Clear

The final days of Trump's presidency inspire hour-by-hour countdowns

The Biden administration will hit the ground running by holding an on-camera press briefing on Inauguration Day, Brian Stelter reports. Eugene Daniels says the media will have to be "a lot more creative in covering this White House" because Biden won't be tweeting and "they are running a tighter ship." David Folkenflik says the Biden press operation will have to show they are "interested in transparency as a greater good for the country."

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Jan 18, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Were there hour-by-hour countdowns to the end of the Bush presidency? The end of the Obama years? No, definitely not to this extent. Trump's time in office is ending in ignoble fashion. There are countdowns to noon on Wednesday because Trump is leaving in disgrace -- the first president to do so since Richard Nixon. Trump "long ago stopped governing, but he walks away with a reputation that is sealed now: that of one of the worst presidents in United States' history and certainly the most dangerous," David Gergen said on CNN Sunday evening.

Even at this late hour, Trump is delusional about his election loss, or he is still in deep denial, or some combination thereof. He is "still, and I think it's important to say, according to people I've spoke to, still telling people that he won," Maggie Haberman reported on "Reliable Sources" Sunday morning. "You know, he's still maintaining this. So, the idea that he has accepted the loss, he is not there yet, if he is ever going to get there."

No exit interview?

Trump's inability to face the truth of his loss to Biden might explain why he has barely faced reporters at all in the closing weeks of his presidency. Even more remarkably, he rarely ever called into his favorite TV shows. Aside from a couple of chats with Maria Bartiromo and Brian Kilmeade and some WH-produced videos, he's been invisible.

"I think the feeling is, if he goes out and talk more, he is simply going to add fuel to the fire," Haberman said. "That's part of why we are not hearing him, as people are afraid of what he will say -- people meaning his advisers -- what he will say off the cuff in an interview."

A farewell address?

American presidents typically deliver a thoughtful farewell address to the nation. Will Trump? We know he wants a made-for-TV sendoff on Wednesday, but it's unclear if he wants to speak about his legacy. CBS News is reporting that he will speak "at a farewell event on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews." It's also unclear how TV networks would handle such a speech, given his past deceptions and incitements.

>> I'm not raising these questions because I "want" to hear from Trump, per se. I'm raising the Q's because what leaders don't say is often more revealing than what they do say. Trump is scrapping norms all the way until the very last minute of his presidency, by getting out of town before Biden takes the oath...

Pence filling in as prez?

VP Mike Pence has been attending briefings and holding events, trying to project American leadership since Trump can't. Speaking to sailors in California on Saturday, Pence said he was proud that "this is the first administration in decades not to get America into a new war." I appreciate what he meant, about foreign entanglements, but America is not at peace. The war has come home. Here's my "Reliable" monologue.

Pence — who, in an alt-history of the Trump age, would have become president had Trump been convicted by the Senate or deemed unfit by the cabinet — landed back in DC Sunday night after his final official trip in office. Per the press pool, he stepped off Air Force Two and "paused for a minute to look around and take it all in." As he descended the stairs, the pool reporter shouted questions: "Sir, are you worried about violence on Wednesday?" And: "Will you greet the president-elect at the White House on Wednesday?" Pence did not answer.

Coming soon: A "slow news day?"

Haberman told me that one of the constants of the Trump era was the "constant sense of incoming," a sense driven in large part by his Twitter feed.

His Twitter feed is gone now, but that duck-and-cover sense hasn't totally faded away yet. Years of history are happening in days. "We thought with 2020 behind us, things might slow down," but so much for that, USA Today editor Nicole Carroll said on Sunday's show.

John Dickerson brought this up in a piece for "CBS Sunday Morning." He said "the new Biden administration may benefit by simply offering a steady stream of useful information -- potentially reviving the long-forgotten 'slow news day.'"

He interviewed Jill Lepore, who said, "You actually just have to show up, have actual information, bring people in who are doing their jobs, and answer the questions that the press and the public have." Sounds simple -- and refreshing...

Remember how presidents used to speak?

With Biden about to take over, it's a good day to read or re-read inaugural speeches, and other compelling addresses by past presidents. I re-read John F. Kennedy's 1961 speech to newspaper publishers, which contains a lot of wisdom about democracy, national security, and the power of the press. Kennedy spoke of "our obligation" -- both his and the news media's -- "to inform and alert the American people, to make certain that they possess all the facts that they need, and understand them as well -- the perils, the prospects, the purposes of our program and the choices that we face." Read or listen to the speech here...

