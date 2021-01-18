Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Australian Open: Quarantining tennis players voice 'unequal practice' frustrations

The 2021 Australian Open is being surrounded by controversy as more and more players are being quarantined ahead of the tournament. Players are complaining of a lack of practice time and provisions while Australians around the world are frustrated at the preference shown to tennis players over citizens.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By John Sinnott and Wayne Sterling, CNN

Instead of training for up to five hours a day as they prepare for the Australian Open, 72 players find themselves unable to leave their hotel rooms under quarantine rules -- and a number of them are vocally expressing their frustrations.

Some are not only frustrated. Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria Commissioner Emma Cassar said on Sunday that there had been a "small few" people -- including a player -- within the Australian Open quarantine hotels who were "testing our procedures."

Nine people linked to the Australian Open have now tested positive for Covid-19, including one unnamed tennis player, according to Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews.

Andrews said at a press conference on Monday that those infected are "all safely tucked away in quarantine."

Among those who have been diagnosed with the virus are a coach, a member of the traveling broadcast team and crew who were working on board the flights which brought the tennis players to Melbourne.

On Sunday, Australian Open organizers announced that another 25 players had been placed in quarantine hotels after a passenger on a Doha-Melbourne flight that arrived on Saturday had returned a positive Covid-19 test.

"The passenger is not a member of the playing contingent and had tested negative before the flight," said the Australian Open in a statement. "There were 58 passengers on the flight, including 25 players."

All 72 players affected are required to quarantine for two weeks and will not be able to leave their hotel rooms for the 14-day period and until they are medically cleared. They are not eligible to practice.

"A player who opened his door to try to have a conversation with his training mate down the hallway," added Cassar. "The other was another gentleman who shouted some Uber Eats to some other people on the floor and was praising himself for his great efforts and opened his door to do so.

"It is really low-level but really dangerous acts which we just can't tolerate," said Cassar. One of the two people mentioned was a player, and they have been warned, according to the Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria Commissioner.

World No. 71 Sorana Cirstea said she understood the need to quarantine, but that being unable to train and practice would affect her ability to compete effectively at the Australian Open.

"People complaining we are entitled," tweeted Cirstea. "I have no issues to stay 14 days in the room watching netflix. Believe me this is a dream come true, holiday even.

"What we cant do is COMPETE after we have stayed 14 days on a couch. This is the issue, not the quarantine rule."

"I would need at least 3 weeks after in order to be in decent form again and compete at a high level! said Cirstea in another tweet.

Speaking in response to player concerns on Monday, Victoria Premier Andrews said that tennis players were briefed on the rules before they came to Australia.

"That was the condition on which they came. So there's no special treatment here ... because the virus doesn't treat you specially so neither do we," he said.

Andrews said that players are free to provide lists of demands for special treatment in quarantine but the answer would be no.

READ: Tennys Sandgren tests positive for Covid-19 then boards plane to Australian Open

'Wrong surface'

Belinda Bencic echoed Cirstea's observation that competitive balance at the Australian Open, which is the first grand slam of the tennis season, could be affected with quarantined players at a significant disadvantage.

"We are not complaining to be in Quarantine," tweeted Belinda Bencic. "We are complaining because of unequal practice/playing conditions before quite important tournaments.

In another tweet the world No. 12 said: "Wrong surface but that doesn't matter for us." The tweet was accompanied by a video of Bencic, with racket in hand, gently hitting a tennis ball against the window of her hotel room.

However, one leading former tennis star gave short shrift to any players complaining about quarantine.

"I have opinions on these tennis players complaining about the quarantine situation here in OZ & for the @AustralianOpen & theyre NOT going to want to hear it from me.

"Its got something to do with a minimum of $100,000, free flights, food & lots more, want to talk @ me kids?" tweeted Rennae Stubbs, who has won six grand slam doubles title. Now retired, Australian Stubbs works as a TV pundit and hosts the the Racquet Magazine podcast.

Meanwhile Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley confirmed on Sunday that the tournament will go ahead next month.

"We will continue to do the best we possibly can do to ensure those players have what is not a great situation, one that is somewhat acceptable," Tiley told Australia's Nine Network.

"We are reviewing the schedule leading in to see what we can do to assist these players."

According to the Victoria State Government's website on Monday there are 33 active cases in the region, with four internationally acquired and in quarantine in the last 24 hours, with none acquired locally in that time period.

