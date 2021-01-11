Clear

How Miami-Dade opened all its public schools -- and kept them open

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho explains how he was able to fully open all of his district's public schools, and keep them open, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Alberto Carvalho has been able to do what hundreds of his fellow superintendents have not: fully open his district's schools in the pandemic.

The head of Miami-Dade County Public Schools said he's been able to rely on the advice of scientific experts and follow through on a plan that has worked and gained trust.

"We've been well-informed by public health and medical experts. We convened a task force of experts, in pediatric medicine, in immunology," he told CNN, adding that one of the experts is Dr. Vivek Murthy, whom President-elect Joe Biden has nominated for US Surgeon General.

"We've been in good hands ... and that has translated into a set of protocols that has left very little room for doubting ourselves."

Those protocols listed in the county website include: daily health checks before students leave home, the wearing of masks and more space around children on school buses and in classrooms and cafeteria.

Carvalho's lack of doubt has helped win over many parents of the more than 350,000 students enrolled in his schools.

"When you communicate that to the parents, then there's a sense of calm and trust that parents need prior to sending their students to school," he said.

'No substitute'

Miami-Dade is the fourth largest school district in the country and the largest to reopen fully in the fall.

Carvalho's determination stems from his belief that there is no good replacement for in-person instruction.

"There is no substitute, regardless of how great the technology may be," he said bluntly. "You cannot Zoom effectively into a full understanding, a full level of engagement for students."

Carvalho also sees schools as an indispensable safe harbor for children -- academically, physically and emotionally -- even or perhaps especially in the middle of a pandemic.

"I am a staunch believer that if we want to keep schools open ... if we want that normalcy and regularity to continue, if we want that protective umbrella for students, pedagogically speaking, academically speaking, in terms of their cognitive and emotional development -- if we will want that to happen, then the schools can do all they can in terms of preventative measures in terms of mitigating strategies in terms of protocols."

He said the cases of coronavirus in his schools are lower than in the community at large. Miami-Dade alone has reported more than a fifth of all Covid-19 cases in Florida, according to Johns Hopkins University data. But Carvalho said schools had an advantage.

"Here in Miami-Dade, we see a greater adherence to protocols in schools -- because it is a controlled, safe environment -- than we see those same protocols being followed in their community in general, whether we're talking about the bars and restaurants at the beach or social gatherings," he said.

A mixed picture of openings and closings

New York City is seeing a similar outcome after it reopened its public elementary schools last month, despite an increasing coronavirus test positivity rate in the city as a whole.

The city has conducted about 100,000 Covid tests in schools, and found a positivity rate of 0.68%, far below the citywide rate of just under 9%, according to New York City data.

The evidence that schools are not hotbeds of virus spread led New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reverse a policy requiring schools to close if the community positivity rate hit 9% or higher.

"If their schools are below the level of positivity in the community then they can keep the schools open," he said last week, returning more control to local school districts.

While there is no official national database tracking the spread of Covid within schools, independent analysis suggests that schools can safely reopen if proper mitigation strategies are followed.

It's an issue on which even governors from political opposites can share similar views.

Last week Cuomo, a Democrat and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said: "The safest place in New York City is, of course, our public schools."

And last October, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican ally of the President, said: "Closing schools due to coronavirus is probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history."

But many school districts are not ready to reopen. Los Angeles, the second largest district behind New York City, remains fully online, as do San Francisco and Washington, DC.

On Monday, some Chicago students in pre-K and special education got to return to school for the first time since March. But the push to reopen schools was met with heavy resistance from the city's teachers' union, which argued that the city had not invested enough in measures to make in-person learning safe for staff and children.

That also appears to be the feeling among many Chicago parents. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade may go back to in-person learning next month, but so far less than one-third have signed up.

Biden said reopening public schools is one of his priorities for his first 100 days in office.

With Miami-Dade already having met that bar, Carvalho has his own next priority in mind: make sure teachers are among the first to be vaccinated.

