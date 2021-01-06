Clear

What the Warnock-Ossoff win tells us about a transforming South

Article Image

Democrats will take control of the US Senate as Jon Ossoff wins the Georgia runoff against GOP Sen. David Perdue, CNN projects.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 9:10 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel Joseph

The victories of the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia put the United States in the midst of truly transformative times.

America's ongoing Third Reconstruction -- a searing effort to literally and figuratively reimagine American democracy as multiracial, antiracist and dedicated to intersectional social justice -- continued Tuesday in the Peach State as the Democratic Senate candidates Warnock and Ossoff defeated Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in a runoff election.

Warnock will become the first Black senator to represent Georgia, the home state of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose church Warnock presides over and whom the candidate invoked often during his campaign and in his victory speech. It's also a state whose Stone Mountain serves as a violently nostalgic homage to the renewed Ku Klux Klan of the early 20th century.

Warnock is, after South Carolina Republican Tim Scott, just the second African American elected to the US Senate from a Southern state. During Reconstruction, Hiram Revels and Blanche Bruce served brief Senate terms (before senators were elected by popular vote). Crucially, Warnock's victory benefited from the reverse migration of African Americans back South that has followed the Great Migrations of the first half of the 20th century to Northern cities.

The region is being transformed, political, culturally and economically, by an infusion of residents unbowed by the South's racial past. This wave of change is imbuing the nation with a new self-awareness of its traumatic political past and the opportunities to achieve a different vision of American democracy and society.

Even as Americans struggle to process the horrifying images coming from Washington, DC, of violence at the Capitol, they are also hearing the message of what's happened in Georgia. These victories cannot be muted by riots. They speak loud and clear: America has arrived at a hinge point in our long racial history, an inflection point where history collides with contemporary culture to innovate bold new political directions.

Warnock represents the fusion of old and new forms of Southern politics. Atlanta, which once dubbed itself "The City Too Busy to Hate," has proven the seeding ground for the kind of political and cultural transformation dreamed of by King but made more readily available in our own time by the combination of demographic changes, grassroots political organizing and social movements.

Rev. Warnock's victory is remarkable in the fact that he consciously ran a campaign rooted in aspects of Martin Luther King's vision of creating a "Beloved Community" free of racism, economic injustice and poverty. King's "I Have a Dream" speech referenced Stone Mountain, a living monument to the tattered dreams of White supremacy, as a place where freedom did not yet ring but one day would.

This moment has been a long time coming, one orchestrated in part through the tireless voting rights advocacy of Black women activists led by Stacey Abrams, the onetime gubernatorial candidate who turned a close loss to Brian Kemp in 2018 into a comeback for the ages. Abrams' political advocacy transcended personal and partisan interests. She proved herself determined to be a service-oriented political and policy leader devoted to a project larger than her individual ambitions -- preserving, protecting and expanding voting rights for Black Americans.

She received plenty of help. 2020's year of racial and political reckoning, amid a health pandemic that triggered economic devastation and a President and Republican Party openly hostile to honoring election results, helped to galvanize millions of Americans for the first time. The cultural power of a national Black Lives Matter movement inspired people from celebrities to sports figures to become politically engaged.

WNBA players openly endorsed Rev. Warnock, a sign that this New Year is a time for choosing moral sides rather than embracing the kind of neutrality that allows political oppression to grow and expand.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's pointed rejection of the WNBA's racial justice message set stark lines between the two candidates and reflected the cultural divide within the nation. Rev. Warnock was far behind Loeffler when the WNBA's Atlanta Dream started to wear "Vote Warnock" T-shirts that helped to propel him to the US Senate. The increasing political consciousness of WNBA players was further enhanced by Abrams' position on the board of advocates of the Women's National Basketball Players Association. The players, predominantly Black women, used their athletic platform to spur social change, a move further amplified in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing.

Atlanta's hip-hop artists also played a decisive role in voter turnout, organizing rallies and fundraising in support of Biden and Harris this past November, and then Warnock and Ossoff. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Rapper Young Jeezy explained, "If the right people are not in the Senate, it's gonna make it hard for the Biden-Harris administration to do anything they need to do and that they promised to us."

In truly extraordinary ways, politics and culture have been realigned in service of an expansively inclusive vision of American democracy, one wherein Black athletes, musicians and artists are utilizing their platforms to promote social justice on an unprecedented scale.

That Georgia, in one fell swoop, could elect two senators, one Black and one Jewish, who will give the Democratic Party control of Congress is not only remarkable, but it echoes the close relationship between these two communities that peaked during the civil rights movement's heroic period. Warnock characterized Ossoff as "his brother from another mother" and the newly elected Black senator's progressive rhetoric seemed to rub off on Ossoff as Election Day neared.

From Dr. King's relationship with the towering Jewish Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel to the extraordinary numbers of Jewish students who volunteered for 1964's Freedom Summer and locked arms with Black citizens in Selma, Black-Jewish alliances during the civil rights era proved indispensable to achieving the movement's larger goals. In the age of Black Lives Matter, especially since George Floyd's murder, we have witnessed a resurgence of this coalition that is perhaps best symbolized by the dual victories of Warnock and Ossoff. In so doing, this special election illustrated the possible rise of a religious left of Christian and Jewish voters in support of progressive politics in a part of the country long thought to be hopelessly conservative.

