Clear

The 2 big reasons stocks are struggling as 2021 kicks off

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan talks to Trump supporters about misinformation on the eve of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

The new year was meant to usher in greater certainty, with Covid-19 vaccination efforts ramping up and the US election in the rearview mirror.

Instead, investors are being forced to grapple with fresh lockdowns and the uncertain outcome of Senate elections in Georgia — the result of which could have major ramifications for the US economy.

What's happening: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both fell 1.5% on Monday, while the Dow dropped more than 380 points, or 1.3%.

The selloff "suggests that many investors might have made a New Year's resolution to stay sober, at least for the first day or two of 2021," Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told clients Tuesday.

The broad themes that sent stocks to record highs at the end of 2020 are still intact. Unprecedented support from central banks and governments remains in place, and the vaccine rollout that will eventually feed an economic recovery is gathering steam.

"Fiscal and monetary policy are highly supportive, and financial conditions are very loose," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. "We therefore continue to expect strong global growth in 2021."

In the meantime, however, virus headlines are generating turbulence.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a third lockdown for England. The nation is grappling with a surge in Covid-19 cases believed to be triggered by a new, more infectious variant. Italy said Tuesday that it's extending most of the coronavirus restrictions imposed during the Christmas holidays until Jan. 15. German leaders are also discussing an extension of the country's lockdown.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to surge in the United States, while the vaccination effort is lagging behind targets. Just 4.5 million people have received their first dose, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. That's well behind what officials had hoped for by now.

Then there's the political action in Georgia on Tuesday. Two runoff contests there will determine whether Republicans can keep hold of the Senate.

"It is impossible to overstate how critical these races are for fiscal, tax and regulatory policy over the next two years," Chris Krueger, policy analyst at Cowen Washington Research, said in a report Monday.

A sweep by Democrats would allow for more ambitious spending programs once President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House. But it would also make corporate tax hikes more likely, which could jolt investors.

A jittery Wall Street thinks the vote could go either way. That means traders, and not just political junkies, will be glued to their TVs tonight.

"The race looks close to a toss-up, albeit with a slight Republican lean," Goldman Sachs chief US political economist Alec Phillips told clients.

Wall Street reverses plan to kick out China telcos

The New York Stock Exchange has abruptly reversed its decision to kick out three of China's largest state-owned telecom companies, my CNN Business colleague Laura He reports.

In a bizarre turn of events, the exchange said late Monday that it no longer intends to delist the firms after "further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities," and that they will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE "at this time."

The sudden about-face comes just days after the NYSE announced that it would end trading in the shares of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom — a move it said was needed to comply with an order President Donald Trump signed late last year banning Americans from investing in firms that the US government suspects are either owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The action was poised to increase tensions between the world's two biggest economies. The Chinese government has criticized the United States for "wantonly suppressing foreign companies listed in the country" and previously said it would take "necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of Chinese firms.

The reasons behind the NYSE's reversal were not immediately clear — though investors are certainly getting whiplash.

Investor insight: Shares of all three affected firms, which also trade in Hong Kong, dropped Monday before rallying Tuesday. China Unicom advanced 8.5%, while China Mobile jumped 5% and China Telecom rose more than 3%.

The company that tried to fix US health care is shutting down

There was palpable excitement when Amazon's Jeff Bezos, JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett announced that they were forming a company to reimagine health care.

But three years later, the partnership — known as Haven — is shutting down, my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica reports.

The ambitious venture was created in 2018 to provide better health care services and insurance at a lower cost to workers and families at the three companies. The hope was their learnings could be applied at other firms, too.

But Haven struggled to usher in large-scale changes to a notoriously thorny and complex system. CEO Atul Gawande, who was given significant bandwidth and funding to make his vision a reality, stepped down last May.

In a letter to employees, Dimon lauded the effort.

"Haven worked best as an incubator of ideas, a place to pilot, test and learn — and a way to share best practices across our companies," he said. "Our learnings have been invaluable."

That may be true. But the end of the high-profile venture likely comes as a disappointment to those in the industry who hoped for bigger solutions.

Up next

OPEC and allies enter their second day of meetings as deliberations continue on whether to boost output.

