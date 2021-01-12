Clear

There's only one way to stop violent extremists

Article Image

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports that online extremism and conspiracy theorists are finding new homes online after being purged from Twitter and Facebook following the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Posted: Jan 12, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Jan 12, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Daniel Lubetzky

Extremism has a knack for metastasizing and coming back to wreak havoc upon its hosts. Once a cohort or society builds a hateful mindset, the hatred takes on a life of its own. Extremist ideology not only hurts a society's enemies, but also eventually attacks from within and harms the society from which it originated. I first started observing this phenomenon abroad -- and it saddens but does not surprise me that we are starting to see it haunt American democracy too.

Consider how the kingdom of Saudi Arabia disseminated the Wahhabi sect's fundamentalist attitudes against Jews and Christians at home and abroad. It helped to fund the madrassas that fostered the extreme perspectives that eventually contributed to the September 11th terror attacks on New York and Washington. Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden did not just seek to destroy Americans -- he wanted to destroy all things Western. The great irony is that his unbridled hatred had also prompted him to attack the Saudi kingdom, too. Bin Laden's extremist hunger was such that even the Saudi Wahhabis who helped inculcate his all-consuming intolerance could no longer prove pious enough in his eyes. His efforts to overthrow the Saudi monarchy launched an opposition movement that got him expelled from the country.

In Israel too, the government has taken limited action to shut down the behavior of the so-called "hilltop youth," extremist settlers who deem themselves highly religious despite not respecting the rabbis of the settlement. The lack of concerted effort to prevent and stop the group's rock throwing and vandalism of Palestinian villages gave these fired-up youth permission to spiral out of control, eventually leading them to attack the Israeli army, too.

Or take the Beitar Jerusalem Israeli football club, notorious for its long history of not putting Arab players on the field. The club's most fanatical supporters finally became so extreme in their intolerance that Beitar Jerusalem's 2013 signing of two Russian League players who happened to be Muslim led to protests and anti-Arab chants against the very club that fueled the fans' racist fire. Arsonists set fire to the club's offices two days after the signing. More recently, some of the fans targeted a Christian player from Niger simply because his name, Ali Mohamed, sounded Muslim.

I recall a time in Germany, riding in a car with a German woman who was an authentic supporter of the OneVoice Movement I founded to foster Arab-Israeli understanding. She made a point of vehemently -- and sincerely -- condemning racism against Jews, but minutes later cursed out another driver and justified her tirade by casting slurs on Polish immigrants. She had superficially learned that the Holocaust was bad but had not internalized the dangers of bigotry against any group. If Polish people were not immune to her racism, to what other target would her hatred attach next?

While Germany has done a better job than many other nations to take concerted actions (like making Holocaust denial illegal) to discourage anti-Semitism, it is also experiencing a surge in neo-Nazism, particularly against Turkish immigrants. All nations are challenged to address the intolerant mindset at the root of racism; otherwise that intolerance eventually resurfaces and comes back to haunt us.

Here in the United States, there are Republican legislators and anchors on Fox News who have willingly participated in race-baiting and birtherism for years, even before President Trump hijacked the Republican Party. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has looked the other way for close to five years as Trump incites violence and sows mistrust in our system. And Wednesday morning, rather than lead with truth, Senator Ted Cruz gave contorted explanations for why he -- along with several other Republican senators and 121 House Representatives -- would indulge Trump's fabricated and fraudulent fantasies by objecting to certify the election results. Then came the insurrection. Mobs of Trump supporters, hopped up on Trump's conspiracy theory of a stolen election and encouraged to go to the Capitol by the President himself, stormed and vandalized our nation's Capitol building.

It was the disturbing culmination of a months-long series of attempts by Trump to bully state officials into "finding" votes that would help him win the 2020 presidential election, as almost all Republican "leaders" stood by with stunning silence -- though elections officials in Georgia, headed by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, stood up for truth against pressure from Trump. To his credit, earlier on Wednesday, Mitch McConnell had sought to affirm that "the voters, the courts, and the States have all spoken" and that it was time for Trump to concede. But it was too little too late. McConnell himself stood by while the seeds of extremism were planted, leading to -- in his words -- "the unhinged crowd," or, in other words, the domestic terrorists who came for him and his fellow legislators.

When thinking turns extreme, there is little room for nuance or aberration from the narrow mindset deemed acceptable. People become programmed to hear what they want to hear and tortured by cognitive dissonance when their own dogma does not stand to reason. When groups become so extreme in their thinking that they fail to realize the merits of an opinion from outside their "tribe" or when partisan fealty fuses into one's identity, one's values ultimately suffer.

