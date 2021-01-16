Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

The art of winning a penalty: debate heats up over spot-kick spike

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford talks about how the United team doesn't go looking for penalties, but teams defend goals and "penalties happen."

Posted: Jan 16, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Jan 16, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

The 2020-2021 Premier League season is a proving a bumper campaign for penalties.

We're not even at the half-way point yet but already there have been 69 spot-kicks awarded. Compare that to the 2019-2020 season when 92 penalties in total were given.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has credited former manager Jose Mourinho for making his team more "savvy" when it comes to winning penalties suggesting, as many thought, that winning a spot-kick may be more complicated than you might first think.

Speaking to the Football Writers' Association (FWA) on Thursday, Rashford said a conversation with Mourinho, who managed United between 2016-2018, changed the way he approached his behavior in the box.

"As a forward line, we want to go and score goals, when you are making runs in behind or dribbling with the ball and if you see a challenge coming, you don't want to get tackled because you are looking at an opportunity to score a goal," Rashford told the FWA.

"There is no way you are going to let somebody take the ball off you, so for me it is just a case of us wanting to score goals and the teams wanting to defend goals and penalties can happen."

"I remember when Jose [Mourinho] was manager, there were five or six times where I should have had a penalty and Jose ended up saying to me: 'If you are not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to be given it.'

"After that, we started to get a few penalties. It was something that in terms of development you have to learn that and understand it."

READ: Jurgen Klopp takes a swipe at Manchester United after a frustrating defeat

'I don't think you can blame players'

Players from every team in the league have long been accused of diving or of going down too easily on occasion.

To some, it's a blatant disregard for the credibility of the game whilst others see it as mastering a necessary dark art.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey says he doesn't blame players who go down after contact in the box, admitting officials don't tend to give fouls when players stay on their feet.

"I don't think you can blame players for going down under contact because they are asking the question of the referee. They're just doing their job," Halsey told CNN Sport.

"Perhaps referees have been to blame partly because when there has been a clear penalty and the player hasn't gone down, the referee hasn't given it.

"When you're going at pace into the box and there is slight contact, you will lose balance and you will go down [...] it's not easy for referees."

Rashford's comments come amid an increasingly heated debate over penalties being awarded in the Premier League, perhaps fueled by a potential title race not many had predicted at the start of the season: United versus fierce rivals Liverpool. The two teams meet on Sunday when first meets second in the table.

The spat started after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp questioned United's penalty record earlier this month, saying it had "more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years."

Solskjaer initially brushed off Klopp's comments, saying he doesn't spend his time counting how many penalties Liverpool gets, but did suggest that such comments might influence decisions in the future.

United has been awarded 32 penalties since the start of the 2018/19 season compared to Liverpool's 17. The Old Trafford club also set a new Premier League record after it was awarded 14 penalties last season.

After United beat Leicester City in the previous campaign -- courtesy of a Rashford penalty -- Solskjaer reflected on his team's knack of winning spot-kicks: "I think it's the type of players we've got. They've got quick feet, good skills and most of [the penalties] haven't even been debatable."

'Nonsense'

However, Manchester United (six) has only been awarded one more penalty than Liverpool in the league this season, while both teams have scored the same amount (five).

It's true to say a number of these penalties have been controversial, even with VAR's help.

Halsey says the introduction of multiple replays has actually made the referee's job harder, by slowing down the incident too much and showing countless different angles.

"If you slow it [footage] down and watch it enough times, you can make an argument for any decision," he says.

But Halsey, who officiated in the Premier League for 14 years, says any suggestion that United is treated more favorably than other teams is "nonsense."

He also says the concept of managers getting into the referee's head is overplayed.

"All the managers do it [compain about decisions.] It's just part of the course of managers playing mind games with the opposition and maybe with referees," he said.

"When I was doing these games, I never watched the press conferences, you just go and referee what's in front of you.

"You sometimes had managers waiting for you at halftime, having a right go at you and trying to get into your head but you've got to be mentally tough and that's why you're refereeing at the top level."

READ: Messi scores twice to help resurgent Barcelona move to third in La Liga

'We want something they have'

Such discourse has laid the foundations for Sunday's tantalizing fixture as United travel to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Solskjaer's side is currently three points ahead of the reigning champion which has struggled for form in recent weeks.

Another win over its rivals could see the Old Trafford side stake a real claim for this season's title -- an achievement which might well surprise even the strongest of United's supporters.

