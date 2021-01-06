Clear

World leaders condemn 'horrifying' riot at US Capitol building

World leaders and top diplomats have issued strong condemnations of rioters who stormed the US Capitol building in Washington, some pressing President Donald Trump to call off the violence. CNN's Clarissa Ward has the latest.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Angela Dewan and James Frater, CNN

World leaders and top diplomats have issued strong condemnations of rioters who stormed the US Capitol building in Washington on Wednesday, some pressing President Donald Trump to call off the violence.

Trump supporters breached the Capitol and one woman was shot when a protest spiraled out of control, interrupting Congress's count of electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Biden is due to assume the presidency later this month.

The violence erupted after Trump spoke to protesters to repeat his false claim that he won the US election in November. World leaders around the world reacted with concern online, describing the chaotic scenes as "shocking" and "disgraceful."

Several leaders held the US President personally responsible for the upset and its resolution. "What we are now seeing from Washington is a completely unacceptable attack on democracy in the United States. President Trump is responsible for stopping this. Scary pictures, and amazing that this is the United States," wrote Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

"Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC - we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election! The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm," said Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte addressed Trump directly. "Horrible images from Washington D.C. Dear Donald Trump, recognise Joe Biden as the next president today."

Many, including top diplomats and leaders in Iceland, France, Austria, Colombia and Scotland among others, reminded the US of its role as a model of democracy in the world, and expressed disbelief at the breach of the US Capitol -- the first time that the building had been overrun since a British attack during the War of 1812, according to Samuel Holliday, director of scholarship and operations with the US Capitol Historical Society.

"This is not America," wrote European Union High Representative Josep Borrell, who described the mob's actions as "an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law."

"The United States stands for democracy around the world," wrote UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter. "The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight's scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock," said President of the European Council Charles Michel.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Americans to respect the outcome of the November election -- a call echoed by European Parliament President David Sassoli, who added, "We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected."

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, also wrote, "I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. Joe Biden won the election."

"I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA," she added.

Some foreign governments, including Turkey, also warned citizens to be wary of potential further violence. "We believe that the USA will overcome this domestic political crisis in maturity. We recommend that our citizens in the USA stay away from crowded places and places where shows are held," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2021 Astronomical Events for the Wabash Valley

Image

Knox County plans on opening COVID-19 clinic

Image

Indiana Health Officials update COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout efforts

Image

COVID-19 is delaying folks getting furniture by several months

Image

When will we see some sunshine again? Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Ask Rose receives $1.46 million grant

Image

End of an era: Last Terre Haute video store set to close

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Marion Manufacturing receives grant

Image

Vigo County's sheriff among local law enforcement receiving COVID-19 shot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 991719

Reported Deaths: 18562
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4039878523
DuPage638311074
Will53778795
Lake49517837
Kane42669628
Winnebago24625383
Madison21825411
St. Clair19881364
McHenry19766223
Champaign1429890
Peoria13644211
Sangamon13589209
McLean12036128
Rock Island11208266
Tazewell10877209
Kankakee10866164
Kendall876375
LaSalle8566235
Macon8149172
DeKalb684583
Adams681584
Vermilion668892
Williamson5582107
Boone520673
Whiteside4947164
Clinton460080
Coles443074
Ogle425166
Knox4149131
Grundy401449
Effingham400362
Henry377666
Jackson376362
Marion3639105
Franklin351760
Randolph341552
Macoupin337986
Stephenson330567
Monroe325061
Livingston322060
Morgan307782
Jefferson303687
Woodford291259
Bureau287473
Logan279153
Lee277265
Fayette270650
Christian270267
Fulton241635
Iroquois239751
Montgomery238626
Perry234258
Jersey204644
McDonough202047
Lawrence201627
Douglas189830
Saline185043
Shelby182334
Union177432
Cass164031
Crawford162530
Bond158917
Warren152942
Pike143742
Jo Daviess139824
Richland138539
Wayne138242
Edgar136145
Hancock135630
Carroll135431
Clark129123
Washington129024
Moultrie128626
Ford127745
Clay125336
White117028
Greene116741
Mercer108425
Wabash108313
Johnson107915
Piatt107510
Mason106739
Cumberland97926
De Witt97425
Jasper94615
Massac92728
Menard7589
Hamilton61911
Marshall60211
Pulaski5753
Schuyler56414
Stark46920
Brown46711
Edwards4197
Henderson40515
Calhoun4004
Alexander3497
Gallatin3494
Scott3391
Putnam3271
Hardin2277
Pope2111
Unassigned1100
Out of IL180

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 533083

Reported Deaths: 8663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion736501189
Lake41152627
Allen29094509
Hamilton25136289
St. Joseph24916355
Elkhart23061327
Vanderburgh16476206
Tippecanoe15615100
Porter13252150
Johnson12712251
Hendricks12138225
Vigo9655162
Madison9381191
Clark8982117
Monroe825598
LaPorte7885141
Delaware7843126
Kosciusko706573
Howard6919129
Bartholomew569489
Warrick555387
Hancock551487
Wayne5407148
Floyd5388101
Grant5230101
Dubois489762
Boone478864
Marshall462981
Morgan452680
Henry444158
Cass434445
Noble421056
Dearborn400341
Jackson386444
Shelby356475
Lawrence346065
Clinton333735
Gibson315555
DeKalb311860
Knox299639
Montgomery295250
Harrison282337
Miami281336
Steuben275028
Adams271334
Wabash267344
Ripley259842
Whitley258022
Putnam255541
Jasper255331
Huntington254750
White243733
Daviess236369
Fayette225844
Jefferson223638
Decatur218377
LaGrange208157
Posey202826
Wells202645
Greene202358
Scott198237
Clay193831
Randolph189537
Jennings174234
Sullivan172930
Spencer159114
Starke158441
Fountain157925
Jay153421
Washington152516
Fulton144728
Owen139432
Carroll139314
Orange132932
Vermillion130232
Rush128315
Franklin128029
Perry126124
Parke11938
Tipton113331
Pike99025
Blackford92322
Pulaski86834
Newton84418
Brown77510
Benton7689
Crawford6279
Martin62613
Warren5787
Union5382
Switzerland5245
Ohio4117
Unassigned0371