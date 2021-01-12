Clear

This won't be like Trump's last impeachment

Article Image

President Donald Trump stopped to talk to reporters on his way to Texas, responding to the House of Representatives bringing Articles of Impeachment against him for a second time in his four year term.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

Anger over the pro-Trump mob attack on the US Capitol is growing by the minute in Congress -- Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia told me it is "white hot" -- and it is focused like a laser on President Donald Trump. If his first impeachment was a long, hard-fought effort that left confusion in its wake, this second one will be a lightning strike delivered by officials who have no doubt about the crime they allege.

The five deaths that were the result of the attack and the damage done to the symbolic seat of American democracy all make new outrage over Trump categorically different from the one that brought about his first impeachment in December 2019. That he and several of his allies incited violence with the hope of overturning the election is without doubt. And while the first impeachment depended on testimony from those who witnessed Trump's effort to force Ukraine to investigate then-political rival Joe Biden in exchange for US military aid (Trump denies any quid pro quo), this coup attempt was broadcast live on television, shocking the world.

It's difficult to imagine how Trump will not be impeached again, and suffer the unique shame of being the only president ever to endure this disgrace a second time. When this occurs -- and if he is found guilty by the Senate -- a man whose vast fortune and extreme methods allowed him to escape accountability during a lifetime of offensive behavior will at last be held accountable.

For decades those who have been harmed and insulted by Trump have watched him escape serious accountability and then brag about it. He said that he used bankruptcies for his businesses "brilliantly," a move that left creditors holding the bag. He was even more brashly unrepentant when he was not convicted by the Senate after his first impeachment. And then he retaliated against those who bore witness against him.

In that first case, Trump was impeached by the House for two alleged crimes: abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress.

This time around Trump will be charged with a single count -- "Incitement of insurrection." Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island told me that he began drafting the charge with colleagues Rep. Ted Lieu of California and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland within hours of the attack on the Capitol. When I spoke to him about it, Cicilline said he and the others had no real doubt that a serious crime had been committed and no concern that the American people needed to be persuaded of this fact.

"The country saw this all play out in real time, on their televisions," explained Cicilline. "They saw an effort by him to incite an insurrection so that the certification of the Electoral College votes by Congress would be interrupted and he could stay in office."

During Trump's so-called "Save America Rally," just before the mob stormed the Capitol, he gave a speech in which he used the word "fight" 20 times and as he inflamed their emotions people in the crowd chanted, "Fight for Trump, fight for Trump." After repeating the big lie that the election had been stolen from him, Trump declared, "We will never give up. We will never concede." Trump falsely claimed that Vice President Mike Pence could stop the certification of the election and called on the crowd to march on the Capitol.

The crowd that arrived at the Capitol included some men and women in military-style gear. They stormed the Capitol and overwhelmed police. Once inside they ransacked offices and invaded the Senate chamber. They got within feet of the House chamber when officers shot and killed one of the rioters. Three other members of the Trump mob died that day and a police officer who was hospitalized died of his injuries.

In the days that followed the attack, evidence showed that it was even more gravely dangerous than first thought. One man in the mob had come with zip ties, which are used to restrain captives, and appeared to have been bent on taking hostages. Chants of "Hang Mike Pence," which were recorded and played on television, suggest that some considered committing murder.

In addition to drafting the impeachment document, members of Congress searched for a way to further punish Trump. Connolly said he believes they have found it in the 14th Amendment which bars insurrectionists from public office. He thinks legislation imposing this penalty could be approved by the House and Senate and become law. Some Republican senators and Vice President Pence, who many suspect is eying a 2024 presidential run, might like this idea because it clears Trump from the field.

