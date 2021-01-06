Clear

What we've learned so far from the Georgia Senate runoffs

Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, tells CNN's Amara Walker that if the Republicans were to lose either or both seats in the Georgia Senate runoff races, then the blame "falls squarely on the shoulders of President Trump."

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The Rev. Raphael Warnock will become the next senator from Georgia, CNN projected early Wednesday morning, and the other race in the twin Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the Senate remained too close to call on Tuesday night.

Despite not having a result in the race between Jon Ossoff and Sen. David Perdue, a few interesting trends began to emerge via a look at the votes already counted and the exit polling. My thoughts are below.

But before we get to them, two important caveats/notes:

1) All of the votes have not been counted. The exit polls may be adjusted. So, take all of this cum grano salis.

2) Because the race between Perdue (R) and Democrat Ossoff was at the top of the ticket, I am using the exit poll from that race to make comparisons to the 2020 presidential exit polling in the state.

OK, here we go!

* Black voters may be the difference: In November, Black voters made up 29% of the Georgia electorate and President-elect Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump among those voters by 77 points. According to exit polling Tuesday night, Black voters again comprised 29% of the electorate, almost exactly approximating their turnout in November, which is frankly unheard of for a January runoff. And it's not just that. Ossoff was beating Perdue 93% to 7% among Black voters, nearly a double-digit improvement on Biden's performance.

What explains the Black turnout? One factor may well be Warnock's candidacy. Warnock, the head of Ebenezer Baptist Church, took considerable incoming from Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) during the runoff for his ties to the Black church community -- including controversial Rev. Jeremiah Wright. It's uniquely possible those attacks backfired on Loeffler (and Perdue) -- serving as an impetus for the Black community to turn out in droves to vote for the two Democrats.

* Suburbs stayed tight: Republicans were hoping that without Trump on the ballot in January, some of their under-performance in the Atlanta suburbs (which were once the key to their victory margins statewide) would be lessened. That didn't happen. Trump won suburban Georgia voters by 3 points in November; Perdue is ahead of Ossoff by just 2 points. And perhaps as importantly, suburban voters turned out in similar numbers in the Senate runoffs as they did in the November general election. In November, suburbanites were 61% of the overall electorate, while on Tuesday they were also 61%.

Assuming those numbers hold, it suggests that Trump has done damage to the Republican brand among suburban voters that goes well beyond just races where he is on the ballot. And extrapolating further, if the suburbs are now a pure toss-up across the country, that would be, generally speaking, scary news for Republicans.

* The Trump effect: In recent days, Trump has started to take credit for Republican success down-ballot in November -- particularly in the Senate. "In fact, they were expecting to lose and then they ended up winning by a lot because of the coattails," Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on their now-infamous phone call January 2. There's scant evidence that claim is accurate. But if Democrats wind up winning both Senate seats in Georgia -- and with it the majority -- Trump's narrative of how he dragged all sorts of Republicans across the line will be blown out of the water. Trump campaigned in Georgia as recently as Monday night and made the stakes of the races very clear: "The whole world is watching the people of Georgia tomorrow and you've got to swamp them because everything's so crooked around."

Losses in both Senate seats in a state that, until Biden's victory in 2020, hadn't voted for a Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992, would be hard to blame on anyone but Trump. He not only transformed the Republican Party over the past four years into a cult of personality, but in the final days of the runoffs he made the story all about him, with his conspiracy-ridden phone call with Raffensperger.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, cloudy. High: 39

Image

TH South South Vermillion

Image

Linton Sullivan

Image

West Vigo RP

Image

Shakamak North Central

Image

Linton South Putnam

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TJ Collett

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

COVID-19 impact on the flower industry

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 991719

Reported Deaths: 18562
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4039878523
DuPage638311074
Will53778795
Lake49517837
Kane42669628
Winnebago24625383
Madison21825411
St. Clair19881364
McHenry19766223
Champaign1429890
Peoria13644211
Sangamon13589209
McLean12036128
Rock Island11208266
Tazewell10877209
Kankakee10866164
Kendall876375
LaSalle8566235
Macon8149172
DeKalb684583
Adams681584
Vermilion668892
Williamson5582107
Boone520673
Whiteside4947164
Clinton460080
Coles443074
Ogle425166
Knox4149131
Grundy401449
Effingham400362
Henry377666
Jackson376362
Marion3639105
Franklin351760
Randolph341552
Macoupin337986
Stephenson330567
Monroe325061
Livingston322060
Morgan307782
Jefferson303687
Woodford291259
Bureau287473
Logan279153
Lee277265
Fayette270650
Christian270267
Fulton241635
Iroquois239751
Montgomery238626
Perry234258
Jersey204644
McDonough202047
Lawrence201627
Douglas189830
Saline185043
Shelby182334
Union177432
Cass164031
Crawford162530
Bond158917
Warren152942
Pike143742
Jo Daviess139824
Richland138539
Wayne138242
Edgar136145
Hancock135630
Carroll135431
Clark129123
Washington129024
Moultrie128626
Ford127745
Clay125336
White117028
Greene116741
Mercer108425
Wabash108313
Johnson107915
Piatt107510
Mason106739
Cumberland97926
De Witt97425
Jasper94615
Massac92728
Menard7589
Hamilton61911
Marshall60211
Pulaski5753
Schuyler56414
Stark46920
Brown46711
Edwards4197
Henderson40515
Calhoun4004
Alexander3497
Gallatin3494
Scott3391
Putnam3271
Hardin2277
Pope2111
Unassigned1100
Out of IL180

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 533083

Reported Deaths: 8663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion736501189
Lake41152627
Allen29094509
Hamilton25136289
St. Joseph24916355
Elkhart23061327
Vanderburgh16476206
Tippecanoe15615100
Porter13252150
Johnson12712251
Hendricks12138225
Vigo9655162
Madison9381191
Clark8982117
Monroe825598
LaPorte7885141
Delaware7843126
Kosciusko706573
Howard6919129
Bartholomew569489
Warrick555387
Hancock551487
Wayne5407148
Floyd5388101
Grant5230101
Dubois489762
Boone478864
Marshall462981
Morgan452680
Henry444158
Cass434445
Noble421056
Dearborn400341
Jackson386444
Shelby356475
Lawrence346065
Clinton333735
Gibson315555
DeKalb311860
Knox299639
Montgomery295250
Harrison282337
Miami281336
Steuben275028
Adams271334
Wabash267344
Ripley259842
Whitley258022
Putnam255541
Jasper255331
Huntington254750
White243733
Daviess236369
Fayette225844
Jefferson223638
Decatur218377
LaGrange208157
Posey202826
Wells202645
Greene202358
Scott198237
Clay193831
Randolph189537
Jennings174234
Sullivan172930
Spencer159114
Starke158441
Fountain157925
Jay153421
Washington152516
Fulton144728
Owen139432
Carroll139314
Orange132932
Vermillion130232
Rush128315
Franklin128029
Perry126124
Parke11938
Tipton113331
Pike99025
Blackford92322
Pulaski86834
Newton84418
Brown77510
Benton7689
Crawford6279
Martin62613
Warren5787
Union5382
Switzerland5245
Ohio4117
Unassigned0371