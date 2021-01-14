Clear

Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are smarter and cheaper but don't come with a charger

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy S21 lineup of phones, which feature upgraded cameras and new privacy features.

Posted: Jan 14, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Samsung's new Galaxy S21 lineup has an updated look and lower price tags, but customers will also notice two items missing from the box: headphones and a charger.

In a digital press conference on Thursday, with the tagline "Be Epic In Every Way," the company demoed its three new Galaxy S21 smartphones in varying sizes -- a 6.2-inch Galaxy S21, a 6.7-inch S21+ and a 6.8-inch Ultra. Samsung showed off its faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, advanced AI-powered cameras, new colors in a matte finish and premium earbuds you can buy to go with it. All models come with built-in 5G capabilities.

The Ultra is clearly Samsung's standout product. While the Galaxy S21 and 21+ feature a new flat high definition screen (2400 x 1080), the Ultra model takes it a step further with a super high-resolution display (3200 x 1400). The Ultra has four rear cameras, compared to the three rear cameras on the other two devices. The Ultra's four cameras are a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens for shooting landscapes or group shots, a 108-megapixel wide-angle lens for clarity and color accuracy and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses that work together to zoom even more into shots.

The Galaxy S21 ($799) and S21+ ($999) are $200 cheaper than the models they're replacing, and the S21 Ultra ($1199) is $300 less than its predecessor. These prices are the same as Apple's iPhone lineup, though the Ultra costs $100 more than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The S21 and S21+ (available in purple, black, gray, white and pink) and the S21 Ultra (available in black, silver, brown, titanium and navy) will be available for pre-order on Thursday. All devices start shipping on January 29.

The three models support the S Pen stylus used in its Note series phones, but all three models ship without a charger, which Samsung says is for sustainability reasons. Apple made a similar movie with the iPhone last year.

The upgrades are indeed improvements to the Galaxy lineup, most significantly to the camera technology, but Samsung's "epic" motto feels off, both because the changes are more evolutionary than revolutionary and because of the backdrop to the announcements. Life feels anything but epic: More people are stuck inside, the news cycle is exhaustive and unemployment levels remain high. Let's be honest, the day is a win if we change out of sweatpants.

In a nod to our new normal, Samsung is throwing in some features that may be better geared for life at home during the pandemic. This includes a default blue light filter that could help reduce eyestrain when you're doomscrolling. The phones also offer deeper integration into home automation products.

In addition to the phones, Samsung introduced a premium version of its wireless earbuds, called Galaxy Buds Pro, with enhanced noise cancellation and an ambient sound feature. Ahead of the event, a Samsung executive in a product demo likened working from home to being at a construction site -- dogs barking, a toddler running around and appliances humming in the background. The new wireless earbuds have three built-in microphones that separate the user's voice from the background noise so audio can come in clear during a call, even if it's a chaotic background.

Meanwhile, ambient sound lets you hear the world around you on top of what you're listening to. If you're using them on Zoom call, you can still hear your kid in the background. The two features work together intelligently, too. When your child inevitably comes to talk to you during your meeting, EarBuds Pro will detect them speaking, lower the volume and automatically switch to the ambient noise setting so you can hear him better.

The set, which comes in purple, black and silver, costs $199 -- $50 less than the rivaling Apple AirPods Pro. The company claims it gets 5 hours of playback and 13 hours of reserved power when fully charged.

Samsung's annual Galaxy event usually coincides with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February -- the first major tech event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic -- but the company moved it up to land on the last day of this year's all-digital CES consumer tech conference.

