Clear

Lawmakers ask travel companies to step up security ahead of inauguration

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Don Lemon discuss DC Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges as they describe tense moments defending the Capitol during the riot on January 6th.

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Wallace and Lauren Fox, CNN

US lawmakers are asking for help from travel companies including bus operators, car rental companies and hotels to prevent an attack on the inauguration and investigate last week's Capitol insurrection.

Washington, DC, and states across the country are heightening security and preparing reinforcements this week ahead of potential armed protests from Saturday until at least Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

The House Oversight Committee sent letters Thursday to more than two dozen operators of bus lines, rental car companies and hotels, asking for assistance "identifying and preventing the ongoing and extreme threat of further violent attacks" in Washington and elsewhere.

The request noted that the rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 "relied on a range of companies and services to get them there and house them once they arrived."

Airlines and the Transportation Security Agency have already announced security measures such as double screening at airports, suspending in-flight alcohol service and banning checked firearms on flights in and out of the US capital in the days surrounding the inauguration.

The letter asks the companies to increase security and screening of guests and keep business records available for future investigations, as well as provide Congress with records of any policies "currently in place or being developed to ensure that your services are not used to facilitate violence or domestic terrorism."

The bus companies include:

  • Greyhound
  • Megabus
  • BoltBus
  • Lux Bus America
  • Vamoose
  • Jefferson Lines
  • Peter Pan
  • Flixbus
  • RedCoach

The rental car operators include:

  • Enterprise
  • Hertz
  • Avis
  • National
  • Alamo
  • Budget
  • Dollar
  • Thrifty

The hotel and accommodation companies include:

  • Expedia, owner of VRBO
  • Intercontinental Hotels Group
  • Accor Group
  • Hyatt
  • Hilton
  • Choice Hotels
  • Marriott
  • Best Western International
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
  • Extended Stay America

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Paris
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Snow flurries this afternoon!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New computer repair shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute City Council tables rehab rezoning request in Farringtons Grove

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Waiting to die: Corey Johnson

Image

Friday: Snow showers, much colder and windy. High: 36

Image

Vigo County Swim meet

Image

Rose Women vs Franklin

Image

Rose Hulman Men vs Franklin

Image

Loogootee Vin Rivet

Image

Barr-Reeve and Loogootee preview

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1052682

Reported Deaths: 19724
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4266588889
DuPage676511129
Will57104856
Lake52264874
Kane45073662
Winnebago25854404
Madison23664449
St. Clair21597410
McHenry21132238
Champaign1514891
Peoria14655231
Sangamon14227232
McLean12931152
Rock Island11688301
Tazewell11687238
Kankakee11315175
Kendall945676
LaSalle9212247
Macon8639178
DeKalb728189
Vermilion7265107
Adams7220108
Williamson6056113
Boone547077
Whiteside5172172
Clinton491083
Coles464478
Ogle453570
Knox4507139
Grundy426154
Effingham425867
Jackson406767
Henry395875
Marion3896111
Franklin376266
Macoupin373992
Randolph364464
Livingston352466
Monroe349567
Stephenson346774
Jefferson3329100
Morgan320388
Woodford309464
Logan302856
Lee299672
Bureau296682
Montgomery294338
Christian292371
Fayette286453
Perry259160
Iroquois254554
Fulton251248
Jersey215852
Lawrence213829
McDonough210550
Saline198552
Douglas198233
Union194632
Shelby194334
Crawford172734
Cass172231
Bond171523
Warren157243
Pike152045
Richland150343
Wayne148043
Jo Daviess146724
Hancock145532
Clark143426
Washington142325
Edgar142050
Carroll141532
Ford135849
Moultrie134528
White129929
Clay129838
Greene124242
Johnson120015
Mercer115728
Wabash115714
Piatt115215
Mason115040
De Witt111226
Cumberland105927
Jasper101515
Massac99930
Menard84810
Hamilton70515
Marshall64413
Schuyler60515
Brown59811
Pulaski5953
Stark49020
Edwards4568
Henderson43916
Calhoun4304
Gallatin3784
Alexander3767
Scott3661
Putnam3451
Hardin2988
Pope2372
Unassigned1050
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 578494

Reported Deaths: 9202
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion798821282
Lake43601664
Allen31380537
Hamilton27675303
St. Joseph26409369
Elkhart23873336
Vanderburgh18192211
Tippecanoe16999116
Porter14183158
Johnson14120277
Hendricks13560236
Madison10312209
Vigo10297171
Clark9952128
Monroe8933105
Delaware8638129
LaPorte8589153
Kosciusko777375
Howard7712136
Warrick624990
Hancock621995
Bartholomew616094
Floyd5971105
Wayne5811155
Grant5716108
Dubois533570
Boone523167
Morgan501485
Marshall487084
Henry483262
Cass464959
Noble453956
Dearborn443343
Jackson410145
Shelby394376
Lawrence374172
Clinton359838
Gibson348556
DeKalb333063
Montgomery329150
Knox323339
Harrison317242
Miami305043
Steuben300740
Adams291635
Ripley287145
Wabash286345
Whitley286324
Huntington278757
Putnam278046
Jasper274933
White262038
Daviess255671
Jefferson242738
Fayette239248
Decatur237382
Greene229259
Posey225626
Wells225146
LaGrange222061
Scott212837
Clay212432
Randolph204940
Jennings188635
Sullivan185831
Spencer176917
Fountain175125
Washington170216
Starke169241
Jay160521
Fulton156829
Owen155536
Carroll150115
Orange146333
Rush145618
Vermillion141633
Perry141327
Franklin139333
Parke12718
Tipton126232
Pike111325
Blackford105122
Pulaski93636
Newton87820
Brown84428
Benton83010
Crawford7229
Martin68013
Warren6427
Switzerland6035
Union6033
Ohio4547
Unassigned0372