"Being where we are in the league just gives us more confidence and it's a sign of where we are at," said Solskjaer in his pre-match press conference.

"The game against the champions, who have an amazing record at Anfield, is a great test for us.

"Can we go there and cause an upset? We are the challengers and they have earned the right to be champions. We want something they have."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Paris
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow flurries this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

loogootee barr reeve

Image

shoals north knox

Image

eastern greene clay city

Image

Shakamak North Daviess

Image

Bloomfield Linton

Image

West Vigo Sullivan

Image

Snow Squalls: Dangerous and Fast

Image

2021 Soup Bowl Benefit & Passport

Image

Inter-local agreement makes EMA director position a full time gig

Image

Terre Haute Police Officer Serves 6 Day Suspension

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1052682

Reported Deaths: 19724
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4266588889
DuPage676511129
Will57104856
Lake52264874
Kane45073662
Winnebago25854404
Madison23664449
St. Clair21597410
McHenry21132238
Champaign1514891
Peoria14655231
Sangamon14227232
McLean12931152
Rock Island11688301
Tazewell11687238
Kankakee11315175
Kendall945676
LaSalle9212247
Macon8639178
DeKalb728189
Vermilion7265107
Adams7220108
Williamson6056113
Boone547077
Whiteside5172172
Clinton491083
Coles464478
Ogle453570
Knox4507139
Grundy426154
Effingham425867
Jackson406767
Henry395875
Marion3896111
Franklin376266
Macoupin373992
Randolph364464
Livingston352466
Monroe349567
Stephenson346774
Jefferson3329100
Morgan320388
Woodford309464
Logan302856
Lee299672
Bureau296682
Montgomery294338
Christian292371
Fayette286453
Perry259160
Iroquois254554
Fulton251248
Jersey215852
Lawrence213829
McDonough210550
Saline198552
Douglas198233
Union194632
Shelby194334
Crawford172734
Cass172231
Bond171523
Warren157243
Pike152045
Richland150343
Wayne148043
Jo Daviess146724
Hancock145532
Clark143426
Washington142325
Edgar142050
Carroll141532
Ford135849
Moultrie134528
White129929
Clay129838
Greene124242
Johnson120015
Mercer115728
Wabash115714
Piatt115215
Mason115040
De Witt111226
Cumberland105927
Jasper101515
Massac99930
Menard84810
Hamilton70515
Marshall64413
Schuyler60515
Brown59811
Pulaski5953
Stark49020
Edwards4568
Henderson43916
Calhoun4304
Gallatin3784
Alexander3767
Scott3661
Putnam3451
Hardin2988
Pope2372
Unassigned1050
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 578494

Reported Deaths: 9202
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion798821282
Lake43601664
Allen31380537
Hamilton27675303
St. Joseph26409369
Elkhart23873336
Vanderburgh18192211
Tippecanoe16999116
Porter14183158
Johnson14120277
Hendricks13560236
Madison10312209
Vigo10297171
Clark9952128
Monroe8933105
Delaware8638129
LaPorte8589153
Kosciusko777375
Howard7712136
Warrick624990
Hancock621995
Bartholomew616094
Floyd5971105
Wayne5811155
Grant5716108
Dubois533570
Boone523167
Morgan501485
Marshall487084
Henry483262
Cass464959
Noble453956
Dearborn443343
Jackson410145
Shelby394376
Lawrence374172
Clinton359838
Gibson348556
DeKalb333063
Montgomery329150
Knox323339
Harrison317242
Miami305043
Steuben300740
Adams291635
Ripley287145
Wabash286345
Whitley286324
Huntington278757
Putnam278046
Jasper274933
White262038
Daviess255671
Jefferson242738
Fayette239248
Decatur237382
Greene229259
Posey225626
Wells225146
LaGrange222061
Scott212837
Clay212432
Randolph204940
Jennings188635
Sullivan185831
Spencer176917
Fountain175125
Washington170216
Starke169241
Jay160521
Fulton156829
Owen155536
Carroll150115
Orange146333
Rush145618
Vermillion141633
Perry141327
Franklin139333
Parke12718
Tipton126232
Pike111325
Blackford105122
Pulaski93636
Newton87820
Brown84428
Benton83010
Crawford7229
Martin68013
Warren6427
Switzerland6035
Union6033
Ohio4547
Unassigned0372