knox4579141
Grundy435954
Effingham430668
Jackson416867
Henry400776
Marion3970111
Franklin382969
Macoupin382694
Randolph371468
Livingston363566
Monroe356170
Stephenson352474
Jefferson3421104
Morgan325289
Woodford318766
Logan308356
Montgomery303841
Lee303172
Bureau299784
Christian297973
Fayette290653
Perry266560
Iroquois258756
Fulton255349
Jersey220656
Lawrence217230
McDonough214451
Saline202153
Douglas198733
Union197332
Shelby196435
Crawford175534
Cass174831
Bond173524
Warren158244
Pike154246
Richland153544
Wayne151143
Jo Daviess148224
Hancock147634
Clark147430
Washington144625
Edgar143253
Carroll142633
Ford138049
Moultrie137028
White133130
Clay130939
Greene125442
Johnson121015
Wabash117214
Mercer117029
Piatt116816
Mason116340
De Witt113927
Cumberland107927
Jasper103815
Massac101831
Menard87110
Hamilton71617
Marshall66413
Schuyler61916
Pulaski6103
Brown60811
Stark49320
Edwards4609
Henderson45216
Calhoun4384
Alexander3897
Gallatin3864
Scott3751
Putnam3462
Hardin3028
Pope2462
Unassigned990
Out of IL370

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 592709

Reported Deaths: 9340
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion818931301
Lake44495668
Allen32035543
Hamilton28533305
St. Joseph26847372
Elkhart24132341
Vanderburgh18759213
Tippecanoe17482122
Johnson14583285
Porter14464160
Hendricks13931242
Madison10600213
Vigo10513174
Clark10300132
Monroe9109108
Delaware8861133
LaPorte8825155
Howard7916138
Kosciusko788877
Warrick648290
Hancock642597
Bartholomew629294
Floyd6184105
Wayne5956157
Grant5848110
Dubois546172
Boone536367
Morgan519491
Henry496164
Marshall494984
Cass473160
Noble462157
Dearborn461344
Jackson416145
Shelby404279
Lawrence382075
Clinton366340
Gibson357856
DeKalb338563
Montgomery336651
Harrison332642
Knox328239
Miami311243
Steuben308742
Adams296535
Whitley295525
Wabash293945
Ripley293745
Putnam286847
Huntington285058
Jasper284434
White268438
Daviess262172
Jefferson253138
Decatur242882
Fayette242448
Greene235660
Posey232826
Wells230147
LaGrange224761
Clay218732
Scott217337
Randolph209041
Jennings193235
Sullivan189331
Spencer182717
Fountain180425
Washington178218
Starke172041
Jay163122
Fulton160230
Owen160137
Carroll153015
Orange152133
Rush150818
Perry148727
Vermillion145533
Franklin143833
Parke12908
Tipton128432
Pike114125
Blackford108022
Pulaski95137
Newton89721
Brown85730
Benton84510
Crawford7669
Martin70413
Warren6607
Switzerland6235
Union6145
Ohio4707
Unassigned0374