Trump and a small subgroup of his most radicalized and violent supporters, who include White supremacists and Neo-Nazis, are responsible for this dark chapter. Nothing can justify their sedition. But beyond this specific situation, it would be simplistic to believe that extreme ways of thinking reside exclusively within the right. All extremes are bound together by their intolerance for "the other." The far-left's tendency to call others out and automatically cast judgment harms all of society by stifling the critical thinking, nuanced debate, and exchange of differing ideas that lead to progress -- the very progress for which progressives advocate. If people feel "cancelled" or too intimidated to speak up, their repressed feelings are more likely to fester under the surface and emerge later in a more extreme form. The gap between both sides grows, leaving a vacuum of misunderstanding and division.

When terrorists or violent extremists cross the line, the only recourse is to forcefully stop them and prosecute them to the full extent of the law. For society at large, independent thinking and even avoiding partisan fanaticism can be antidotes to unruly tribalism in the future. Embracing the middle space characterized by critical thinking and nuance gives us a pathway for avoiding absolutist and hateful thinking that preys on societies from both the outside and within. While extremists are passionate, moderates overwhelmingly outnumber them. We can seize back the agenda for reason by recognizing our individual power and duty to stand up, particularly against the sort of violent extremism and domestic terrorism we witnessed in our nation's capital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Paris
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy and cold evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Loyola

Image

ISU Football

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TH North Linton

Image

Storm Team 10's Anissa Claiborne is tracking a little warm-up and some sun

Image

New restaurant opens at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

Local business take part in Google 360 program

Image

Old police cars and fire trucks to be auctioned off in Terre Haute

Image

Here's what the Vigo County School Corporation has planned for 2021

Image

Color run benefits Hamilton Center

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1028750

Reported Deaths: 19293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4177908760
DuPage660841107
Will55872835
Lake51027857
Kane44090651
Winnebago25397396
Madison22953433
St. Clair20972392
McHenry20603233
Champaign1481091
Peoria14289223
Sangamon13963223
McLean12611146
Rock Island11514291
Tazewell11382233
Kankakee11146171
Kendall916576
LaSalle8955240
Macon8448175
DeKalb711787
Vermilion704398
Adams703397
Williamson5887111
Boone537776
Whiteside5082170
Clinton479081
Coles456276
Ogle444066
Knox4365135
Effingham416965
Grundy416754
Jackson394267
Henry388771
Marion3829111
Franklin366564
Macoupin357491
Randolph355862
Stephenson340872
Monroe340762
Livingston339064
Jefferson320995
Morgan315386
Woodford303162
Bureau294477
Logan294154
Lee288569
Christian283669
Fayette281652
Montgomery263434
Iroquois250353
Perry250060
Fulton248147
Jersey210047
Lawrence207929
McDonough206348
Saline194748
Douglas194533
Shelby189334
Union188332
Cass170131
Crawford168532
Bond166120
Warren155542
Pike149943
Richland146740
Wayne143642
Jo Daviess143024
Hancock142232
Edgar140249
Carroll138132
Clark137824
Washington137125
Ford132746
Moultrie131927
Clay128737
White127329
Greene120541
Johnson116615
Mercer113826
Mason112639
Wabash112614
Piatt112414
De Witt105225
Cumberland102326
Jasper98615
Massac96529
Menard8019
Hamilton66512
Marshall62613
Pulaski5853
Schuyler58415
Brown56011
Stark48720
Edwards4458
Henderson42915
Calhoun4164
Gallatin3744
Alexander3657
Scott3521
Putnam3401
Hardin2578
Pope2261
Unassigned960
Out of IL310

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 563653

Reported Deaths: 8985
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion778841243
Lake42763649
Allen30665524
Hamilton26769292
St. Joseph25843365
Elkhart23613332
Vanderburgh17539207
Tippecanoe16609112
Porter13843154
Johnson13717269
Hendricks13070230
Vigo10095166
Madison10015200
Clark9614122
Monroe8711102
Delaware8397128
LaPorte8300150
Kosciusko761675
Howard7473131
Hancock600188
Warrick599690
Bartholomew598991
Floyd5765104
Wayne5676151
Grant5549108
Dubois519268
Boone509065
Morgan485982
Marshall478984
Henry470561
Cass455056
Noble445856
Dearborn430141
Jackson402645
Shelby382875
Lawrence364367
Clinton352837
Gibson334655
DeKalb327062
Montgomery317350
Knox313739
Harrison305539
Miami295441
Steuben293639
Adams285335
Ripley279944
Wabash279145
Whitley276923
Huntington273755
Putnam270243
Jasper268632
White256138
Daviess248770
Jefferson236238
Fayette234746
Decatur231780
Greene223158
Wells218045
Posey217826
LaGrange217760
Scott207137
Clay206732
Randolph200639
Jennings183634
Sullivan181930
Spencer171617
Fountain170225
Starke166541
Washington164116
Jay158221
Fulton152929
Owen151834
Carroll147315
Orange141333
Vermillion139133
Rush138816
Perry136426
Franklin135930
Parke12528
Tipton123232
Pike105125
Blackford103622
Pulaski92135
Newton86719
Brown82128
Benton81510
Crawford6949
Martin67213
Warren6287
Union5832
Switzerland5745
Ohio4387
Unassigned0372