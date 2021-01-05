Clear

Amid a devastating Covid-19 surge, Los Angeles County ambulance crews told not to transport patients with little chance of survival

Amid a devastating Covid-19 surge and with no hospital beds available, ambulance crews in LA County were given guidance not to transport patients with little chance of survival. CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Smith, chief operating officer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, about the grim instructions.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Los Angeles County has been fighting a brutal battle against Covid-19 for weeks now.

New infections have soared with about one in five residents who get tested for Covid-19 receiving positive results.

In a little more than a month, the county doubled its number of infections, climbing from about 400,000 cases on November 30 to more than 800,000 cases on January 2, health officials said Monday.

The case deluge has translated to a surge of Covid-19 patients, overwhelming hospitals and plunging intensive care unit capacity across the region to zero. There are now more than 7,600 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in in the county, 21% of whom are in the ICU, officials said

With no hospital beds available, ambulance crews in the county were given guidance not to transport patients with little chance of survival. And the patients who are transported often have to wait hours before a bed is available.

"Hospitals are declaring internal disasters and having to open church gyms to serve as hospital units," Supervisor Hilda Solis said, calling the situation a "human disaster."

And a person is dying of the virus every 15 minutes, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said.

But it will get worse. Officials say they're headed into the feared surge stemming from holiday gatherings.

"The increases in cases are likely to continue for weeks to come as a result of holiday and New Year's Eve parties and returning travelers," Ferrer said. "We're likely to experience the worst conditions in January that we've faced the entire pandemic, and that's hard to imagine."

Here's just how bad things already are.

Ambulance crews given grim instructions

As hospitalizations climb, the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency (EMS) directed ambulance crews not to transport patients with little chance of survival to hospitals and to conserve the use of oxygen.

Before the pandemic, when healthcare workers and resources were more readily available, patients who were unlikely to recover could be transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

But Los Angeles hospitals are now at capacity and many medical facilities don't have the space to take in patients who do not have a chance of survival, the agency said. Patients whose hearts have stopped despite efforts of resuscitation, the county EMS said, should no longer be transported to hospitals.

"Effective immediately, due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on EMS and 9-1-1 Receiving Hospitals, adult patients (18 years of age or older) in blunt traumatic and nontraumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) shall not be transported [if]return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) is not achieved in the field," the agency said in a memo issued to ambulance workers last week.

If there are no signs of breathing or a pulse, EMS will continue to perform resuscitation for at least 20 minutes, the memo said. If the patient is stabilized after the period of resuscitation, they would then be taken to a hospital. If the patient is declared dead at the scene or no pulse can be restored, paramedics will no longer transport the body to the hospital.

And the shortage of oxygen, given the high number of Covid-19 patients, has also pressured the system to conserve supply.

"Given the acute need to conserve oxygen, effective immediately, EMS should only administer supplemental oxygen to patients with oxygen saturation below 90%," EMS said in a memo to ambulance crews Monday.

Ambulances wait for hours outside hospitals

And even after they arrive at hospitals, some EMTs have to wait outside for hours, as hospitals often don't have enough beds to take the patients in.

"We are waiting two to four hours minimum to a hospital and now we are having to drive even further... then wait another three hours," EMT Jimmy Webb told CNN affiliate KCAL.

Local officials have tried to encourage the public not to call 911 unless "they really need to," Dr. Marc Eckstein, the commander of the Los Angeles Fire Department EMS bureau, told CNN affiliate KABC.

"One of our biggest challenges right now is getting our ambulances out of the emergency department," Eckstein told the affiliate. "When our paramedics and EMTs transport a patient to an emergency department, there's a transfer of care that has to take place. Patients who are unstable or unable to be safely transferred to the waiting room or to a chair, need a bed in the emergency department to be transferred to. And those beds are lacking right now."

And while ambulances are waiting at hospitals, there are fewer of them to respond to other 911 calls that are coming in, leading to delayed responses.

