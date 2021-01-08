Clear

Ted Cruz would like you to just forget the last 4 years

CNN's Brianna Keilar rolls the tape on all the times President Trump has embraced violence and the way Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has tried to rewrite his past support of Trump since the riot at the Capitol.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Ted Cruz said something truly remarkable -- like, truly -- in an interview with a Houston TV station on Thursday.

"The President's language and rhetoric often goes too far," the Texas senator said straight-facedly. "I think, yesterday in particular, the President's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless. I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the President's language and rhetoric for the last four years."

Yup! You read that right. The Texas Republican senator, who not only has stood by Trump through thick and thin over the past few years but also was one of a handful of senators who voted to object to the Electoral College results following a riot at the US Capitol on Wednesday, actually uttered these words, "I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the President's language and rhetoric for the last four years."

It would be sort of funny -- in a get-a-load-of-this-guy way -- if it wasn't so incredibly disingenuous.

Cruz has spent the last four years sucking up to Trump in any way he can think of.

Cruz volunteered to be the lead lawyer in the ridiculousness attempt by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to throw out votes in other states if the case was heard by the Supreme Court. (The court rejected the case out-of-hand.)

Cruz ran point on the Senate impeachment trial to ensure Trump was acquitted. As The Washington Post's Mike DeBonis wrote in January 2020 of the Texas Republican:

"Working inside the Senate and out, Cruz played a unique role in securing President Trump's swift acquittal at the third-ever presidential impeachment trial — simultaneously serving as legal strategist, jury consultant, messaging guru, broadcast surrogate and, unexpectedly, a breakout podcasting star."

"God bless Texas, and God bless President Donald Trump," Cruz said at a massive October 2018 rally attended by Trump, who was lending a hand to the Texas senator in his surprisingly competitive race against former Rep. Beto O'Rourke. (Cruz won.)

All of that would be enough -- actually more than enough -- to make clear just how much Cruz is seeking to re-write history with his assertion Thursday that he has "disagreed with the President's language and rhetoric for the last four years." But the depth of Cruz's flip-floppery can only be truly understood when you consider what happened between the two men during the 2016 primary campaign.

Over the course of that contest, Trump:

* Said that Cruz stole the Iowa caucuses

* Suggested that Cruz's father was somehow involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy

* Insinuated that Cruz's wife, Heidi, was unattractive

* Bestowed the nickname "Lyin' Ted" on Cruz

And, in turn, Cruz:

* Called Trump a "pathological liar," "utterly amoral, "a narcissist at a level I don't think this country's ever seen" and "a serial philanderer."

* Suggested that Trump may have ties to the Mafia

* Said that "if I were in my car and getting ready to reverse and saw Donald in the backup camera, I'm not confident which pedal I'd push."

* Told Trump to "leave Heidi the hell alone."

* Pointedly refused to endorse Trump in a primetime speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention

So, yeah, there's a lot of water under the bridge there.

What explains Cruz's all-over-the-place response to Trump over these past five years? I know this will stun you, but the answer is politics. Cruz decided he needed to make nice with Trump because Cruz wanted (and wants) to run for national office again and he knew he would have no chance at winning if he stayed in the "mortal enemy" category of the sitting President. And so he did everything he could to fix his relationship with Trump.

But now, with the violent insurrection and occupation of the Capitol having tarred Trump's legacy forever, Cruz is trying to get away from the soon-to-be-former president as quickly as possible.

The problem? Well, the last five years, mostly. Cruz can't rewrite that history no matter how hard he tries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Searching for Sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What exactly are those white streaks on the road?

Image

Indiana's governor says he is still confident Terre Haute casino will happen

Image

Vigo County 911 presses on during the pandemic

Image

Experts warn of rise in scams as COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

How to sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Human remains identified as Dan Grannan

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

What is a 'dirty' high pressure system and why does it give us clouds?

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for January

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1008045

Reported Deaths: 18941
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4100058630
DuPage647551092
Will54678815
Lake50213847
Kane43351638
Winnebago24962390
Madison22258423
St. Clair20347382
McHenry20118230
Champaign1453791
Peoria13910215
Sangamon13767216
McLean12285137
Rock Island11345279
Tazewell11100222
Kankakee10981168
Kendall892976
LaSalle8763237
Macon8285175
DeKalb696784
Adams691594
Vermilion686394
Williamson5725109
Boone528574
Whiteside5009168
Clinton469581
Coles449476
Ogle434966
Knox4207133
Effingham409962
Grundy407554
Jackson383566
Henry383071
Marion3702109
Franklin358963
Randolph346458
Macoupin345490
Stephenson334469
Monroe331161
Livingston328062
Morgan311182
Jefferson309493
Woodford297861
Bureau291775
Logan287853
Lee284369
Fayette277751
Christian276369
Montgomery247728
Iroquois245952
Fulton245438
Perry240958
Jersey206847
McDonough204348
Lawrence203929
Douglas192632
Saline190246
Shelby186434
Union183632
Cass166631
Crawford166032
Bond163219
Warren153642
Pike147142
Richland142039
Jo Daviess141224
Wayne141142
Hancock140132
Edgar138548
Carroll136632
Clark133424
Washington132324
Ford130845
Moultrie130026
Clay126837
White120529
Greene118141
Johnson111215
Wabash111214
Mercer110425
Mason109939
Piatt109913
De Witt101025
Cumberland100426
Jasper97015
Massac95028
Menard7789
Hamilton63911
Marshall61012
Pulaski5813
Schuyler57314
Brown47911
Stark47920
Edwards4347
Henderson41715
Calhoun4004
Gallatin3654
Alexander3607
Scott3431
Putnam3331
Hardin2438
Pope2181
Unassigned1090
Out of IL260

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 546499

Reported Deaths: 8823
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion755001218
Lake41833637
Allen29663513
Hamilton25843291
St. Joseph25331357
Elkhart23309331
Vanderburgh16989207
Tippecanoe16047105
Porter13487151
Johnson13170255
Hendricks12539227
Vigo9883165
Madison9670196
Clark9231119
Monroe8446101
Delaware8150127
LaPorte8004145
Kosciusko726374
Howard7213130
Bartholomew580189
Hancock577788
Warrick577289
Wayne5534148
Floyd5524102
Grant5374103
Dubois502265
Boone491365
Marshall469983
Morgan464082
Henry458260
Cass442955
Noble432756
Dearborn411141
Jackson394045
Shelby369275
Lawrence354465
Clinton343435
Gibson325655
DeKalb319260
Montgomery304950
Knox304539
Harrison293039
Miami288440
Steuben285536
Adams277334
Wabash271844
Ripley268043
Whitley265323
Huntington263452
Putnam261341
Jasper260532
White249637
Daviess242570
Fayette230244
Jefferson229638
Decatur225778
LaGrange211859
Greene211558
Posey210126
Wells207445
Scott201637
Clay199632
Randolph194437
Jennings177534
Sullivan177230
Spencer164814
Fountain163225
Starke161941
Washington157216
Jay154921
Fulton148428
Owen146533
Carroll143415
Orange135933
Vermillion135632
Rush134815
Franklin131830
Perry129624
Parke12228
Tipton118031
Pike102125
Blackford98522
Pulaski89034
Newton85318
Brown79027
Benton7869
Crawford6589
Martin64813
Warren5987
Union5542
Switzerland5485
Ohio4267
Unassigned0371