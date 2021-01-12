Clear

5 things to know for January 12: Capitol riot, fundraising, Covid, death row, Cuba

The Pacific Northwest will be inundated with heavy rain and mountain snow over the next few days. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 9:00 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has announced the theme of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration: "America United."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Capitol riot 

The FBI has warned that "armed protests" are being planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Wednesday. And two US Capitol police officers have been suspended and at least 10 others are being investigated for behavior during last week's riot. Meantime, House Democrats plan first to vote this evening on a resolution urging VP Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from power, then vote tomorrow on an article of impeachment charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection." But let's get something straight: Impeachment itself would not ban Trump from holding future office, as some viral claims suggest. For that, the Senate would have to hold an additional vote on the matter. Another avenue that's getting attention is the 14th Amendment, which bars from federal or state office any officeholder who takes part in insurrection or rebellion against the US.

2. Corporate response

The Capitol riot is shaking up the world of political fundraising, as major companies like Google, Coca-Cola and UPS all have pledged to suspend contributions across the board. Other companies are focusing on lawmakers they view as complicit in Trump's effort to disrupt the affirmation of Biden's election win. PR and lobbying experts wonder whether the upheaval is temporary or represents a permanent political shift. More companies are also creating policies in response to last week's violence. GoFundMe says it will no longer allow people to fundraise for travel expenses used for potentially violent political events, and Airbnb says it will attempt to restrict violent Capitol rioters from making reservations in the DC area during the inauguration. Parler, the social media app that serves as a safe space for the far-right, sued Amazon for deplatforming it on grounds the app encourages and incites violence.

3. Coronavirus

We're not going to be done with social distancing any time soon. The World Health Organization has warned that herd immunity won't happen in 2021, and social distancing measures will need to stay in place "for the rest of this year," despite vaccine progress. In the US, more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported every day for a week. In the UK, health officials say the country is entering the "worst point" of the pandemic, as cases rise and deaths increase. Malaysia has announced more restrictions, and South Africa has closed its land borders to curb the spread. At the San Diego Zoo, there's a new complication: At least two gorillas have tested positive for Covid-19, the first known cases among great apes.

4. Federal executions 

A federal judge halted the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, just hours before she was scheduled to die. Montgomery, who was sentenced to death in 2008 after murdering a woman and kidnapping her fetus, will now be subject to a competency hearing. Montgomery was one of three people scheduled to die by federal execution during the remainder of President Trump's time in office. The Trump administration revived the federal death penalty last year. Before then, there hadn't been any federal executions since 2003. Since July, the federal government has executed 10 people, more than in any presidency since 1896.

5. Cuba

The Trump administration has designated Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism, complicating any efforts by the future Biden administration to repair relations with the former Cold War foe. President Obama removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in 2015, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the new designation was given for "repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists." A top Cuban called the move hypocritical and an act of "political opportunism." Cuba now joins three other countries on the list: Iran, North Korea and Syria.