Following a long thread of rumors, Samsung also unveiled a Bluetooth location tag called Galaxy SmartTag that lets you locate non-connected devices with a physical tag that attaches to keys, a bag or a pet's collar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Clouds Return Ahead of Cooler Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Cloudy, showers late. High: 46

Image

Local long-term care facility receives COVID-19 vaccine

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Cloudy, showers late. High: 46

Image

Wednesday Night: Clouds move out, cold. Low: 31

Image

State Board of Accounts releases Vincennes Police Department investigation findings

Image

Extensive COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Update

Image

Federal executions could be coming to an end as Biden/Harris administration is set to move in

Image

Brian Smith picks up 100th career win in Loogootee road victory at Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Linton girls take down TH North

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1046030

Reported Deaths: 19617
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4242178870
DuPage672711122
Will56766851
Lake51944872
Kane44812660
Winnebago25726403
Madison23450445
St. Clair21420405
McHenry20995235
Champaign1504493
Peoria14518229
Sangamon14139229
McLean12839149
Rock Island11636298
Tazewell11599234
Kankakee11271174
Kendall937376
LaSalle9113245
Macon8567177
DeKalb722989
Vermilion7213106
Adams7174100
Williamson6008113
Boone544277
Whiteside5133172
Clinton488582
Coles462478
Ogle452068
Knox4454138
Grundy423454
Effingham422765
Jackson403067
Henry394074
Marion3886111
Franklin373265
Macoupin370492
Randolph361864
Livingston348165
Monroe346866
Stephenson344174
Jefferson330399
Morgan318988
Woodford307364
Logan300656
Bureau296078
Lee294271
Montgomery289938
Christian289671
Fayette285753
Iroquois252954
Perry252660
Fulton249947
Jersey213752
Lawrence213129
McDonough209050
Douglas197832
Saline197052
Shelby193134
Union191932
Cass171931
Crawford171932
Bond170222
Warren156942
Pike151444
Richland149541
Wayne147143
Jo Daviess145924
Hancock144932
Edgar141849
Clark141425
Washington141225
Carroll140732
Ford134847
Moultrie133928
Clay129637
White129229
Greene122942
Johnson118915
Mercer115327
Wabash114814
Piatt114614
Mason114340
De Witt109725
Cumberland105127
Jasper101015
Massac98830
Menard83410
Hamilton69715
Marshall63713
Schuyler59715
Pulaski5923
Brown59011
Stark49020
Edwards4528
Henderson43416
Calhoun4234
Gallatin3764
Alexander3737
Scott3621
Putnam3431
Hardin2968
Pope2332
Unassigned1120
Out of IL340

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 574119

Reported Deaths: 9163
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion793541271
Lake43365662
Allen31185535
Hamilton27426302
St. Joseph26227368
Elkhart23785335
Vanderburgh18033210
Tippecanoe16890115
Porter14082157
Johnson13989276
Hendricks13370235
Madison10256207
Vigo10238170
Clark9864126
Monroe8861103
Delaware8559129
LaPorte8471152
Kosciusko772775
Howard7634135
Warrick616590
Hancock615094
Bartholomew612294
Floyd5898105
Wayne5766154
Grant5659108
Dubois528670
Boone520367
Morgan497385
Marshall484884
Henry480162
Cass462759
Noble452056
Dearborn438943
Jackson407445
Shelby391276
Lawrence371671
Clinton357538
Gibson345456
DeKalb330763
Montgomery324950
Knox318039
Harrison313542
Miami301043
Steuben298840
Adams290235
Ripley284545
Wabash284445
Whitley283524
Huntington276057
Putnam275646
Jasper273233
White260638
Daviess252870
Jefferson240638
Fayette237548
Decatur235081
Greene226658
Posey223826
Wells223546
LaGrange221461
Scott211137
Clay210532
Randolph203640
Jennings187135
Sullivan184631
Spencer175717
Fountain173425
Washington168816
Starke168541
Jay159921
Fulton156129
Owen154434
Carroll149415
Orange144833
Rush143218
Vermillion140733
Perry139727
Franklin138633
Parke12648
Tipton125632
Pike108625
Blackford104622
Pulaski93136
Newton87620
Brown84328
Benton82510
Crawford7119
Martin68013
Warren6417
Union6003
Switzerland5955
Ohio4497
Unassigned0373