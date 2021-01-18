Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Covid-19 'superspreader' in northeast China linked to 102 infections

A local museum in Beijing has been turned into a Covid-19 vaccination center, one of more than 200 such locations throughout the city. CNN's Steven Jiang reports.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Nectar Gan and Jessie Yeung, CNN

A so-called Covid-19 "superspreader" who traveled around northeastern China has been linked to 102 confirmed infections, according to Chinese officials.

The individual, who worked as a salesman promoting health products to the elderly, had traveled from his home province of Heilongjiang to neighboring Jilin province, bringing the virus with him.

Authorities claim he unknowingly spread the virus among elderly residents for several days before he was tracked down by health officials as a close contact of a confirmed case.

"The superspreading phenomenon occurred in our province mainly because when the superspreader was discovered, he was still in the early phase of his infection and had relatively strong ability to shed the virus," Zhao Qinglong, an official with the Jilin provincial disease control and prevention center, told state-run news agency Xinhua.

A superspreading event occurs when an individual infects a large number of people, because of a higher viral load in their droplets, or other factors such as behaviors and timing.

The apparent superspreading event in Jilin occurred as China is battling its worst coronavirus outbreak in months, which has seen hundreds of cases reported and tens of millions of people placed under lockdown in its northern provinces.

It also demonstrated the extent and speed of contact tracing and screening by Chinese health authorities, which have played a crucial role in taming local outbreaks.

Detailed itinerary and privacy concerns

The salesman was diagnosed as a confirmed case of Covid-19 Sunday, after being initially identified as an asymptomatic carrier last Tuesday, according to the Jilin provincial health commission. China records asymptomatic infections separately from its official case count.

The commission published a detailed itinerary of the salesman's travels in the week before he tested positive for the virus, including four train rides (with his seat numbers listed), three bus rides and a metro ride, going back and forth between Heilongjiang and Jilin.

Over four days, the man held four "health seminars," or marketing sessions, in community health clubs targeting elderly residents in the cities of Gongzhuling and Tonghua in Jilin.

In total, the individual infected 79 people who attended the seminars, who then went on to infect 23 of their close contacts, Zhang Yan, deputy director of the commission, said at a news conference Sunday. The average age of those infected is 63, with the oldest being 87, Zhang said.

All the infected people had been tracked down as close contacts of the man and placed under quarantine, before testing positive during medical observation, Zhang said.

Although an effective tool for contact tracing, publicizing detailed travel history of coronavirus patients has also led to concerns around privacy in China.

Last month, a young woman in the southwestern city of Chengdu was publicly shamed on social media for her "decadent" lifestyle, as users attacked her for going to a bar and several night clubs in the two weeks before testing positive for the virus.

Community health clubs under scrutiny

Jilin's apparent superspreading event has brought community health clubs under greater scrutiny from health experts and authorities.

One of the health clubs, in Tonghua city, is located in a room on the ground floor of an old residential building, where 30 to 40 people attended the man's seminar, with few wearing masks, Xinhua reported.

"The infected people were gathered in an enclosed space for a long time," Zhao, the Jilin health official, told Xinhua. "Most of them are middle-aged and elderly people with underlying health conditions and weak immunity, and therefore extremely susceptible to infection."

So-called "health clubs" catering to the elderly are becoming increasingly common among residential communities in China, where marketing sessions, often branded as "health lectures," are regularly held to promote health products such as supplements and physical therapy equipment.

Unlike cinemas, restaurants, karaoke parlors and other commercial venues, these clubs are often hidden in residential buildings and difficult for authorities to regulate, according to Xinhua.

Jilin authorities are investigating whether the two health clubs where the man held promotions had violated any regulations, a provincial market supervision official said at the news conference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Paris
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy and cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Polar Vortex is here! Well... A piece of it.

Image

Monday: Flurries possible, cloudy. High: 34

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Snow showers and windy. High: 33

Image

GBB Orleans North Daviess

Image

GBB Bloomfield Rivet

Image

Terre Haute North Evansville Harrison

Image

Northview Sullivan

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess Buggy Bowl

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1068829

Reported Deaths: 20050
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4330899005
DuPage687371145
Will57945867
Lake53068884
Kane45704675
Winnebago26161407
Madison24144462
St. Clair22065424
McHenry21498248
Champaign1534996
Peoria14905239
Sangamon14469234
McLean13143159
Tazewell11860242
Rock Island11834302
Kankakee11431179
Kendall961678
LaSalle9392247
Macon8775179
Vermilion7447112
DeKalb741592
Adams7304117
Williamson6146116
Boone552377
Whiteside5243173
Clinton498985
Coles469080
Ogle458271
Knox4577140
Grundy433954
Effingham429868
Jackson415667
Henry399676
Marion3958111
Franklin382068
Macoupin381094
Randolph370468
Livingston362466
Monroe354570
Stephenson349974
Jefferson3409104
Morgan324189
Woodford317266
Logan307556
Montgomery303141
Lee302472
Bureau299684
Christian297473
Fayette289853
Perry266360
Iroquois257756
Fulton254449
Jersey219456
Lawrence216730
McDonough213251
Saline201453
Douglas198633
Union197332
Shelby196135
Crawford175334
Cass174731
Bond173124
Warren158043
Pike153946
Richland152744
Wayne150343
Jo Daviess148124
Hancock146933
Clark146529
Washington144325
Edgar142753
Carroll142333
Ford138049
Moultrie136428
White132530
Clay130939
Greene125242
Johnson121115
Mercer116729
Piatt116716
Wabash116414
Mason116240
De Witt113527
Cumberland107527
Jasper103816
Massac101430
Menard86810
Hamilton71416
Marshall66213
Schuyler61716
Pulaski6093
Brown60711
Stark49420
Edwards4609
Henderson45116
Calhoun4374
Alexander3887
Gallatin3854
Scott3731
Putnam3452
Hardin3018
Pope2432
Unassigned1100
Out of IL330

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 590211

Reported Deaths: 9310
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion815581297
Lake44306666
Allen31919541
Hamilton28371304
St. Joseph26766371
Elkhart24098341
Vanderburgh18643213
Tippecanoe17422121
Johnson14496284
Porter14399160
Hendricks13870241
Madison10561212
Vigo10483171
Clark10240130
Monroe9076108
Delaware8836132
LaPorte8771155
Howard7897138
Kosciusko787277
Warrick643890
Hancock638797
Bartholomew626694
Floyd6150105
Wayne5933157
Grant5818110
Dubois544372
Boone534367
Morgan516291
Marshall494184
Henry493664
Cass471760
Noble460557
Dearborn458444
Jackson414745
Shelby402179
Lawrence380575
Clinton364539
Gibson356556
DeKalb337363
Montgomery334851
Harrison328542
Knox327839
Miami309843
Steuben306340
Adams295235
Whitley294125
Wabash293045
Ripley292345
Putnam284847
Huntington283557
Jasper282433
White267538
Daviess261672
Jefferson250738
Fayette242348
Decatur242182
Greene233360
Posey232326
Wells229447
LaGrange224161
Clay217932
Scott216937
Randolph208340
Jennings192535
Sullivan189031
Spencer181917
Fountain179725
Washington177118
Starke171341
Jay162821
Owen159537
Fulton159229
Carroll152115
Orange151433
Rush149918
Perry147227
Vermillion144933
Franklin143433
Parke12908
Tipton128232
Pike113625
Blackford107522
Pulaski95237
Newton89421
Brown85530
Benton84310
Crawford7579
Martin70013
Warren6587
Switzerland6205
Union6113
Ohio4677
Unassigned0374