As this all unfolds, it's important to remember that the invasion of the Capitol by a huge mob of American citizens happened not just because of a single deranged and inciting speech but because for years others have failed to stop Trump. Those who gave up on decency and became Trump's enablers did so in part because they didn't want to get on the wrong side of his rabid supporters. Well, last week the world saw what those supporters are capable of doing when they are riled up. This week, the world will see how the President will be held accountable through impeachment. In the process of course, Trump's enablers will be on the wrong side of history which will judge them in the same harsh light that will forever shine on Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Paris
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 29

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

ISU Loyola

Image

ISU Football

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North Linton

Image

Storm Team 10's Anissa Claiborne is tracking a little warm-up and some sun

Image

New restaurant opens at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

Local business take part in Google 360 program

Image

Old police cars and fire trucks to be auctioned off in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1033526

Reported Deaths: 19363
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4194718811
DuPage664141109
Will56145837
Lake51253858
Kane44266653
Winnebago25527397
Madison23063433
St. Clair21117392
McHenry20747233
Champaign1489391
Peoria14337224
Sangamon14022223
McLean12671146
Rock Island11548291
Tazewell11424233
Kankakee11181171
Kendall922376
LaSalle8991244
Macon8483175
DeKalb714287
Vermilion707998
Adams707498
Williamson5925111
Boone540276
Whiteside5086171
Clinton481381
Coles459276
Ogle446766
Knox4374135
Effingham419965
Grundy418454
Jackson396967
Henry390671
Marion3843110
Franklin368564
Macoupin360691
Randolph358562
Monroe343062
Stephenson341872
Livingston340365
Jefferson324396
Morgan316686
Woodford304262
Logan295355
Bureau294877
Lee290969
Christian285169
Fayette282952
Montgomery275434
Iroquois251153
Perry250360
Fulton248447
Jersey211047
Lawrence210729
McDonough206749
Douglas195633
Saline195548
Shelby190334
Union188932
Cass170431
Crawford169832
Bond166720
Warren156042
Pike150643
Richland147940
Wayne145042
Jo Daviess143224
Hancock143032
Edgar140549
Clark139024
Carroll138732
Washington137725
Ford133146
Moultrie132527
Clay128837
White127529
Greene121841
Johnson117015
Mercer114426
Mason112939
Wabash112814
Piatt112614
De Witt106625
Cumberland103226
Jasper98915
Massac96729
Menard8229
Hamilton66713
Marshall63113
Schuyler58715
Pulaski5853
Brown56911
Stark49020
Edwards4468
Henderson43015
Calhoun4184
Gallatin3744
Alexander3657
Scott3541
Putnam3421
Hardin2838
Pope2271
Unassigned950
Out of IL300

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 567338

Reported Deaths: 9016
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion784361249
Lake43017649
Allen30802526
Hamilton27025294
St. Joseph25964365
Elkhart23658333
Vanderburgh17686207
Tippecanoe16746112
Porter13922154
Johnson13834270
Hendricks13173231
Vigo10161167
Madison10085204
Clark9694122
Monroe8765102
Delaware8444129
LaPorte8367150
Kosciusko763175
Howard7520131
Hancock606288
Warrick605190
Bartholomew604391
Floyd5811104
Wayne5705151
Grant5588108
Dubois521869
Boone512865
Morgan490183
Marshall480484
Henry474461
Cass457558
Noble448756
Dearborn434041
Jackson404245
Shelby385275
Lawrence366069
Clinton354637
Gibson339155
DeKalb328462
Montgomery319550
Knox315439
Harrison309741
Miami298341
Steuben295640
Adams286635
Ripley282044
Wabash280345
Whitley278724
Huntington275455
Putnam271743
Jasper270532
White258038
Daviess250070
Jefferson237638
Fayette235546
Decatur233080
Greene224458
Posey219226
LaGrange218561
Wells218145
Clay208432
Scott208437
Randolph201439
Jennings185534
Sullivan183330
Spencer173117
Fountain170925
Starke167441
Washington165416
Jay159121
Fulton154329
Owen153034
Carroll148215
Orange142633
Rush139916
Vermillion139933
Perry138226
Franklin136730
Parke12548
Tipton123732
Pike106125
Blackford103822
Pulaski92135
Newton87019
Brown82828
Benton81710
Crawford6989
Martin67613
Warren6307
Union5892
Switzerland5785
Ohio4427
Unassigned0373