Also today: The ISM Manufacturing Index for December posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: The ADP private employment report will provide an important preview of US jobs numbers due Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Paris
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter coyote sightings on the rise

Image

Police continue to investigate 40-year old unsolved Sullivan County murder

Image

Local Mayor looks ahead to the New Year

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog, cloudy. High: 40

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Vincennes Rivet Jasper

Image

Washington Vincennes Lincoln

Image

So far, this local humane shelter says they haven't seen many pet returns after the holidays

Image

Local organization working to find out communities can be better served during the pandemic - here's

Image

NCAA March Madness to take place in Indianapolis

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 984880

Reported Deaths: 18412
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4014578483
DuPage633961062
Will53443792
Lake49151829
Kane42355621
Winnebago24510378
Madison21688402
St. Clair19746361
McHenry19653222
Champaign1416190
Peoria13564209
Sangamon13515206
McLean11951125
Rock Island11162264
Kankakee10797164
Tazewell10780208
Kendall867975
LaSalle8536230
Macon8091171
DeKalb681483
Adams668883
Vermilion664091
Williamson5519107
Boone518372
Whiteside4919163
Clinton457380
Coles438974
Ogle422066
Knox4139128
Effingham397760
Grundy396948
Henry373666
Jackson372762
Marion3611104
Franklin348859
Randolph339049
Macoupin335782
Stephenson329667
Monroe322861
Livingston320160
Morgan304982
Jefferson300887
Woodford288759
Bureau284972
Logan277853
Lee275064
Fayette269750
Christian268267
Fulton239633
Iroquois237551
Perry233053
Montgomery232826
Jersey203243
McDonough201347
Lawrence200127
Douglas188329
Saline183142
Shelby180934
Union175131
Cass160730
Crawford159430
Bond156717
Warren152540
Pike142542
Jo Daviess139424
Richland137539
Wayne136542
Edgar135843
Carroll134831
Hancock134630
Moultrie128226
Washington127124
Clark126224
Ford126142
Clay123836
White116229
Greene115141
Mercer108225
Wabash107113
Piatt106510
Mason105339
Johnson103215
Cumberland96024
De Witt95325
Jasper91815
Massac91228
Menard7528
Hamilton61510
Marshall59811
Pulaski5663
Schuyler56014
Stark46920
Brown46011
Edwards4116
Henderson40413
Calhoun3954
Alexander3477
Gallatin3474
Scott3351
Putnam3261
Hardin2257
Pope2051
Unassigned1230
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 529688

Reported Deaths: 8514
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion731491172
Lake40959614
Allen28906495
Hamilton24923287
St. Joseph24829351
Elkhart23016319
Vanderburgh16258204
Tippecanoe1551497
Porter13197147
Johnson12673246
Hendricks12063221
Vigo9609160
Madison9306185
Clark8872113
Monroe821898
LaPorte7832139
Delaware7826125
Kosciusko704070
Howard6873123
Bartholomew565789
Warrick549687
Hancock546284
Wayne5371147
Floyd534399
Grant5163101
Dubois487361
Boone473163
Marshall462181
Morgan449779
Henry439856
Cass432943
Noble418955
Dearborn396540
Jackson384543
Shelby352674
Lawrence341765
Clinton332535
Gibson312055
DeKalb309760
Knox298238
Montgomery294650
Miami280532
Harrison279336
Steuben274328
Adams268934
Wabash266544
Ripley258542
Whitley256421
Putnam254840
Huntington254049
Jasper252931
White242333
Daviess234769
Fayette224942
Jefferson222137
Decatur217276
LaGrange207557
Greene200557
Posey200226
Wells199045
Scott196137
Clay192131
Randolph189136
Jennings173733
Sullivan171028
Starke158441
Spencer157514
Fountain156925
Jay153221
Washington151416
Fulton144227
Owen139132
Carroll138914
Orange131432
Vermillion129232
Franklin126929
Rush126515
Perry124722
Parke11908
Tipton112530
Pike97525
Blackford91522
Pulaski86733
Newton84318
Benton7689
Brown7609
Martin62313
Crawford6227
Warren5747
Union5312
Switzerland5235
Ohio4087
Unassigned0364