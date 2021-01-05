Clear

What's really on the ballot in Georgia

Article Image

Georgia has a history of African-American voter suppression. In one county, the fight for the right to vote is under federal supervision after the eligibility of a large portion of Black voters was questioned.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 11:40 PM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Alice Stewart

On the eve of the all-important Georgia Senate runoff elections, President Donald Trump spent more time addressing his election grievances, than encouraging election turnout.

In the four years since Trump was sworn in as president, the Republican Party has lost the House and now the Senate majority is up for grabs. With control of Congress on the line, conservative voters in Georgia need to rely on confidence in election integrity, not seek out confirmation bias to the contrary.

But three days before the Georgia elections, the President called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" nearly 12,000 votes to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the Peach State. The secretary of state stood by his results and the process.

It's important to note that, like me, Raffensperger is a Republican who voted for Trump. However, his job is to call balls and strikes and let the chips fall where they may.

Here's what I'm watching tonight: will Trump's intervention endanger the GOP's chances for victory in what has traditionally been a red state?

On Election Day, the chips fell on the side of Biden, but there is a real opportunity to have a balance in Washington, DC, to check the incoming administration's power. This all depends on Republican Georgia voters coming out during the runoff elections between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

If Democrats win these two seats, Democrats will have unchecked, unrestrained power in the Senate. President-elect Biden will have the capability to enact the most progressive agenda in generations.

As a Georgia native, I see the progress Democrats have made in the state in recent years, including the Biden victory, yet I still believe the Peach State is conservative, and Republicans there are not ready or willing to hand over the reins to Democrats.

Which brings me back to Trump and his hand in the runoff elections.

I talked with Secretary Raffensperger on Monday and he told me he left the infamous weekend call feeling that Trump is having difficulty acknowledging that he lost the election. The outgoing president touted his large pre-election rallies and post-election data as evidence that he actually won. Election officials have counted the votes three times, and the results are the same as on November 3, 2020. There's no doubt President-elect Biden won Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast.

However, Trump has spent every day since Election Day questioning the results, even demanding Republican elected officials, who don't agree, to resign. Over the weekend, the President expressed to Raffensperger that people of Georgia are "angry" and said "there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, um that you've recalculated."

President Trump is existing in a post-election world of confirmation bias. It's a classic case of favoring information that confirms his belief that he won the 2020 election. He and his supporters are focusing on evidence that supports their feelings and downplays evidence that disproves those beliefs. It's selective information gathering to fit the desired narrative.

The problem with this lack of critical thinking is that driving a false narrative of widespread voter fraud has the potential to turn away voters -- Republican voters.

Weaponizing disinformation is a detriment to the cornerstone of our democracy.

As former deputy secretary of state in Arkansas, I know full-well the awesome duty and responsibility that election officials carry. Their Elections Divisions oversee all election activity, voter registration and investigate election fraud. They do so with a system of checks and balances in every state. Are their flaws? Sure -- but not on the widespread scale being alleged.

It's decision day for Georgia. This is not about Trump and his baseless rigged-election rhetoric. This is about Republican voters protecting our Senate majority. This is about preserving the last line of defense to Democratic control in Washington, DC. This is about Democracy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo RP

Image

Shakamak North Central

Image

Linton South Putnam

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

TJ Collett

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

COVID-19 impact on the flower industry

Image

Red Cross teams up with NFL for National Blood Donor Month

Image

Thrive West Central making progress on Regional Trails System in the Wabash Valley

Image

Vigo County Commissioners

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 984880

Reported Deaths: 18412
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4014578483
DuPage633961062
Will53443792
Lake49151829
Kane42355621
Winnebago24510378
Madison21688402
St. Clair19746361
McHenry19653222
Champaign1416190
Peoria13564209
Sangamon13515206
McLean11951125
Rock Island11162264
Kankakee10797164
Tazewell10780208
Kendall867975
LaSalle8536230
Macon8091171
DeKalb681483
Adams668883
Vermilion664091
Williamson5519107
Boone518372
Whiteside4919163
Clinton457380
Coles438974
Ogle422066
Knox4139128
Effingham397760
Grundy396948
Henry373666
Jackson372762
Marion3611104
Franklin348859
Randolph339049
Macoupin335782
Stephenson329667
Monroe322861
Livingston320160
Morgan304982
Jefferson300887
Woodford288759
Bureau284972
Logan277853
Lee275064
Fayette269750
Christian268267
Fulton239633
Iroquois237551
Perry233053
Montgomery232826
Jersey203243
McDonough201347
Lawrence200127
Douglas188329
Saline183142
Shelby180934
Union175131
Cass160730
Crawford159430
Bond156717
Warren152540
Pike142542
Jo Daviess139424
Richland137539
Wayne136542
Edgar135843
Carroll134831
Hancock134630
Moultrie128226
Washington127124
Clark126224
Ford126142
Clay123836
White116229
Greene115141
Mercer108225
Wabash107113
Piatt106510
Mason105339
Johnson103215
Cumberland96024
De Witt95325
Jasper91815
Massac91228
Menard7528
Hamilton61510
Marshall59811
Pulaski5663
Schuyler56014
Stark46920
Brown46011
Edwards4116
Henderson40413
Calhoun3954
Alexander3477
Gallatin3474
Scott3351
Putnam3261
Hardin2257
Pope2051
Unassigned1230
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 529688

Reported Deaths: 8514
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion731491172
Lake40959614
Allen28906495
Hamilton24923287
St. Joseph24829351
Elkhart23016319
Vanderburgh16258204
Tippecanoe1551497
Porter13197147
Johnson12673246
Hendricks12063221
Vigo9609160
Madison9306185
Clark8872113
Monroe821898
LaPorte7832139
Delaware7826125
Kosciusko704070
Howard6873123
Bartholomew565789
Warrick549687
Hancock546284
Wayne5371147
Floyd534399
Grant5163101
Dubois487361
Boone473163
Marshall462181
Morgan449779
Henry439856
Cass432943
Noble418955
Dearborn396540
Jackson384543
Shelby352674
Lawrence341765
Clinton332535
Gibson312055
DeKalb309760
Knox298238
Montgomery294650
Miami280532
Harrison279336
Steuben274328
Adams268934
Wabash266544
Ripley258542
Whitley256421
Putnam254840
Huntington254049
Jasper252931
White242333
Daviess234769
Fayette224942
Jefferson222137
Decatur217276
LaGrange207557
Greene200557
Posey200226
Wells199045
Scott196137
Clay192131
Randolph189136
Jennings173733
Sullivan171028
Starke158441
Spencer157514
Fountain156925
Jay153221
Washington151416
Fulton144227
Owen139132
Carroll138914
Orange131432
Vermillion129232
Franklin126929
Rush126515
Perry124722
Parke11908
Tipton112530
Pike97525
Blackford91522
Pulaski86733
Newton84318
Benton7689
Brown7609
Martin62313
Crawford6227
Warren5747
Union5312
Switzerland5235
Ohio4087
Unassigned0364