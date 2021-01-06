Clear

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discussing divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are discussing divorce. In 2013, West proposed to Kardashian in an extravagant moment with an orchestra and fireworks in a baseball stadium.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas, CNN

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are figuring out their future and whether they are going to stay married, according to two sources close to Kardashian West who spoke to CNN.

The sources confirmed that West has been living at their home in Wyoming in recent months, while his wife stayed in California with their children.

"They have been living separately for the last few months," a friend of Kardashian West told CNN but requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. "They have been in marriage counseling and have discussed divorce, it's on the table."

"Divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year but Kim has not wanted to move forward on that," the second source said. "There is no drama or contentious relationship" the individual added, they are "amicable" and "fully aligned when it comes to the kids."

Reports claimed that Kardashian West has also hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser. However, CNN has learned that while Kardashian West is consulting with her, the high-profile attorney has been on retainer for years. Wasser represented Kardashian West in her divorce from now retired NBA player Kris Humphries which was finalized in 2013. Kardashian West was also previously married to music producer Damon Thomas. Kanye West was previously engaged to designer Alex Phifer.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.

The two stars, who married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014, are the parents of four children.

They first met in the early 2000s, but it would be years before they became romantically involved.

In 2019, West interviewed Kardashian West for Vogue Arabia and asked her about the first time they met.

"This was before you released your first album and you were known as a music producer. I was really shy. You thought I was [singer] Brandy's assistant, which I wasn't," Kardashian West recalled. "Ever since you said that, it's everywhere... like "Kim is Brandy's assistant." I was her friend and stylist. [laughs]. I thought you were attractive, nice, very charming, really funny, powerful -- I was in awe of you, but I was really shy, quiet, and a little nervous, to be honest."

But both would have high-profile relationships before they went public with their love in 2012.

Daughter North was born in 2013, and West famously proposed to his daughter's mother in a nearly empty sports stadium and hiring an orchestra while her family watched from nearby -- all of which was documented and shared on their popular E! reality series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Following their wedding in Florence, Italy they welcomed son, Saint, in 2015, followed by daughter, Chicago, in 2018 and son, Psalm, in 2019.

The couple supported each other through tough times, including Kardashian West being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 during a home invasion.

In 2018, he tweeted his admiration for his wife.

"Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me," he wrote. "I'm deeply grateful and purely happy."

She often spoke out in defense of her husband, who has stirred controversy at times for provocative tweets and comments, as well as for his support of President Donald Trump.

In 2018, his infamous rant inside the oval office, spanned topics from his mental health to prison reform to what kind of plane Trump should fly in.

He also announced a run for the presidency in 2020.

West has spoken publicly about his mental health and bipolar disorder.

"You have this moment [where] you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don't trust anyone," West told David Letterman, in 2019, as part of Letterman's Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."

West described what it's like to have a manic episode with bipolar disorder.

"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything, everyone," West explained. "This is my experience. Other people have different experiences. Everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things," he said.

His wife called it an emotional process in an interview with American Vogue in 2019.

"We can definitely feel episodes coming and we know how to handle them," she said. "For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is."

In July, she sought understanding from the public after West appeared to be struggling.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," she wrote in a statement shared on social media. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2021 Astronomical Events for the Wabash Valley

Image

Knox County plans on opening COVID-19 clinic

Image

Indiana Health Officials update COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout efforts

Image

COVID-19 is delaying folks getting furniture by several months

Image

When will we see some sunshine again? Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

Ask Rose receives $1.46 million grant

Image

End of an era: Last Terre Haute video store set to close

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Marion Manufacturing receives grant

Image

Vigo County's sheriff among local law enforcement receiving COVID-19 shot

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 991719

Reported Deaths: 18562
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4039878523
DuPage638311074
Will53778795
Lake49517837
Kane42669628
Winnebago24625383
Madison21825411
St. Clair19881364
McHenry19766223
Champaign1429890
Peoria13644211
Sangamon13589209
McLean12036128
Rock Island11208266
Tazewell10877209
Kankakee10866164
Kendall876375
LaSalle8566235
Macon8149172
DeKalb684583
Adams681584
Vermilion668892
Williamson5582107
Boone520673
Whiteside4947164
Clinton460080
Coles443074
Ogle425166
Knox4149131
Grundy401449
Effingham400362
Henry377666
Jackson376362
Marion3639105
Franklin351760
Randolph341552
Macoupin337986
Stephenson330567
Monroe325061
Livingston322060
Morgan307782
Jefferson303687
Woodford291259
Bureau287473
Logan279153
Lee277265
Fayette270650
Christian270267
Fulton241635
Iroquois239751
Montgomery238626
Perry234258
Jersey204644
McDonough202047
Lawrence201627
Douglas189830
Saline185043
Shelby182334
Union177432
Cass164031
Crawford162530
Bond158917
Warren152942
Pike143742
Jo Daviess139824
Richland138539
Wayne138242
Edgar136145
Hancock135630
Carroll135431
Clark129123
Washington129024
Moultrie128626
Ford127745
Clay125336
White117028
Greene116741
Mercer108425
Wabash108313
Johnson107915
Piatt107510
Mason106739
Cumberland97926
De Witt97425
Jasper94615
Massac92728
Menard7589
Hamilton61911
Marshall60211
Pulaski5753
Schuyler56414
Stark46920
Brown46711
Edwards4197
Henderson40515
Calhoun4004
Alexander3497
Gallatin3494
Scott3391
Putnam3271
Hardin2277
Pope2111
Unassigned1100
Out of IL180

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 533083

Reported Deaths: 8663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion736501189
Lake41152627
Allen29094509
Hamilton25136289
St. Joseph24916355
Elkhart23061327
Vanderburgh16476206
Tippecanoe15615100
Porter13252150
Johnson12712251
Hendricks12138225
Vigo9655162
Madison9381191
Clark8982117
Monroe825598
LaPorte7885141
Delaware7843126
Kosciusko706573
Howard6919129
Bartholomew569489
Warrick555387
Hancock551487
Wayne5407148
Floyd5388101
Grant5230101
Dubois489762
Boone478864
Marshall462981
Morgan452680
Henry444158
Cass434445
Noble421056
Dearborn400341
Jackson386444
Shelby356475
Lawrence346065
Clinton333735
Gibson315555
DeKalb311860
Knox299639
Montgomery295250
Harrison282337
Miami281336
Steuben275028
Adams271334
Wabash267344
Ripley259842
Whitley258022
Putnam255541
Jasper255331
Huntington254750
White243733
Daviess236369
Fayette225844
Jefferson223638
Decatur218377
LaGrange208157
Posey202826
Wells202645
Greene202358
Scott198237
Clay193831
Randolph189537
Jennings174234
Sullivan172930
Spencer159114
Starke158441
Fountain157925
Jay153421
Washington152516
Fulton144728
Owen139432
Carroll139314
Orange132932
Vermillion130232
Rush128315
Franklin128029
Perry126124
Parke11938
Tipton113331
Pike99025
Blackford92322
Pulaski86834
Newton84418
Brown77510
Benton7689
Crawford6279
Martin62613
Warren5787
Union5382
Switzerland5245
Ohio4117
Unassigned0371