"I think this next four-to-six week period is going to be critical with our system being taxed," Eckstein added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter coyote sightings on the rise

Image

Police continue to investigate 40-year old unsolved Sullivan County murder

Image

Local Mayor looks ahead to the New Year

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, cloudy. High: 40

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Vincennes Rivet Jasper

Image

Washington Vincennes Lincoln

Image

So far, this local humane shelter says they haven't seen many pet returns after the holidays

Image

Local organization working to find out communities can be better served during the pandemic - here's

Image

NCAA March Madness to take place in Indianapolis

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 984880

Reported Deaths: 18412
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4014578483
DuPage633961062
Will53443792
Lake49151829
Kane42355621
Winnebago24510378
Madison21688402
St. Clair19746361
McHenry19653222
Champaign1416190
Peoria13564209
Sangamon13515206
McLean11951125
Rock Island11162264
Kankakee10797164
Tazewell10780208
Kendall867975
LaSalle8536230
Macon8091171
DeKalb681483
Adams668883
Vermilion664091
Williamson5519107
Boone518372
Whiteside4919163
Clinton457380
Coles438974
Ogle422066
Knox4139128
Effingham397760
Grundy396948
Henry373666
Jackson372762
Marion3611104
Franklin348859
Randolph339049
Macoupin335782
Stephenson329667
Monroe322861
Livingston320160
Morgan304982
Jefferson300887
Woodford288759
Bureau284972
Logan277853
Lee275064
Fayette269750
Christian268267
Fulton239633
Iroquois237551
Perry233053
Montgomery232826
Jersey203243
McDonough201347
Lawrence200127
Douglas188329
Saline183142
Shelby180934
Union175131
Cass160730
Crawford159430
Bond156717
Warren152540
Pike142542
Jo Daviess139424
Richland137539
Wayne136542
Edgar135843
Carroll134831
Hancock134630
Moultrie128226
Washington127124
Clark126224
Ford126142
Clay123836
White116229
Greene115141
Mercer108225
Wabash107113
Piatt106510
Mason105339
Johnson103215
Cumberland96024
De Witt95325
Jasper91815
Massac91228
Menard7528
Hamilton61510
Marshall59811
Pulaski5663
Schuyler56014
Stark46920
Brown46011
Edwards4116
Henderson40413
Calhoun3954
Alexander3477
Gallatin3474
Scott3351
Putnam3261
Hardin2257
Pope2051
Unassigned1230
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 529688

Reported Deaths: 8514
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion731491172
Lake40959614
Allen28906495
Hamilton24923287
St. Joseph24829351
Elkhart23016319
Vanderburgh16258204
Tippecanoe1551497
Porter13197147
Johnson12673246
Hendricks12063221
Vigo9609160
Madison9306185
Clark8872113
Monroe821898
LaPorte7832139
Delaware7826125
Kosciusko704070
Howard6873123
Bartholomew565789
Warrick549687
Hancock546284
Wayne5371147
Floyd534399
Grant5163101
Dubois487361
Boone473163
Marshall462181
Morgan449779
Henry439856
Cass432943
Noble418955
Dearborn396540
Jackson384543
Shelby352674
Lawrence341765
Clinton332535
Gibson312055
DeKalb309760
Knox298238
Montgomery294650
Miami280532
Harrison279336
Steuben274328
Adams268934
Wabash266544
Ripley258542
Whitley256421
Putnam254840
Huntington254049
Jasper252931
White242333
Daviess234769
Fayette224942
Jefferson222137
Decatur217276
LaGrange207557
Greene200557
Posey200226
Wells199045
Scott196137
Clay192131
Randolph189136
Jennings173733
Sullivan171028
Starke158441
Spencer157514
Fountain156925
Jay153221
Washington151416
Fulton144227
Owen139132
Carroll138914
Orange131432
Vermillion129232
Franklin126929
Rush126515
Perry124722
Parke11908
Tipton112530
Pike97525
Blackford91522
Pulaski86733
Newton84318
Benton7689
Brown7609
Martin62313
Crawford6227
Warren5747
Union5312
Switzerland5235
Ohio4087
Unassigned0364