FOR THE RECORD

-- On Sunday night the NYT home page led with America's Covid-19 failure, noting that "the country is hurtling toward 400,000 total deaths..." (NYT)

-- We should all recall that Trump said 100,000 to 200,000 total deaths would count as a "very good job." The death toll will surpass 400,000 by the time he leaves the WH...

-- On "Face the Nation," incoming CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said "we expect half a million deaths in this country" by mid-February... (CBS)

-- Walensky was part of a coordinated push by the Biden transition team to have reps on all five of the biggest Sunday morning shows...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Paris
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold evening with scattered snow showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Snow showers and windy. High: 33

Image

GBB Orleans North Daviess

Image

GBB Bloomfield Rivet

Image

Terre Haute North Evansville Harrison

Image

Northview Sullivan

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess Buggy Bowl

Image

SKYWARN SPOTTER CLASS

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1064667

Reported Deaths: 20020
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4313858980
DuPage685341144
Will57707867
Lake52834884
Kane45493675
Winnebago26094407
Madison23998461
St. Clair21943424
McHenry21395248
Champaign1528896
Peoria14860238
Sangamon14406234
McLean13093159
Tazewell11825242
Rock Island11805302
Kankakee11401179
Kendall956578
LaSalle9328247
Macon8739179
Vermilion7404112
DeKalb738192
Adams7298117
Williamson6119115
Boone551377
Whiteside5230173
Clinton497985
Coles468480
Ogle457171
Knox4553140
Grundy431854
Effingham428568
Jackson413267
Henry399076
Marion3938111
Franklin380368
Macoupin379594
Randolph369367
Livingston360866
Monroe353370
Stephenson349574
Jefferson3392104
Morgan323789
Woodford314966
Logan306056
Lee301872
Montgomery300641
Bureau299384
Christian296473
Fayette289253
Perry261260
Iroquois256956
Fulton253649
Jersey218456
Lawrence216730
McDonough211751
Saline200553
Douglas198633
Union196832
Shelby195735
Crawford174934
Cass174131
Bond172624
Warren157743
Pike153846
Richland152244
Wayne150143
Jo Daviess147824
Hancock146733
Clark145929
Washington144025
Edgar142853
Carroll142233
Ford138049
Moultrie136128
White131930
Clay130439
Greene125242
Johnson121015
Mercer116729
Wabash116314
Piatt116216
Mason115940
De Witt113027
Cumberland107027
Jasper103016
Massac101330
Menard86410
Hamilton71116
Marshall65713
Schuyler61516
Pulaski6093
Brown60611
Stark49320
Edwards4619
Henderson44816
Calhoun4374
Alexander3847
Gallatin3834
Scott3731
Putnam3442
Hardin3008
Pope2432
Unassigned1110
Out of IL330

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 587049

Reported Deaths: 9287
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion810691296
Lake44121665
Allen31797541
Hamilton28178303
St. Joseph26684369
Elkhart24057340
Vanderburgh18519213
Tippecanoe17305121
Johnson14398284
Porter14342159
Hendricks13793241
Madison10509212
Vigo10432171
Clark10151129
Monroe9029108
Delaware8782129
LaPorte8721153
Kosciusko784677
Howard7834137
Warrick636790
Hancock633297
Bartholomew624294
Floyd6098105
Wayne5903156
Grant5799109
Dubois541670
Boone531467
Morgan512388
Marshall492484
Henry491164
Cass469060
Noble458757
Dearborn454544
Jackson413145
Shelby401178
Lawrence379475
Clinton363639
Gibson355056
DeKalb336363
Montgomery333851
Harrison326042
Knox325439
Miami308243
Steuben304940
Adams294435
Whitley292325
Wabash291645
Ripley290845
Putnam282447
Huntington281257
Jasper280733
White265738
Daviess260772
Jefferson248538
Fayette241348
Decatur241282
Greene232460
Posey230026
Wells228547
LaGrange223461
Clay216432
Scott216437
Randolph207540
Jennings191335
Sullivan188531
Spencer179917
Fountain178625
Washington175018
Starke170741
Jay162021
Fulton158829
Owen157837
Carroll151315
Orange150533
Rush148118
Perry145327
Vermillion144333
Franklin142533
Parke12788
Tipton127332
Pike113125
Blackford107022
Pulaski94637
Newton89020
Brown85530
Benton84110
Crawford7479
Martin69213
Warren6537
Switzerland6175
Union6063
Ohio4647
Unassigned0374