Prior to the 72 players entering quarantine, tournament organizers had said players would also "undergo a more rigorous testing schedule than most returning travelers."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

All must undergo a 14-day quarantine, but are allowed out for five hours daily to train in strict bio-secure bubbles ahead of a host of warm-up tournaments, all in Melbourne, in the week leading up the grand slam.

Australia has had 28,708 Covid-19 cases and 909 deaths, according to latest figures from the John Hopkins University of Medicine.

Originally scheduled to start this month, the Australian Open was rescheduled to February 8-21 because of Covid-19 concerns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Paris
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy and cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Polar Vortex is here! Well... A piece of it.

Image

Monday: Flurries possible, cloudy. High: 34

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Snow showers and windy. High: 33

Image

GBB Orleans North Daviess

Image

GBB Bloomfield Rivet

Image

Terre Haute North Evansville Harrison

Image

Northview Sullivan

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess Buggy Bowl

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1068829

Reported Deaths: 20050
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4330899005
DuPage687371145
Will57945867
Lake53068884
Kane45704675
Winnebago26161407
Madison24144462
St. Clair22065424
McHenry21498248
Champaign1534996
Peoria14905239
Sangamon14469234
McLean13143159
Tazewell11860242
Rock Island11834302
Kankakee11431179
Kendall961678
LaSalle9392247
Macon8775179
Vermilion7447112
DeKalb741592
Adams7304117
Williamson6146116
Boone552377
Whiteside5243173
Clinton498985
Coles469080
Ogle458271
Knox4577140
Grundy433954
Effingham429868
Jackson415667
Henry399676
Marion3958111
Franklin382068
Macoupin381094
Randolph370468
Livingston362466
Monroe354570
Stephenson349974
Jefferson3409104
Morgan324189
Woodford317266
Logan307556
Montgomery303141
Lee302472
Bureau299684
Christian297473
Fayette289853
Perry266360
Iroquois257756
Fulton254449
Jersey219456
Lawrence216730
McDonough213251
Saline201453
Douglas198633
Union197332
Shelby196135
Crawford175334
Cass174731
Bond173124
Warren158043
Pike153946
Richland152744
Wayne150343
Jo Daviess148124
Hancock146933
Clark146529
Washington144325
Edgar142753
Carroll142333
Ford138049
Moultrie136428
White132530
Clay130939
Greene125242
Johnson121115
Mercer116729
Piatt116716
Wabash116414
Mason116240
De Witt113527
Cumberland107527
Jasper103816
Massac101430
Menard86810
Hamilton71416
Marshall66213
Schuyler61716
Pulaski6093
Brown60711
Stark49420
Edwards4609
Henderson45116
Calhoun4374
Alexander3887
Gallatin3854
Scott3731
Putnam3452
Hardin3018
Pope2432
Unassigned1100
Out of IL330

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 590211

Reported Deaths: 9310
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion815581297
Lake44306666
Allen31919541
Hamilton28371304
St. Joseph26766371
Elkhart24098341
Vanderburgh18643213
Tippecanoe17422121
Johnson14496284
Porter14399160
Hendricks13870241
Madison10561212
Vigo10483171
Clark10240130
Monroe9076108
Delaware8836132
LaPorte8771155
Howard7897138
Kosciusko787277
Warrick643890
Hancock638797
Bartholomew626694
Floyd6150105
Wayne5933157
Grant5818110
Dubois544372
Boone534367
Morgan516291
Marshall494184
Henry493664
Cass471760
Noble460557
Dearborn458444
Jackson414745
Shelby402179
Lawrence380575
Clinton364539
Gibson356556
DeKalb337363
Montgomery334851
Harrison328542
Knox327839
Miami309843
Steuben306340
Adams295235
Whitley294125
Wabash293045
Ripley292345
Putnam284847
Huntington283557
Jasper282433
White267538
Daviess261672
Jefferson250738
Fayette242348
Decatur242182
Greene233360
Posey232326
Wells229447
LaGrange224161
Clay217932
Scott216937
Randolph208340
Jennings192535
Sullivan189031
Spencer181917
Fountain179725
Washington177118
Starke171341
Jay162821
Owen159537
Fulton159229
Carroll152115
Orange151433
Rush149918
Perry147227
Vermillion144933
Franklin143433
Parke12908
Tipton128232
Pike113625
Blackford107522
Pulaski95237
Newton89421
Brown85530
Benton84310
Crawford7579
Martin70013
Warren6587
Switzerland6205
Union6113
Ohio4677
Unassigned0374