"If our teachers are essential professionals, indispensable to our society, to our economy, then we ought to prioritize their status in terms of access to the vaccine," the superintendent said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Paris
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Cloudy and Cold Start!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

New home for fire department

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 32

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

2020 Weather Recap

Image

Slow down for snow plows

Image

Blessing of the Wabash River

Image

Help with virtual job interviews

Image

Technology helps to connect families

Image

Residents and staff at Glenburn Home thankful for COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1028750

Reported Deaths: 19293
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4177908760
DuPage660841107
Will55872835
Lake51027857
Kane44090651
Winnebago25397396
Madison22953433
St. Clair20972392
McHenry20603233
Champaign1481091
Peoria14289223
Sangamon13963223
McLean12611146
Rock Island11514291
Tazewell11382233
Kankakee11146171
Kendall916576
LaSalle8955240
Macon8448175
DeKalb711787
Vermilion704398
Adams703397
Williamson5887111
Boone537776
Whiteside5082170
Clinton479081
Coles456276
Ogle444066
Knox4365135
Effingham416965
Grundy416754
Jackson394267
Henry388771
Marion3829111
Franklin366564
Macoupin357491
Randolph355862
Stephenson340872
Monroe340762
Livingston339064
Jefferson320995
Morgan315386
Woodford303162
Bureau294477
Logan294154
Lee288569
Christian283669
Fayette281652
Montgomery263434
Iroquois250353
Perry250060
Fulton248147
Jersey210047
Lawrence207929
McDonough206348
Saline194748
Douglas194533
Shelby189334
Union188332
Cass170131
Crawford168532
Bond166120
Warren155542
Pike149943
Richland146740
Wayne143642
Jo Daviess143024
Hancock142232
Edgar140249
Carroll138132
Clark137824
Washington137125
Ford132746
Moultrie131927
Clay128737
White127329
Greene120541
Johnson116615
Mercer113826
Mason112639
Wabash112614
Piatt112414
De Witt105225
Cumberland102326
Jasper98615
Massac96529
Menard8019
Hamilton66512
Marshall62613
Pulaski5853
Schuyler58415
Brown56011
Stark48720
Edwards4458
Henderson42915
Calhoun4164
Gallatin3744
Alexander3657
Scott3521
Putnam3401
Hardin2578
Pope2261
Unassigned960
Out of IL310

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 563653

Reported Deaths: 8985
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion778841243
Lake42763649
Allen30665524
Hamilton26769292
St. Joseph25843365
Elkhart23613332
Vanderburgh17539207
Tippecanoe16609112
Porter13843154
Johnson13717269
Hendricks13070230
Vigo10095166
Madison10015200
Clark9614122
Monroe8711102
Delaware8397128
LaPorte8300150
Kosciusko761675
Howard7473131
Hancock600188
Warrick599690
Bartholomew598991
Floyd5765104
Wayne5676151
Grant5549108
Dubois519268
Boone509065
Morgan485982
Marshall478984
Henry470561
Cass455056
Noble445856
Dearborn430141
Jackson402645
Shelby382875
Lawrence364367
Clinton352837
Gibson334655
DeKalb327062
Montgomery317350
Knox313739
Harrison305539
Miami295441
Steuben293639
Adams285335
Ripley279944
Wabash279145
Whitley276923
Huntington273755
Putnam270243
Jasper268632
White256138
Daviess248770
Jefferson236238
Fayette234746
Decatur231780
Greene223158
Wells218045
Posey217826
LaGrange217760
Scott207137
Clay206732
Randolph200639
Jennings183634
Sullivan181930
Spencer171617
Fountain170225
Starke166541
Washington164116
Jay158221
Fulton152929
Owen151834
Carroll147315
Orange141333
Vermillion139133
Rush138816
Perry136426
Franklin135930
Parke12528
Tipton123232
Pike105125
Blackford103622
Pulaski92135
Newton86719
Brown82128
Benton81510
Crawford6949
Martin67213
Warren6287
Union5832
Switzerland5745
Ohio4387
Unassigned0372