Clear

A snowboarder survived an avalanche and caught the heart-racing experience on tape

Amateur snowboarder Maurice Kervin survived a dangerous avalanche near No Name Peak in Colorado. Video captures how an avalanche airbag helped save his life.

Posted: Jan 17, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Less than a minute after carving down the slopes of backcountry Colorado, a snowboarder was swept up in an avalanche.

Maurice Kervin was snowboarding on January 8 at No Name Peak near Loveland Pass in Summit County when he turned around to see snow coming for him, he said.

"I was in awe of how big it was, and very thankful that I was alive, honestly, or not buried, not fatally injured," Kervin told CNN. "The magnitude of it was definitely enough to bury you, mangle you or possibly kill you. It was very intense."

Not only did the 25-year-old Denver man survive, but Kervin managed to escape free of injury. He captured the adrenaline-pumping experience on video around 1 p.m.

Avalanches are unpredictable and dangerous, and not every story has a good ending like Kervin's did.

Over the last 10 winters, an average of 27 people have died in avalanches each season in the United States, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). There were 23 avalanche deaths in the United States last year. The CAIC is the main archive of avalanche deaths across the US, it says on its website.

'Shooting cracks' formed like spider webs in the snow

Kervin said he realized something was wrong when he saw "shooting cracks" below him.

"The snow is breaking into blocks, essentially, and it looks like shooting cracks or spider webs in front of you in the snow as it like breaks apart," he said.

As the snow started to drag him under, Kervin said he used his backpack, fitted with an airbag, to keep him on top of the snow.

Air whooshed, sounding like a lot of air pressure being released all at once, as heard in the video. Snow hurtled at him and around him as he tumbled around 1,000 feet.

"I dropped my ax and my camera that was in my back hand and pulled my airbag, which helped me float above the snow," Kervin said. "I was able to get my feet above the snow after going off a small cliff and able to float on top of the snow until I came to a stop."

Once he came to a stop, the world was "still moving around me," he said. "It was very surreal in the moment."

"I'm good. I'm good. I'm good. I'm good. I'm clean. I'm safe. I'm safe," Kervin said in the video once he was at rest.

Kervin, a cryptocurrency investor and amateur snowboarder, said he knew the conditions made for a risky run, but he said he spent time checking on snow conditions as he and a buddy hiked two miles to the peak. They felt confident to make their run.

"As anybody who has ever been caught in an avalanche might say, we thought that we were in the clear and so we decided that it was a go, and it clearly wasn't," he said.

Kervin called 911 and learned a search and rescue operation had already started, he said.

90% of avalanches are caused by humans

Two people were caught in avalanches that day and both were triggered by humans, CAIC Director Ethan Greene told CNN. Kervin started one of them, he said.

"About 90% of the accidents that we have are where somebody dies or somebody in their party triggers the avalanche, rather than a natural avalanche that hits somebody," he said.

It's pretty common for a human to trigger an avalanche. So far this year, Colorado has had an above average amount of avalanches, Greene said.

CAIC has recorded 259 avalanches in Colorado so far this year, as of Saturday evening, Greene said.

"In Colorado, we record around 4,000 avalanches a year. Getting almost 300 in a couple week period is a lot but not unusual," he said. "Because of the snowpack this year, we've seen more human-triggered avalanches than usual."

Greene said it's easy to trigger an avalanche, but it's possible to avoid areas that may be dangerous. It just takes some training and planning.

"What I want to tell people is what they should do is check the forecast before they go into the backcountry, so they can make a plan for the day that is appropriate for the conditions," he said. "Getting a little bit of training can also save their life."

Greene encourages people to check avalanche.org for conditions in their area. He also said to carry the right equipment, "an avalanche rescue transceiver, probe pole and shovel," in case you get into a bad situation.

"After the snow goes through in an avalanche, it gets very hard, almost like concrete," he said. "You're not going to be able to dig yourself out. The snow is so hard you're going to need somebody else's help."

Three skiers lost their lives to avalanches the weekend before Christmas during an "especially dangerous" period in Colorado's popular backcountry, officials said.

Kervin, who has been skiing since he was 4 or 5 years old, suggests going with a partner or a group of people whenever you are skiing.

