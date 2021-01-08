Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Trump's desperate attempt to save his imploding presidency

In an edited video released on Twitter one day later, President Donald Trump defended his response to the US Capitol riots, saying he "immediately deployed the National Guard." CNN's Dana Bash says that claim is not true.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

It was too little, too late, and may fail to save a presidency imploding at staggering speed under the weight of Donald Trump's tragic flaws.

Late in the final act of his tumultuous administration, the President finally admitted the reality of his political demise Thursday, suddenly surrounded by threats of a historic second impeachment, calls for his resignation, a staff exodus, potential criminal liability and concern over his mental state.

In a scripted, stilted video, Trump condemned the mayhem unleashed by his supporters in the US Capitol and admitted unequivocally -- more than two months after his election loss -- that he will no longer be president in 12 days.

But presidents don't get credit for pledging a "smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power" after encouraging their mobs to punish another branch of government and doing everything possible to destabilize the nascent administrations of their successors.

They can't get away with lurching into an "address on national healing," as the White House called his remarks, after spending two months subverting democracy by denying their election losses and spending four years shredding truth and inflaming cultural and racial divides for political gain.

Given multiple reports about Trump's true, defiant state of mind, there is every reason to doubt the sentiments behind a prerecorded video message in which he never mentioned President-elect Joe Biden. In the past, the President has often used formal addresses to extricate himself from tough spots before revealing his true feelings on Twitter.

There is also little doubt that Trump's video message was a desperate attempt to salvage his fast-declining political position after a disastrous day filled with outrage about his conduct and growing concerns about whether he is psychologically fit for office.

"I think that video was done only because almost all his senior staff was about to resign, and impeachment is imminent," a Trump adviser told CNN's Jim Acosta. Several disgusted senior aides have already quit over his seditious behavior -- including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Others are staying only to keep the country on the rails over the next two weeks.

'A very flawed human being'

Advisers to Vice President Mike Pence have been fielding inquiries about whether he would lead the Cabinet in invoking the 25th Amendment to declare Trump unfit for office. Pence, however, is unlikely to pursue the option, CNN has reported, since it is a highly complicated constitutional maneuver that Trump could counter and that would take up most of the waning days until Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

But former White House chief of staff John Kelly told CNN's Jake Tapper in a candid interview on Thursday that if he were still in the Cabinet he would advocate the President's removal.

"He's a very, very flawed human being," Kelly told Tapper, after days in which the President's demagoguery, autocratic instincts, lack of compassion, assaults on truth and vanity have driven the nation to a breaking point.

In another barely believable move in the fast-escalating implosion of the presidency, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, issued a statement revealing that they had called Pence to discuss the 25th Amendment but had not yet heard back.

"The President's dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office," they said.

Even the staunchly conservative editorial page of Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal told Trump he should take personal responsibility and resign -- a sign of his fracturing political power base.

The Journal argued that it would be in everyone's interest, and preferable to impeachment or removal, if Trump "simply goes quietly" but left no doubt that it considered his actions on Wednesday impeachable.

Chances rise of end days' impeachment

A second, unprecedented impeachment of a living president would normally be inconceivable. But in a way, such a scenario would be a fitting finale for the most lawless, turbulent presidency in history.

When House Democrats on Friday hold their first full-caucus call since the attack on the US Capitol, they'll weigh the possibility of a swift vote on articles of impeachment against the President, sources told CNN.

The drama comes amid fury and trauma on Capitol Hill over Trump's incitement of a mob that breached the Capitol for the first time since 1814 in rioting that left five people dead.

The events of the past two days have spurred bipartisan concerns about Trump's increasingly vengeful mood and the damage he could wreak as he contemplates the end of his presidency and a transition to civilian life in which a flurry of legal challenges awaits.

In essence, the rationale for the impeachment effort would be a stunning conclusion that America -- and the world -- is in peril if he remains in office even for little more than a week. And there's a long-term argument, since impeachment, if he were convicted, would bar Trump from holding public office in the future.

A decision by House Democratic leaders to pursue an unprecedented second impeachment would find fertile evidence. It could be argued that Trump has committed several high crimes and misdemeanors in the last week alone, from his attempt to pressure Republican officials in Georgia to find voters to overturn his election loss to his goading of the Capitol attackers.

What, for example, could be more contrary to Trump's oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States than inciting supporters who then sought to disrupt the lawful ceremony finalizing his successor's election?

Federal investigators are looking at everyone involved in Wednesday's unrest, including the role Trump played in the mass rally that preceded the assault on the citadel of US democracy and left lawmakers and staff cowering in their chambers amid an appalling scene of mob rule.

But a new impeachment push would face huge practical and political challenges with a high bar of convincing the country that ousting a President so close to the end of his term was in the national interest.

House Democrats -- who previously impeached Trump over his pressure on Ukraine to interfere in the US election to damage Biden -- would face claims from some Republicans that they are seeking to exact political revenge at the end of Trump's term.

