Clear

The triumph of Stacey Abrams over Donald Trump

Article Image

CNN's Van Jones explains the "genius" of the Black grassroots campaign in Georgia that helped Raphael Warnock be elected the state's first Black senator, according to the network's projection.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 4:50 PM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Van Jones

With one Senate seat secured for Democrats in Georgia and the other Senate race yet to be called, it is already clear that there is a lesson to be learned from the runoffs. It's not just that President Donald Trump has largely undermined and ruined the Republican Party. It is also that progressive grassroots leaders (led overwhelmingly by Black women) have reimagined, recreated and rebuilt the state's Democratic Party coalition.

We should not stop at denouncing the lack of smarts on the Republican side. We must also praise the real genius of Georgia's activists and organizers. This is not just a story about the final failure of Trump. It is a story of the success of Stacey Abrams -- and many of the unsung, bottom-up, inspirational leaders with whom she has worked for years. They not only helped secure a Democratic Georgia Senate seat, but they helped elect the first Black senator in Georgia, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Of course, there is plenty to criticize on the Republican side.

For example, the GOP ran two candidates who spent their time demonizing their opponents as "radical socialists" rather than offering their own vision to inspire voters. They marched lockstep with Trump, rather than showing independent leadership. Kelly Loeffler made the unwise decision to continually defame and malign the pastor of Dr. Martin Luther King's church. Her attacks on the Rev. Warnock's sermons and ties to other pastors caused a backlash that likely turned out more Black voters who wanted to defend the Black church. The strategy failed for Loeffler.

Poor judgment from Republicans was not confined to candidates in the Peach State. In Washington DC, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was all too happy to play the part of Ebenezer Scrooge at Christmastime. When he blocked the $2,000 Covid-19 relief checks that progressive Democrats and President Trump both demanded, he single-handedly gifted Democrats a winning closing message: Vote for us, and we will get you enough money to survive.

To top it all off, President Trump has spent the past two months telling lies about the general election outcome. And those lies likely suppressed his own party's voters. He convinced legions of Republican voters that their votes had not counted in November, despite any solid evidence to back up his claims. The GOP in Georgia paid the price, as many Republicans apparently threw up their hands in frustration at the whole system and stayed home. Worse, Trump made it impossible for Republicans to consistently use their strongest potential message -- that voters must help stop Democrats from controlling the White House, House and Senate -- by his refusal to acknowledge that he was going to have to turn the White House over to Biden.

But all that is still only half the story.

The other half was how smartly the progressives played their hand.

First of all, for years, the best leaders on the ground in Georgia have been putting grassroots organizing ahead of party politics. Georgia organizers built from the base, focusing on a community-oriented, person-to-person approach. They knocked on doors and made phone calls -- for years. The heroes were not national Democratic Party operatives but local leaders and organizations. It was not just Stacey Abrams -- who lost her bid for Georgia governor in 2018 but never stopped working -- though she is at the top of the list.

We also need to give credit to the organizations and leaders who dedicated their time and energy to highlighting critical issues and mobilizing voters: Tamieka Atkins and ProGeorgia, Helen Butler and Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Deborah Scott and GA Stand Up, LaTosha Brown and Black Voters Matter Fund, Nsé Ufot and the New Georgia Project, Color of Change and Mijente, which worked hard to mobilize the Latino vote.

All of this work likely produced a major swing toward Democrats.

It was also a win for "Black joy" over a certain kind of White rage. So much of our politics since Trump emerged on the scene has been about right-wingers stoking or managing White anger. And so much of 2020 was understandably and inevitably about Black heartbreak -- from the Covid-19 catastrophe to police abuse. But the first election of 2021 was powered by Black joy, instead. I talked to organizers who said they used music, food, dance and fun to engage people at a deeper level. Their efforts helped the Rev. Raphael Warnock to become only the 11th Black US senator in history -- the first in Georgia. (You can still fit a list of every Black senator ever in a single tweet! That's how rare such wins are.)

Lastly, it was a win for real people over party royalty. A few years ago, the Democrats nominated Michelle Nunn and Jason Carter for statewide elections and lost badly. They were both Democratic Party royalty. On the other hand, the Rev. Warnock is not, yet he won. He was untested as a candidate, but his personal story is compelling and his leadership qualities are authentic. Despite Georgia's painful history -- one sadly blighted with anti-Black and anti-Jewish bigotry -- all Georgians soon will have a Black pastor representing them in the halls of the US Senate.