He hopes that people see what happened in his video and get the proper education, gear and people to go with before they go out into the backcountry, he said.

"I'm not going to condone anybody trying to go do what I did. That's my own personal choice," he said. "Be safe in the backcountry and understand risk assessment and where you stand."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Paris
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Cold evening with scattered snow showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sunday: Snow showers and windy. High: 33

Image

GBB Orleans North Daviess

Image

GBB Bloomfield Rivet

Image

Terre Haute North Evansville Harrison

Image

Northview Sullivan

Image

Barr Reeve North Daviess Buggy Bowl

Image

SKYWARN SPOTTER CLASS

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

TH North wins Shoe Trophy for third year in a row

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1064667

Reported Deaths: 20020
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4313858980
DuPage685341144
Will57707867
Lake52834884
Kane45493675
Winnebago26094407
Madison23998461
St. Clair21943424
McHenry21395248
Champaign1528896
Peoria14860238
Sangamon14406234
McLean13093159
Tazewell11825242
Rock Island11805302
Kankakee11401179
Kendall956578
LaSalle9328247
Macon8739179
Vermilion7404112
DeKalb738192
Adams7298117
Williamson6119115
Boone551377
Whiteside5230173
Clinton497985
Coles468480
Ogle457171
Knox4553140
Grundy431854
Effingham428568
Jackson413267
Henry399076
Marion3938111
Franklin380368
Macoupin379594
Randolph369367
Livingston360866
Monroe353370
Stephenson349574
Jefferson3392104
Morgan323789
Woodford314966
Logan306056
Lee301872
Montgomery300641
Bureau299384
Christian296473
Fayette289253
Perry261260
Iroquois256956
Fulton253649
Jersey218456
Lawrence216730
McDonough211751
Saline200553
Douglas198633
Union196832
Shelby195735
Crawford174934
Cass174131
Bond172624
Warren157743
Pike153846
Richland152244
Wayne150143
Jo Daviess147824
Hancock146733
Clark145929
Washington144025
Edgar142853
Carroll142233
Ford138049
Moultrie136128
White131930
Clay130439
Greene125242
Johnson121015
Mercer116729
Wabash116314
Piatt116216
Mason115940
De Witt113027
Cumberland107027
Jasper103016
Massac101330
Menard86410
Hamilton71116
Marshall65713
Schuyler61516
Pulaski6093
Brown60611
Stark49320
Edwards4619
Henderson44816
Calhoun4374
Alexander3847
Gallatin3834
Scott3731
Putnam3442
Hardin3008
Pope2432
Unassigned1110
Out of IL330

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 587049

Reported Deaths: 9287
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion810691296
Lake44121665
Allen31797541
Hamilton28178303
St. Joseph26684369
Elkhart24057340
Vanderburgh18519213
Tippecanoe17305121
Johnson14398284
Porter14342159
Hendricks13793241
Madison10509212
Vigo10432171
Clark10151129
Monroe9029108
Delaware8782129
LaPorte8721153
Kosciusko784677
Howard7834137
Warrick636790
Hancock633297
Bartholomew624294
Floyd6098105
Wayne5903156
Grant5799109
Dubois541670
Boone531467
Morgan512388
Marshall492484
Henry491164
Cass469060
Noble458757
Dearborn454544
Jackson413145
Shelby401178
Lawrence379475
Clinton363639
Gibson355056
DeKalb336363
Montgomery333851
Harrison326042
Knox325439
Miami308243
Steuben304940
Adams294435
Whitley292325
Wabash291645
Ripley290845
Putnam282447
Huntington281257
Jasper280733
White265738
Daviess260772
Jefferson248538
Fayette241348
Decatur241282
Greene232460
Posey230026
Wells228547
LaGrange223461
Clay216432
Scott216437
Randolph207540
Jennings191335
Sullivan188531
Spencer179917
Fountain178625
Washington175018
Starke170741
Jay162021
Fulton158829
Owen157837
Carroll151315
Orange150533
Rush148118
Perry145327
Vermillion144333
Franklin142533
Parke12788
Tipton127332
Pike113125
Blackford107022
Pulaski94637
Newton89020
Brown85530
Benton84110
Crawford7479
Martin69213
Warren6537
Switzerland6175
Union6063
Ohio4647
Unassigned0374