And despite the widespread outrage across party lines over Trump's behavior, it still seems a stretch that proponents of impeachment would reach the necessary two-thirds majority in the Republican-led Senate to secure a conviction and ouster of the President.

Then there are the logistical challenges built into compressing a process that normally takes months -- includes long committee hearings, debates and a trial in the Senate -- into a few days.

There is the question of whether a final-days impeachment -- which would serve as a warning to future presidents about the limits of their power -- would only deepen the venomous divides that have been ripped open by Trump's presidency.

Biden is already facing multiple crises, including a murderous pandemic that has never been worse and on Thursday killed more than 4,000 Americans in one day -- a record. The aftermath of an impeachment would likely make his all-but-impossible task of unifying the country even tougher.

A person close to Biden told CNN's Jeff Zeleny that the President-elect has no appetite for opening an impeachment proceeding against the President.

"Impeachment would not help unify this country," the person said, while stressing that the matter was one for Congress to decide.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Paris
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy, Flurries South
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Central Clay City

Image

ISU Illinios State

Image

What is a 'dirty' high pressure system and why does it give us clouds?

Image

New 'arcade bar' to open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

"Don't litter"; Wildlife rehabilitator hopes bald eagle numbers continue to rise after removal from

Image

Business steps up to help local schools

Image

Local schools team up for College Information Week

Image

State and local police have plans in place in case of civil unrest

Image

Talking with students and children about what happened at Capitol Hill

Image

Fork in the Road: Scout's Pizzeria

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 999288

Reported Deaths: 18735
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4066748574
DuPage642591082
Will54211806
Lake49805840
Kane42992631
Winnebago24794387
Madison22058418
St. Clair20027372
McHenry19885224
Champaign1441791
Peoria13745211
Sangamon13655213
McLean12141134
Rock Island11260273
Tazewell10966214
Kankakee10938167
Kendall884375
LaSalle8660237
Macon8195173
DeKalb690584
Adams687086
Vermilion675392
Williamson5659108
Boone523974
Whiteside4981166
Clinton466381
Coles447475
Ogle430666
Knox4170131
Effingham405762
Grundy404351
Henry380468
Jackson380462
Marion3677107
Franklin355962
Randolph343355
Macoupin341389
Stephenson332568
Monroe327661
Livingston324661
Morgan309082
Jefferson307290
Woodford294360
Bureau289474
Logan284253
Lee282166
Fayette275650
Christian271867
Montgomery244926
Fulton244037
Iroquois243651
Perry238858
Jersey205744
Lawrence202929
McDonough202847
Douglas191431
Saline187846
Shelby184634
Union179732
Cass165431
Crawford164330
Bond160918
Warren152942
Pike145242
Jo Daviess140524
Richland140539
Wayne139242
Hancock138331
Edgar137747
Carroll135732
Clark131824
Washington131324
Ford129745
Moultrie129226
Clay126036
White119129
Greene117841
Wabash110014
Johnson109615
Mercer109625
Piatt109011
Mason108539
De Witt99725
Cumberland99626
Jasper95715
Massac94028
Menard7649
Hamilton62511
Marshall60811
Pulaski5793
Schuyler56914
Brown47511
Stark46920
Edwards4277
Henderson41115
Calhoun4004
Gallatin3594
Alexander3577
Scott3411
Putnam3291
Hardin2417
Pope2141
Unassigned1070
Out of IL210

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 539229

Reported Deaths: 8743
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion744341205
Lake41432634
Allen29369511
Hamilton25415290
St. Joseph25095357
Elkhart23199329
Vanderburgh16711207
Tippecanoe15870101
Porter13361150
Johnson12915254
Hendricks12289227
Vigo9734162
Madison9565195
Clark9082119
Monroe8371100
Delaware8039127
LaPorte7946143
Kosciusko715574
Howard7080129
Bartholomew574190
Warrick566087
Hancock562988
Wayne5443148
Floyd5434102
Grant5290103
Dubois495162
Boone482664
Marshall464982
Morgan457182
Henry451460
Cass437545
Noble428256
Dearborn406741
Jackson388844
Shelby362475
Lawrence350265
Clinton337235
Gibson320855
DeKalb315860
Knox303039
Montgomery299050
Harrison286337
Miami284937
Steuben281536
Adams274334
Wabash270244
Ripley263542
Whitley261723
Putnam258441
Huntington258051
Jasper257431
White247135
Daviess237569
Fayette227944
Jefferson225538
Decatur221878
LaGrange210359
Greene206858
Posey206226
Wells205245
Scott199537
Clay196132
Randolph190737
Sullivan175530
Jennings175134
Spencer161214
Fountain160625
Starke160341
Jay154421
Washington154416
Fulton145628
Owen143032
Carroll141915
Orange133633
Rush131615
Vermillion131632
Franklin130030
Perry126824
Parke12098
Tipton117031
Pike100525
Blackford97022
Pulaski87934
Newton84518
Brown77910
Benton7779
Crawford6389
Martin63313
Warren5917
Union5472
Switzerland5415
Ohio4157
Unassigned0372