How did we get to this seemingly miraculous outcome? It's simple.

Trump lost his election -- and he spent two months lying and whining. Stacey Abrams lost her election -- and she spent two years building a stronger movement. Now, we know whose strategy was better.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Marion Manufacturing receives grant

Image

Vigo County's sheriff among local law enforcement receiving COVID-19 shot

Image

Ind. Governor Eric Holcomb set to roll out state's COVID-19 vaccine plan

Image

Ahead of Lisa Montgomery's federal execution, her attorneys executive clemency to Trump

Image

Top Headiness for Wednesday

Image

2 seats sit vacant on Vigo County Council

Image

Young voices are working to expand climate education in the Wabash Valley

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, cloudy. High: 39

Image

TH South South Vermillion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 991719

Reported Deaths: 18562
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4039878523
DuPage638311074
Will53778795
Lake49517837
Kane42669628
Winnebago24625383
Madison21825411
St. Clair19881364
McHenry19766223
Champaign1429890
Peoria13644211
Sangamon13589209
McLean12036128
Rock Island11208266
Tazewell10877209
Kankakee10866164
Kendall876375
LaSalle8566235
Macon8149172
DeKalb684583
Adams681584
Vermilion668892
Williamson5582107
Boone520673
Whiteside4947164
Clinton460080
Coles443074
Ogle425166
Knox4149131
Grundy401449
Effingham400362
Henry377666
Jackson376362
Marion3639105
Franklin351760
Randolph341552
Macoupin337986
Stephenson330567
Monroe325061
Livingston322060
Morgan307782
Jefferson303687
Woodford291259
Bureau287473
Logan279153
Lee277265
Fayette270650
Christian270267
Fulton241635
Iroquois239751
Montgomery238626
Perry234258
Jersey204644
McDonough202047
Lawrence201627
Douglas189830
Saline185043
Shelby182334
Union177432
Cass164031
Crawford162530
Bond158917
Warren152942
Pike143742
Jo Daviess139824
Richland138539
Wayne138242
Edgar136145
Hancock135630
Carroll135431
Clark129123
Washington129024
Moultrie128626
Ford127745
Clay125336
White117028
Greene116741
Mercer108425
Wabash108313
Johnson107915
Piatt107510
Mason106739
Cumberland97926
De Witt97425
Jasper94615
Massac92728
Menard7589
Hamilton61911
Marshall60211
Pulaski5753
Schuyler56414
Stark46920
Brown46711
Edwards4197
Henderson40515
Calhoun4004
Alexander3497
Gallatin3494
Scott3391
Putnam3271
Hardin2277
Pope2111
Unassigned1100
Out of IL180

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 533083

Reported Deaths: 8663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion736501189
Lake41152627
Allen29094509
Hamilton25136289
St. Joseph24916355
Elkhart23061327
Vanderburgh16476206
Tippecanoe15615100
Porter13252150
Johnson12712251
Hendricks12138225
Vigo9655162
Madison9381191
Clark8982117
Monroe825598
LaPorte7885141
Delaware7843126
Kosciusko706573
Howard6919129
Bartholomew569489
Warrick555387
Hancock551487
Wayne5407148
Floyd5388101
Grant5230101
Dubois489762
Boone478864
Marshall462981
Morgan452680
Henry444158
Cass434445
Noble421056
Dearborn400341
Jackson386444
Shelby356475
Lawrence346065
Clinton333735
Gibson315555
DeKalb311860
Knox299639
Montgomery295250
Harrison282337
Miami281336
Steuben275028
Adams271334
Wabash267344
Ripley259842
Whitley258022
Putnam255541
Jasper255331
Huntington254750
White243733
Daviess236369
Fayette225844
Jefferson223638
Decatur218377
LaGrange208157
Posey202826
Wells202645
Greene202358
Scott198237
Clay193831
Randolph189537
Jennings174234
Sullivan172930
Spencer159114
Starke158441
Fountain157925
Jay153421
Washington152516
Fulton144728
Owen139432
Carroll139314
Orange132932
Vermillion130232
Rush128315
Franklin128029
Perry126124
Parke11938
Tipton113331
Pike99025
Blackford92322
Pulaski86834
Newton84418
Brown77510
Benton7689
Crawford6279
Martin62613
Warren5787
Union5382
Switzerland5245
Ohio4117
Unassigned0371