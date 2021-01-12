Clear

Sheldon Adelson, Republican kingmaker and casino magnate, has died at 87

Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands and a major donor to Republican politicians, died January 11 following complications related to his cancer treatment, his company said. He was 87.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky and Fredreka Schouten, CNN Business

Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands and a major donor to Republican politicians, died late Monday following complications related to his cancer treatment, his company said. He was 87.

Adelson took a leave of absence from Sands last week to resume treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which his aides first disclosed in late February 2019.

He rose from a hardscrabble childhood in Boston to become one of the world's richest men as founder and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp He was Sands' first employee, which has since grown to 50,000 employees.

"His impact on the industry will be everlasting," the company said.

Adelson's funeral will be held in Israel, the birthplace of his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson. Plans for a memorial in Las Vegas, where he ran the Venetian and Palazzo casinos, will be held at a later date.

GOP donor

Adelson spent his fortune -- pegged at $35 billion by Forbes -- to become an influential behind-the-scenes-player in Washington, working to shape US policy toward Israel, help guide Republican Party strategy and lobby against threats posed to his business interests.

He donated hundreds of millions of dollars to medical research and Jewish causes. He owned Israel's largest daily newspaper by circulation; donated to Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center in Jerusalem; and helped underwrite Birthright Israel, which pays for educational trips to Israel for young Jewish adults.

But he was perhaps best known in the United States as a Republican mega-donor whose millions helped shape the course of presidential and congressional elections in the post-Citizens United era.

Adelson and his wife, Miriam, donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican-aligned super PACs. They plowed more than $215 million into federal super PACs in the last two years, making them largest publicly disclosed donors of the 2020 elections, according to a tally by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Adelson did not always support the front-runner in GOP intraparty fights.

In the 2012 Republican presidential primary, for instance, Adelson invested heavily in a super PAC that helped extend former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's presidential run.

Gingrich eventually lost the nomination to Mitt Romney, but Adelson's spending underscored his loyalty to Gingrich, with whom he shared a hawkish stance on Israel.

Trump patron

In 2016, Adelson emerged as a powerful voice backing then-candidate Donald Trump at a time when many GOP traditional donors were reluctant to support the brash real estate developer.

In May 2016, as Trump clinched the Republican presidential nomination, Adelson penned a Washington Post opinion piece, urging the party's financial benefactors to unite behind Trump after a bruising primary.

Adelson called Trump a "CEO success story."

"You may not like Trump's style or what he says on Twitter, but this country needs strong executive leadership more today than at almost any point in its history," Adelson wrote.

Later that year, the Adelsons donated $20 million to a super PAC supporting Trump's candidacy. Adelson became the largest individual contributor to the President's inaugural committee, donating $5 million.

The Adelsons were rewarded for their generosity.

They attended Trump's inauguration, dined at the White House and had front-row seats in 2018 as US officials opened a US Embassy in Jerusalem -- a long-standing Adelson objective.

In a White House ceremony in 2018, Trump awarded Israeli-born Miriam Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. The White House cited her work to support medical research and Jewish causes.

Rags to riches

Adelson was born August 4, 1933, in Boston. His father, an immigrant from Lithuania, drove a cab, and his mother, whose family came from Wales, ran a small knitting service. He and his siblings slept on the floor of the family's tenement apartment.

Adelson often touted his rags-to-riches story and his determination to claw his way out of poverty.

At age 12, he was selling newspapers on street corners in Boston. By 16, he had invested in candy machines. After a stint in the Army, he continued to run businesses, selling condominiums, working as a mortgage broker, taking a turn as a venture capitalist.

"Despite being the grandson of a Welsh coal miner and the son of a Boston cab driver, I've had the remarkable experience of being part of almost 50 different businesses in my more than 70-year business career," he wrote in the Washington Post piece touting Trump.

His big break came in the late 1970s, when he launched a computer trade show known as Comdex. He sold it in 1995 for nearly $900 million, parlaying that convention business into a casino empire that comprises the properties in Asia, the upscale Venetian and Palazzo resorts in Las Vegas and Sands Bethelem, a casino hotel in Pennsylvania. His venture became the world's largest casino company.

His properties ranged from the opulent Venetian casino resort in Las Vegas, where visitors can ride in gondolas, to a string of lucrative casinos in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

In person, Adelson was instantly recognizable for his thinning patch of bright red hair and the electric scooter he rode everywhere. He suffered from peripheral neuropathy, a condition that made walking difficult.

