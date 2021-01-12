Clear

Pastor who left ministry to help her children with virtual school wants to return, but isn't sure how

CNN's Bianna Golodryga speaks with Pastor Meredith Dodd who decided to put her career on pause to help her children as they navigate virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Pastor Meredith Dodd tried really hard to keep working during the pandemic. Her three children -- each with varying degrees of special needs -- were doing virtual learning at home and needed her assistance.

And Dodd's parishioners in the congregation of Bryn Mawr United Methodist Church in Seattle were on her mind, too.

"I have people in the parish who desperately needed help paying rent or utilities and were really concerned about eviction. There's tremendous need in the neighborhood, at the same time there was tremendous need at home," she told CNN.

First, she tried to do it all -- be available for her children during their school day and handle her parish work before 8 in the morning or after 10 at night.

Her body soon told her that would not work. "I used to get migraines maybe every couple of months. And by this point of the pandemic, I was getting migraines every week," she said of how she felt in the fall. "It was starting to have a huge demand on my body and my mental health."

Dodd shared her concerns with her boss at the beginning of the school year. "I said, 'I really need your prayers because I can tell that I'm on the edge of burning out,' which set off alarm bells for him."

She tried working out different options with the church where she had worked for more than two years, but it became clear that, reluctantly, she would have to step down from her post.

"The church could find another pastor in this moment, but my kids could not find another mother," she said of the choice she and her husband, Mike, made.

They crunched the numbers and did a lot of soul-searching to make sure Dodd's stepping down from the pulpit would work. In the end, it was the only answer.

'Triple punch for women'

Dodd is far from alone. Millions of women left or lofst their jobs in 2020. Of those without a job, women ages 25-44 were nearly three times as likely as men to not be working because of child care demands in the pandemic, the Census Bureau reported.

And women were shown to be hit hardest in December's jobs report that revealed backtracking in the pandemic recovery. Women lost 156,000 jobs overall that month while men gained 16,000, meaning women accounted for the entire net national loss of 140,000 jobs.

Betsey Stevenson, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, calls the impact of the pandemic a triple punch for women.

"They're just disproportionately likely to hold the kinds of jobs we needed to send people home from," said Stevenson, who is a labor economist. "Women do a lot of caring jobs, in-person jobs. Those are the kinds of jobs that tend to be robust to a downturn, but not this downturn because this downturn was all about stopping in-person contact and that really hit women's jobs pretty hard."

On top of that, a lot of jobs in state and local government -- more likely to be held by women than men -- were lost. And then children were sent home from school, again more likely to impact women.

Stevenson said there will be adjustments getting back to "normal" even when the vaccine is widely available and schools are open again.

"The kids are going back to school, but kids ... had a hard time in this particular situation. I don't think that their needs are going to go away, just because they're going back to school."

Wanting to return to work

Months without playdates and socializing have certainly taken a toll on families, along with all the other strains of living in a pandemic.

And even though Dodd has been able to leave her job for her children, she also sees the limits. "It's heartbreaking as a parent to say, 'There is nothing I can do to make this better. This is how it is right now. And I am standing with you and I am walking alongside you, and we will do hard things together.'"

For Dodd, there needs to be vaccine availability and there needs to be in-person school. She says her heartache now is not knowing when that might be.

But she has many reasons for wanting to return to ministry.

"For me, pastoring is a vocation and it's not one that's gone away because of circumstance. The call has not gone away, the job has for the moment," she said.

She says she still loves preaching, teaching and being with people. And she anticipates returning to a place that she says needs more female workers.

"I'm in a male-dominated industry, one that's been male-dominated, frankly, for 2,000 years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Paris
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Mostly clear and cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crawford County Health Department prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccination distribution

Image

Crawford County Health Department prepares for mass COVID-19 vaccination distribution

Image

High School Classmate of Bobbie Jo Stinnett advocates that Lisa Montgomery face Death Penalty

Image

First of three federal executions of the week set to happen today

Image

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 29

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

ISU Loyola

Image

ISU Football

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North Linton

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1033526

Reported Deaths: 19363
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4194718811
DuPage664141109
Will56145837
Lake51253858
Kane44266653
Winnebago25527397
Madison23063433
St. Clair21117392
McHenry20747233
Champaign1489391
Peoria14337224
Sangamon14022223
McLean12671146
Rock Island11548291
Tazewell11424233
Kankakee11181171
Kendall922376
LaSalle8991244
Macon8483175
DeKalb714287
Vermilion707998
Adams707498
Williamson5925111
Boone540276
Whiteside5086171
Clinton481381
Coles459276
Ogle446766
Knox4374135
Effingham419965
Grundy418454
Jackson396967
Henry390671
Marion3843110
Franklin368564
Macoupin360691
Randolph358562
Monroe343062
Stephenson341872
Livingston340365
Jefferson324396
Morgan316686
Woodford304262
Logan295355
Bureau294877
Lee290969
Christian285169
Fayette282952
Montgomery275434
Iroquois251153
Perry250360
Fulton248447
Jersey211047
Lawrence210729
McDonough206749
Douglas195633
Saline195548
Shelby190334
Union188932
Cass170431
Crawford169832
Bond166720
Warren156042
Pike150643
Richland147940
Wayne145042
Jo Daviess143224
Hancock143032
Edgar140549
Clark139024
Carroll138732
Washington137725
Ford133146
Moultrie132527
Clay128837
White127529
Greene121841
Johnson117015
Mercer114426
Mason112939
Wabash112814
Piatt112614
De Witt106625
Cumberland103226
Jasper98915
Massac96729
Menard8229
Hamilton66713
Marshall63113
Schuyler58715
Pulaski5853
Brown56911
Stark49020
Edwards4468
Henderson43015
Calhoun4184
Gallatin3744
Alexander3657
Scott3541
Putnam3421
Hardin2838
Pope2271
Unassigned950
Out of IL300

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 567338

Reported Deaths: 9016
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion784361249
Lake43017649
Allen30802526
Hamilton27025294
St. Joseph25964365
Elkhart23658333
Vanderburgh17686207
Tippecanoe16746112
Porter13922154
Johnson13834270
Hendricks13173231
Vigo10161167
Madison10085204
Clark9694122
Monroe8765102
Delaware8444129
LaPorte8367150
Kosciusko763175
Howard7520131
Hancock606288
Warrick605190
Bartholomew604391
Floyd5811104
Wayne5705151
Grant5588108
Dubois521869
Boone512865
Morgan490183
Marshall480484
Henry474461
Cass457558
Noble448756
Dearborn434041
Jackson404245
Shelby385275
Lawrence366069
Clinton354637
Gibson339155
DeKalb328462
Montgomery319550
Knox315439
Harrison309741
Miami298341
Steuben295640
Adams286635
Ripley282044
Wabash280345
Whitley278724
Huntington275455
Putnam271743
Jasper270532
White258038
Daviess250070
Jefferson237638
Fayette235546
Decatur233080
Greene224458
Posey219226
LaGrange218561
Wells218145
Clay208432
Scott208437
Randolph201439
Jennings185534
Sullivan183330
Spencer173117
Fountain170925
Starke167441
Washington165416
Jay159121
Fulton154329
Owen153034
Carroll148215
Orange142633
Rush139916
Vermillion139933
Perry138226
Franklin136730
Parke12548
Tipton123732
Pike106125
Blackford103822
Pulaski92135
Newton87019
Brown82828
Benton81710
Crawford6989
Martin67613
Warren6307
Union5892
Switzerland5785
Ohio4427
Unassigned0373