Clear

For companies, breaking up with Trump is a delicate dance

Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy discusses the company's calls for Trump's removal from office and why all businesses should express their voices with CNN's Richard Quest.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Following last week's insurrection at the US Capitol, a growing number of companies are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump and supporters who are peddling false claims about his election loss.

What's happening: Airbnb said it will try to ban Capitol rioters from staying at properties on its platform as fears grow about more violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. GoFundMe will no longer allow people to fundraise for travel expenses to potentially violent political events.

Deutsche Bank, which has loaned the Trump Organization more than $300 million over the past decade, has decided not to do business with Trump or his company in the future, a source familiar with the bank's thinking told CNN Business. Signature Bank said it has started closing Trump's personal accounts and called for the president to resign.

Facebook and Twitter, which recently barred Trump from their platforms, are now doubling down. Facebook said it will begin removing all content that includes the phrase "stop the steal," a common refrain among those who participated in last week's riots. Twitter said it's banned 70,000 accounts since Friday for promoting the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.

Given widespread shock and horror at the Capitol mob last week, which could lead to Trump's impeachment just days before he's due to leave office, some companies clearly feel they have no choice but to take action.

But investors appear nervous about the consequences. Twitter's shares dropped more than 6% on Monday, while Facebook shares lost 4%.

The platforms are increasingly unpopular with Republicans, who bristle at Trump's muting, and Democrats, who think the sites should have acted sooner, according to Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Nicholas Hyett. With an eye toward their customer bases and ongoing regulatory pressure, that's a difficult place to be.

"They are increasingly and unavoidably stuck in the middle of this political ping-pong, which is just not good," Hyett said.

Other companies are trying to avoid ending up in a similar situation as they reexamine their political donations. While some firms, including American Express and CNN parent AT&T, have said they will stop giving to Republican members of Congress who contested the certification of election results, many others — including Coca-Cola and Google — have said they're pausing political giving altogether while they take another look at their policies.

What's left unsaid: roughly 74 million Americans voted for Trump.

Watch this space: Politics isn't the only factor weighing on tech stocks, Hyatt noted. Declines are also being fed by a broader reexamination of high-growth firms, with Apple and Amazon taking a leg lower on Monday as well.

In recent days, veteran investors Carl Icahn and Jeremy Grantham have warned of a Wall Street bubble, triggering another round of debates about asset prices that's coincided with political instability in Washington.

Investors keep pumping money into health care stocks

Wall Street made big bets on health care stocks in 2020. Now, as the pandemic continues to rage, they're doubling down.

See here: The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the sector, is up nearly 4% this year, while the S&P 500 has gained a more modest 1.2% despite notching a string of record highs.

Some of those increases are tied to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Pfizer shares rose 1.7% on Monday after the company said it's now aiming to deliver 2 billion doses globally by the end of 2021. CEO Albert Bourla previously said Pfizer would manufacture 1.3 billion doses this year. Partner BioNTech's stock jumped 8.5% on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson could also get a boost shortly, with analysts expecting results from its late-stage vaccine trial to arrive before the end of the month.

Gilead Sciences, meanwhile, raised its profit guidance for 2021 on Monday, citing higher expected sales of Covid-19 treatment remdesivir as cases and hospitalizations surge.

Investors are also keeping an eye on research that has nothing to do with the pandemic. Eli Lilly's shares soared nearly 12% on Monday, making it the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, after the company released promising early results for its experimental Alzheimer's drug.

On the radar: Bespoke Investment Group points out that JPMorgan's annual health care conference, which often coincides with strong stock performances as companies pitch investors, is taking place virtually this week. That could open the door to additional gains.

Automakers' next crisis is a global chip shortage

A computer chip shortage has shut down the Ford plant in Louisville, Kentucky this week — a warning sign for an industry that's struggling to get back on its feet during the pandemic.

Details, details: The Louisville plant employs 3,800 hourly workers, who will receive about 75% of their normal pay during the one-week shutdown, my CNN Business colleague Chris Isidore reports. It assembles the Ford Escape and the Lincoln version of that SUV, the Corsair.

It's the first shutdown to stem from an industry-wide problem that's expected to persist for months.

Automakers cut back orders for computer chips early last year when Covid-19 slammed the brakes on auto sales and production because of temporary plant closings. When car sales bounced back sooner than expected, it left producers scrambling.

The problem has been exacerbated by skyrocketing demand for laptops and other home electronics during the lockdown era, according to Kristin Dziczek, vice president of research at the Center for Automotive Research.