He generally shied away from media interviews.

His family's 2015 purchase of one of his hometown newspapers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was cloaked in secrecy, forcing journalists at the paper to do their own digging to determine the identity of their new bosses.

During his cancer battle, Adelson had curtailed his office hours at the company he founded, although the company said in a statement that Adelson continued to perform his duties as its chairman and CEO.

Calling his achievements in the hospitality industry "well-documented," the company said that Adelson's vision "transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism" in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Loyola

Image

ISU Football

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North Linton

Image

Storm Team 10's Anissa Claiborne is tracking a little warm-up and some sun

Image

New restaurant opens at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

Local business take part in Google 360 program

Image

Old police cars and fire trucks to be auctioned off in Terre Haute

Image

Here's what the Vigo County School Corporation has planned for 2021

Image

Color run benefits Hamilton Center

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1033526

Reported Deaths: 19363
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4194718811
DuPage664141109
Will56145837
Lake51253858
Kane44266653
Winnebago25527397
Madison23063433
St. Clair21117392
McHenry20747233
Champaign1489391
Peoria14337224
Sangamon14022223
McLean12671146
Rock Island11548291
Tazewell11424233
Kankakee11181171
Kendall922376
LaSalle8991244
Macon8483175
DeKalb714287
Vermilion707998
Adams707498
Williamson5925111
Boone540276
Whiteside5086171
Clinton481381
Coles459276
Ogle446766
Knox4374135
Effingham419965
Grundy418454
Jackson396967
Henry390671
Marion3843110
Franklin368564
Macoupin360691
Randolph358562
Monroe343062
Stephenson341872
Livingston340365
Jefferson324396
Morgan316686
Woodford304262
Logan295355
Bureau294877
Lee290969
Christian285169
Fayette282952
Montgomery275434
Iroquois251153
Perry250360
Fulton248447
Jersey211047
Lawrence210729
McDonough206749
Douglas195633
Saline195548
Shelby190334
Union188932
Cass170431
Crawford169832
Bond166720
Warren156042
Pike150643
Richland147940
Wayne145042
Jo Daviess143224
Hancock143032
Edgar140549
Clark139024
Carroll138732
Washington137725
Ford133146
Moultrie132527
Clay128837
White127529
Greene121841
Johnson117015
Mercer114426
Mason112939
Wabash112814
Piatt112614
De Witt106625
Cumberland103226
Jasper98915
Massac96729
Menard8229
Hamilton66713
Marshall63113
Schuyler58715
Pulaski5853
Brown56911
Stark49020
Edwards4468
Henderson43015
Calhoun4184
Gallatin3744
Alexander3657
Scott3541
Putnam3421
Hardin2838
Pope2271
Unassigned950
Out of IL300

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 567338

Reported Deaths: 9016
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion784361249
Lake43017649
Allen30802526
Hamilton27025294
St. Joseph25964365
Elkhart23658333
Vanderburgh17686207
Tippecanoe16746112
Porter13922154
Johnson13834270
Hendricks13173231
Vigo10161167
Madison10085204
Clark9694122
Monroe8765102
Delaware8444129
LaPorte8367150
Kosciusko763175
Howard7520131
Hancock606288
Warrick605190
Bartholomew604391
Floyd5811104
Wayne5705151
Grant5588108
Dubois521869
Boone512865
Morgan490183
Marshall480484
Henry474461
Cass457558
Noble448756
Dearborn434041
Jackson404245
Shelby385275
Lawrence366069
Clinton354637
Gibson339155
DeKalb328462
Montgomery319550
Knox315439
Harrison309741
Miami298341
Steuben295640
Adams286635
Ripley282044
Wabash280345
Whitley278724
Huntington275455
Putnam271743
Jasper270532
White258038
Daviess250070
Jefferson237638
Fayette235546
Decatur233080
Greene224458
Posey219226
LaGrange218561
Wells218145
Clay208432
Scott208437
Randolph201439
Jennings185534
Sullivan183330
Spencer173117
Fountain170925
Starke167441
Washington165416
Jay159121
Fulton154329
Owen153034
Carroll148215
Orange142633
Rush139916
Vermillion139933
Perry138226
Franklin136730
Parke12548
Tipton123732
Pike106125
Blackford103822
Pulaski92135
Newton87019
Brown82828
Benton81710
Crawford6989
Martin67613
Warren6307
Union5892
Switzerland5785
Ohio4427
Unassigned0373