Black voters deserve a special shout-out. Rebuked and scorned historically, abused and traumatized in the present, but in possession of a defiant, faith-fueled dignity, Black folk organized in the face of threats, harassment and potential violence to exercise democratic rights that parts of the nation remain intent on stripping away.

And this is not the first time they have displayed such loyalty and love to a country that stubbornly refuses to return these feelings. During America's First Reconstruction after the Civil War, Black men achieved voting rights after 1870 and formed powerful interracial coalitions that led to public schools, better local and national infrastructure, and promised to transform democracy before being repelled through both physical violence and baseless allegations of election fraud of the kind that Trump and Republicans have resurrected today.

We can see the aftermath of this moment in history still unfolding in the race baiting, unfounded allegations of election fraud and conspiracy theories that have become the hallmark of the modern-day GOP.

Georgia reminds us that history is not destiny. America always has a choice, an opportunity, a calling to right wrongs, spread justice, do good. 2020's whiplash-inducing days of hope shadowed by racial violence, a global health pandemic and economic inequality might prove to be the growing pains required to become a mature democracy. Tuesday's election outcome illustrates how the national power and resonance of the Black struggle for citizenship and dignity -- in all aspects of society -- holds the key to not just understanding America's past but embracing a more liberated and just future.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2021 Astronomical Events for the Wabash Valley

Image

Knox County plans on opening COVID-19 clinic

Image

Indiana Health Officials update COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout efforts

Image

COVID-19 is delaying folks getting furniture by several months

Image

When will we see some sunshine again? Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Ask Rose receives $1.46 million grant

Image

End of an era: Last Terre Haute video store set to close

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Marion Manufacturing receives grant

Image

Vigo County's sheriff among local law enforcement receiving COVID-19 shot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 991719

Reported Deaths: 18562
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4039878523
DuPage638311074
Will53778795
Lake49517837
Kane42669628
Winnebago24625383
Madison21825411
St. Clair19881364
McHenry19766223
Champaign1429890
Peoria13644211
Sangamon13589209
McLean12036128
Rock Island11208266
Tazewell10877209
Kankakee10866164
Kendall876375
LaSalle8566235
Macon8149172
DeKalb684583
Adams681584
Vermilion668892
Williamson5582107
Boone520673
Whiteside4947164
Clinton460080
Coles443074
Ogle425166
Knox4149131
Grundy401449
Effingham400362
Henry377666
Jackson376362
Marion3639105
Franklin351760
Randolph341552
Macoupin337986
Stephenson330567
Monroe325061
Livingston322060
Morgan307782
Jefferson303687
Woodford291259
Bureau287473
Logan279153
Lee277265
Fayette270650
Christian270267
Fulton241635
Iroquois239751
Montgomery238626
Perry234258
Jersey204644
McDonough202047
Lawrence201627
Douglas189830
Saline185043
Shelby182334
Union177432
Cass164031
Crawford162530
Bond158917
Warren152942
Pike143742
Jo Daviess139824
Richland138539
Wayne138242
Edgar136145
Hancock135630
Carroll135431
Clark129123
Washington129024
Moultrie128626
Ford127745
Clay125336
White117028
Greene116741
Mercer108425
Wabash108313
Johnson107915
Piatt107510
Mason106739
Cumberland97926
De Witt97425
Jasper94615
Massac92728
Menard7589
Hamilton61911
Marshall60211
Pulaski5753
Schuyler56414
Stark46920
Brown46711
Edwards4197
Henderson40515
Calhoun4004
Alexander3497
Gallatin3494
Scott3391
Putnam3271
Hardin2277
Pope2111
Unassigned1100
Out of IL180

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 533083

Reported Deaths: 8663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion736501189
Lake41152627
Allen29094509
Hamilton25136289
St. Joseph24916355
Elkhart23061327
Vanderburgh16476206
Tippecanoe15615100
Porter13252150
Johnson12712251
Hendricks12138225
Vigo9655162
Madison9381191
Clark8982117
Monroe825598
LaPorte7885141
Delaware7843126
Kosciusko706573
Howard6919129
Bartholomew569489
Warrick555387
Hancock551487
Wayne5407148
Floyd5388101
Grant5230101
Dubois489762
Boone478864
Marshall462981
Morgan452680
Henry444158
Cass434445
Noble421056
Dearborn400341
Jackson386444
Shelby356475
Lawrence346065
Clinton333735
Gibson315555
DeKalb311860
Knox299639
Montgomery295250
Harrison282337
Miami281336
Steuben275028
Adams271334
Wabash267344
Ripley259842
Whitley258022
Putnam255541
Jasper255331
Huntington254750
White243733
Daviess236369
Fayette225844
Jefferson223638
Decatur218377
LaGrange208157
Posey202826
Wells202645
Greene202358
Scott198237
Clay193831
Randolph189537
Jennings174234
Sullivan172930
Spencer159114
Starke158441
Fountain157925
Jay153421
Washington152516
Fulton144728
Owen139432
Carroll139314
Orange132932
Vermillion130232
Rush128315
Franklin128029
Perry126124
Parke11938
Tipton113331
Pike99025
Blackford92322
Pulaski86834
Newton84418
Brown77510
Benton7689
Crawford6279
Martin62613
Warren5787
Union5382
Switzerland5245
Ohio4117
Unassigned0371