The average car has between 50 to 150 chips in it, she said. All are needed to proceed with vehicle assembly.

UBS analysts expect all major automakers will be affected by the bottlenecks during the first three months of the year, with Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and Nissan also calling out supply chain issues.

Up next

Tuesday's data releases include the NFIB small business optimism index for December and job openings from November.

Coming tomorrow: US inflation data for December will reveal the state of consumer prices as policymakers prepare to discuss another round of stimulus spending.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Cloudy and cold evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Loyola

Image

ISU Football

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North Linton

Image

Storm Team 10's Anissa Claiborne is tracking a little warm-up and some sun

Image

New restaurant opens at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

Local business take part in Google 360 program

Image

Old police cars and fire trucks to be auctioned off in Terre Haute

Image

Here's what the Vigo County School Corporation has planned for 2021

Image

Color run benefits Hamilton Center

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1033526

Reported Deaths: 19363
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4194718811
DuPage664141109
Will56145837
Lake51253858
Kane44266653
Winnebago25527397
Madison23063433
St. Clair21117392
McHenry20747233
Champaign1489391
Peoria14337224
Sangamon14022223
McLean12671146
Rock Island11548291
Tazewell11424233
Kankakee11181171
Kendall922376
LaSalle8991244
Macon8483175
DeKalb714287
Vermilion707998
Adams707498
Williamson5925111
Boone540276
Whiteside5086171
Clinton481381
Coles459276
Ogle446766
Knox4374135
Effingham419965
Grundy418454
Jackson396967
Henry390671
Marion3843110
Franklin368564
Macoupin360691
Randolph358562
Monroe343062
Stephenson341872
Livingston340365
Jefferson324396
Morgan316686
Woodford304262
Logan295355
Bureau294877
Lee290969
Christian285169
Fayette282952
Montgomery275434
Iroquois251153
Perry250360
Fulton248447
Jersey211047
Lawrence210729
McDonough206749
Douglas195633
Saline195548
Shelby190334
Union188932
Cass170431
Crawford169832
Bond166720
Warren156042
Pike150643
Richland147940
Wayne145042
Jo Daviess143224
Hancock143032
Edgar140549
Clark139024
Carroll138732
Washington137725
Ford133146
Moultrie132527
Clay128837
White127529
Greene121841
Johnson117015
Mercer114426
Mason112939
Wabash112814
Piatt112614
De Witt106625
Cumberland103226
Jasper98915
Massac96729
Menard8229
Hamilton66713
Marshall63113
Schuyler58715
Pulaski5853
Brown56911
Stark49020
Edwards4468
Henderson43015
Calhoun4184
Gallatin3744
Alexander3657
Scott3541
Putnam3421
Hardin2838
Pope2271
Unassigned950
Out of IL300

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 567338

Reported Deaths: 9016
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion784361249
Lake43017649
Allen30802526
Hamilton27025294
St. Joseph25964365
Elkhart23658333
Vanderburgh17686207
Tippecanoe16746112
Porter13922154
Johnson13834270
Hendricks13173231
Vigo10161167
Madison10085204
Clark9694122
Monroe8765102
Delaware8444129
LaPorte8367150
Kosciusko763175
Howard7520131
Hancock606288
Warrick605190
Bartholomew604391
Floyd5811104
Wayne5705151
Grant5588108
Dubois521869
Boone512865
Morgan490183
Marshall480484
Henry474461
Cass457558
Noble448756
Dearborn434041
Jackson404245
Shelby385275
Lawrence366069
Clinton354637
Gibson339155
DeKalb328462
Montgomery319550
Knox315439
Harrison309741
Miami298341
Steuben295640
Adams286635
Ripley282044
Wabash280345
Whitley278724
Huntington275455
Putnam271743
Jasper270532
White258038
Daviess250070
Jefferson237638
Fayette235546
Decatur233080
Greene224458
Posey219226
LaGrange218561
Wells218145
Clay208432
Scott208437
Randolph201439
Jennings185534
Sullivan183330
Spencer173117
Fountain170925
Starke167441
Washington165416
Jay159121
Fulton154329
Owen153034
Carroll148215
Orange142633
Rush139916
Vermillion139933
Perry138226
Franklin136730
Parke12548
Tipton123732
Pike106125
Blackford103822
Pulaski92135
Newton87019
Brown82828
Benton81710
Crawford6989
Martin67613
Warren6307
Union5892
Switzerland5785
Ohio4427
Unassigned0373