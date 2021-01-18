Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

For some, the US is now a case study in how democracy dies

H.R. McMaster, former National Security Adviser to President Trump, told CNN's Jake Tapper that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election have hurt the reputation of US democracy around the world.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson with Caitlin Hu, CNN

Irony is dead at Trump's State Department.

In a statement on Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's spokeswoman praised Ugandans for braving "an environment of intimidation and fear" to cast votes in national elections. "We are gravely concerned by harassment of and continued threats to civil society," Morgan Ortagus added, bemoaning reports of election irregularities and violence. "We urge all parties to reject violence and to use constitutional and legal means to address complaints."

For most of the last 80 years, this would be a pretty standard statement consistent with America's self-appointed role as a guardian of global democratic norms. But it's awfully bold after the US President himself tried to steal an election he clearly lost and then incited a mob's attack on Congress. US moral authority has been gutted -- but credibility doesn't seem to be a priority for the Pompeo team boasting about renewed American "swagger."

President-elect Joe Biden's team is well aware of America's shredded reputation overseas and plans to convince the world that "America is back" as soon as he's sworn in on Wednesday. (Notably it was incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan who reacted first to the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, tweeting Sunday that "the Kremlin's attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard." Pompeo chimed in on Twitter about four hours later.)

But restoring American clout is not like flipping a switch: Many US partners aren't sure Trumpism is gone for good. Shortly after winning the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party this weekend, Armin Laschet, warned, "Trust is what keeps us going and what has been broken in America. By polarizing, sowing discord and distrust, and systematically lying, a president has destroyed stability and trust."

In nations historically indebted to the US for the preservation or restoration of their own freedoms, leaders used to cite Washington as a guiding light. Now the US is a case study in how democracy can die.

Packing up

The Trump White House is packing up to leave, and staff are taking their mementos with them. Above, Trade advisor Peter Navarro -- an extreme China hawk who invented a fictional economics expert to bolster his arguments -- was spotted exiting the West Wing last week with a framed photograph of Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 2018 G20.

Brand damage

For someone who has long since given up caring about his job, Trump sure put up a pitched fight to keep it.

Of course, losing Air Force One will suck. No Marine band plays when an ex-POTUS walks into a room, even in gilded Florida exile. And the former reality show host has always been desperate not to seem like a loser. But he didn't try to destroy democracy this year just out of personal pique -- post-presidential life is likely to be especially uncomfortable for Trump because his company is a massive branding exercise. And when the name on the front of the building represents an international pariah, that's a problem.

That's what led the PGA of America to pull its 2022 major championship away from a Trump golf course in New Jersey. In another incalculable personal and financial blow to Trump, the PGA's global counterpart the R&A won't send its Open Championship to his Turnberry resort in Scotland. The President's hospitality properties — often financed by massive lending — were already struggling amid the pandemic. Now, banks, financiers and management firms are cutting him loose. Plus, the President has a $300 million loan payment looming in a couple of years. And while he has millions of followers, most Americans can't afford the luxuries offered by Trump hotels, exclusive clubs and condos.

The Trump Organization does have some valuable assets. And the President wriggled out of financial disasters before, with the aggressive use of the bankruptcy laws and the courts. But Trump has more to worry about than money. He's facing multiple legal challenges relating to his own personal conduct and the way he ran his businesses. There's possible legal exposure from his inciting of the insurrection on the Capitol and attempt to steal the election in Georgia, not to mention his coming impeachment trial.

Trump may be about to lose the two privileges of office that were perhaps most valuable to him — using the presidency to pitch resorts and hotels, and a Justice Department policy that considers sitting Presidents immune from indictment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Paris
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin has the details about a winter weather advisory in the Wabash Valley

Image

Traveling Smithsonian exhibit coming to West Terre Haute

Image

New app could help with Delphi murder investigation

Image

Local law enforcement hiring

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

No foul play suspected after woman found dead

Image

Wintertime Tree Trimming

Image

New business is opening up despite state restrictions

Image

WTHI-TV Super Score Sweepstakes

Image

An athletic competition looks a little different this year due to COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1068829

Reported Deaths: 20050
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4330899005
DuPage687371145
Will57945867
Lake53068884
Kane45704675
Winnebago26161407
Madison24144462
St. Clair22065424
McHenry21498248
Champaign1534996
Peoria14905239
Sangamon14469234
McLean13143159
Tazewell11860242
Rock Island11834302
Kankakee11431179
Kendall961678
LaSalle9392247
Macon8775179
Vermilion7447112
DeKalb741592
Adams7304117
Williamson6146116
Boone552377
Whiteside5243173
Clinton498985
Coles469080
Ogle458271
Knox4577140
Grundy433954
Effingham429868
Jackson415667
Henry399676
Marion3958111
Franklin382068
Macoupin381094
Randolph370468
Livingston362466
Monroe354570
Stephenson349974
Jefferson3409104
Morgan324189
Woodford317266
Logan307556
Montgomery303141
Lee302472
Bureau299684
Christian297473
Fayette289853
Perry266360
Iroquois257756
Fulton254449
Jersey219456
Lawrence216730
McDonough213251
Saline201453
Douglas198633
Union197332
Shelby196135
Crawford175334
Cass174731
Bond173124
Warren158043
Pike153946
Richland152744
Wayne150343
Jo Daviess148124
Hancock146933
Clark146529
Washington144325
Edgar142753
Carroll142333
Ford138049
Moultrie136428
White132530
Clay130939
Greene125242
Johnson121115
Mercer116729
Piatt116716
Wabash116414
Mason116240
De Witt113527
Cumberland107527
Jasper103816
Massac101430
Menard86810
Hamilton71416
Marshall66213
Schuyler61716
Pulaski6093
Brown60711
Stark49420
Edwards4609
Henderson45116
Calhoun4374
Alexander3887
Gallatin3854
Scott3731
Putnam3452
Hardin3018
Pope2432
Unassigned1100
Out of IL330

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 590211

Reported Deaths: 9310
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion815581297
Lake44306666
Allen31919541
Hamilton28371304
St. Joseph26766371
Elkhart24098341
Vanderburgh18643213
Tippecanoe17422121
Johnson14496284
Porter14399160
Hendricks13870241
Madison10561212
Vigo10483171
Clark10240130
Monroe9076108
Delaware8836132
LaPorte8771155
Howard7897138
Kosciusko787277
Warrick643890
Hancock638797
Bartholomew626694
Floyd6150105
Wayne5933157
Grant5818110
Dubois544372
Boone534367
Morgan516291
Marshall494184
Henry493664
Cass471760
Noble460557
Dearborn458444
Jackson414745
Shelby402179
Lawrence380575
Clinton364539
Gibson356556
DeKalb337363
Montgomery334851
Harrison328542
Knox327839
Miami309843
Steuben306340
Adams295235
Whitley294125
Wabash293045
Ripley292345
Putnam284847
Huntington283557
Jasper282433
White267538
Daviess261672
Jefferson250738
Fayette242348
Decatur242182
Greene233360
Posey232326
Wells229447
LaGrange224161
Clay217932
Scott216937
Randolph208340
Jennings192535
Sullivan189031
Spencer181917
Fountain179725
Washington177118
Starke171341
Jay162821
Owen159537
Fulton159229
Carroll152115
Orange151433
Rush149918
Perry147227
Vermillion144933
Franklin143433
Parke12908
Tipton128232
Pike113625
Blackford107522
Pulaski95237
Newton89421
Brown85530
Benton84310
Crawford7579
Martin70013
Warren6587
Switzerland6205
Union6113
Ohio4677
Unassigned0374