Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Get ready to watch Georgia count, again

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican in charge of implementing Georgia's voting systems, pleaded with Georgians to go out and vote in the Senate run-off election and debunked President Trump's baseless election claims.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The twin US Senate runoffs in Georgia mean everything in American government for the next two years.

President-elect Joe Biden will either have a Republican-led Senate working to block him or a (barely) Democratic-controlled Senate trying to help him out. And the races Tuesday will determine whether Republicans have the advantage or there's a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris giving Democrats the edge.

But it's not clear how quickly we'll know the results. CNN took until November 13 to project Biden's victory in Georgia's presidential contest, 10 days after Election Day.

There's plenty of reason to expect a repeat. Early voting, the counting of which helped drag out the presidential results, is nearly keeping track in these special runoffs. In Fulton County, the state's most populous, the elections administrator said Monday that the early vote totals were larger for January than for November.

Republicans in the state have expressed concern that there may be a Democratic edge in the early vote totals. Which means that Republicans may need a strong showing on Election Day again.

That's where President Donald Trump's feud with Republican state officials over his own loss in the state could mean the difference in the GOP having a majority going forward.

CNN's Ethan Cohen and Caroline Tounget looked at where the lead changed as the presidential votes in the state were counted during those 10 days:

At 7:16 p.m. on Election Night, when the first significant votes were reported, Biden jumped out to an early lead with almost 62% of the vote. Only 2% of the estimated vote had been reported.

The lead bounced back and forth for the next hour, but Trump pulled ahead at 8:07 p.m., with 10% reporting.

Early Wednesday morning Biden began to gain on Trump and finally overtook him at 4:48am on Friday, November 6, according to the vote count.

Biden ultimately won by a little less than 12,000 votes.

Actually, it was 11,779. Trump's got that number burned on his brain since he specifically asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in their phone call this past weekend to "find" one more -- 11,780 votes -- just enough to win him the election.

While legal experts and constitutionalists are wondering if there's criminal liability for Trump's pressure on state officials to change results, the other end result of his war with Georgia officials from his party could be depressed turnout when the GOP needs it most.

Gabriel Sterling, the administrator of Georgia's election systems, said at a news conference Monday that the best thing for people frustrated by the presidential results would be to vote Tuesday.

"If you're a Georgia voter, if you want your values reflected by your elected officials, I strongly beg and encourage you: Go vote tomorrow. Do not let anybody discourage you. Do not self-suppress your own vote. Do not make a self-fulfilling prophecy out of doing this. Don't let anybody steal your vote that way," Sterling said. "That's what's happening if you self-suppress: You are taking away your important voice from this election."

So much rests on the outcomes in Georgia

The economy. The size and scope of recovery efforts will be shaped by who controls the Senate. Democratic wins would likely mean more from the government, writes CNN's Matt Egan.

"A sweep by Democrats would open the door to more powerful fiscal stimulus that the shaky economy may very well need. But it would also raise the risk of corporate tax hikes that investors despise."

Biden's ability to govern. His ability to get the people he wants in his Cabinet and in other key roles is entirely up to the Senate. One reason we don't yet know his pick to be attorney general has got to be that Biden doesn't know if it's a Republican or Democratic majority who will be voting to confirm.

Congressional oversight and Biden. A Democratic majority will mean much less combative oversight, at least to start the Biden administration. It would also make Republican efforts to attack him over his son's previous business dealings -- Trump's top offensive in 2020 -- more difficult.

About that phone call

Since it became clear that Trump lost the election, he has been actively and openly trying to get state officials to ignore election results, a plan that was almost too brazen and anti-democratic to be believed.

What's worse than openly trying to get around election results is quietly asking state officials to change them and "find" new votes two months after the election you lost. What Trump does behind closed doors, it turns out, is worse than what he does in the open.

I encourage you to read the transcript of Trump's call with Georgia officials as well as the fact check of his claims. They make a few things very clear:

The President is laser-focused on getting around his election loss and staying in power. If you think Trump is quietly working behind the scenes on Covid, which is killing an American every 33 seconds, the transcript of this call should put you straight.

He has no interest in hearing anybody else talk. Despite the best efforts of Raffensperger, who was respectful of Trump but firm in dismissing his theories, the President dominated the conversation, and all but threatened Raffensperger and his deputy.

He learned nothing from impeachment. For those senators who defended Trump and said he'd learned his lesson and would no longer use his office to pressure people for political favors, this must be a bitter pill. That a year after he was fighting impeachment, Trump would pressure a state official for votes is proof the tiger does not shed its stripes.

Imagine all the calls we'll never hear about and the pressure put on less scrupulous officials than those in Georgia.

Aside from fearing what Trump is capable of, this is also a moment to marvel at the strength of the US system, which so far has withstood all of his anti-democratic efforts. What's not clear is if any law enforcement agency -- the FBI or the Fulton County DA, will make a criminal case out of this. Note: Prosecutions of former presidents are possible but have not occurred in modern times. It would be divisive and time-consuming.

Trump's first punishment will come January 20, when he has to move out of the White House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Areas of Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

So far, this local humane shelter says they haven't seen many pet returns after the holidays

Image

Local organization working to find out communities can be better served during the pandemic - here's

Image

NCAA March Madness to take place in Indianapolis

Image

Vigo County vaccine update

Image

Vincennes kids return to the classroom

Image

How will COVID-19 impact the upcoming tax season?

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Vigo County kids head back to in-person learning, here's what you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Patchy fog, partly sunny. High: 43

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 979821

Reported Deaths: 18322
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3996098436
DuPage630221055
Will53165789
Lake48978827
Kane42153619
Winnebago24388378
Madison21557397
St. Clair19589359
McHenry19533222
Champaign1404789
Peoria13465209
Sangamon13445204
McLean11885124
Rock Island11134263
Kankakee10776163
Tazewell10714203
Kendall862675
LaSalle8512230
Macon8071171
DeKalb677682
Adams661383
Vermilion659991
Williamson5467106
Boone515672
Whiteside4909163
Clinton454780
Coles435774
Ogle418466
Knox4107128
Grundy395348
Effingham394960
Henry371266
Jackson370462
Marion3600104
Franklin347359
Randolph337949
Macoupin333581
Stephenson328266
Monroe320461
Livingston318060
Morgan304382
Jefferson299587
Woodford286359
Bureau284472
Logan275753
Lee274464
Fayette269250
Christian267167
Fulton237431
Iroquois236551
Perry232053
Montgomery225426
Jersey202143
McDonough200446
Lawrence199227
Douglas187729
Saline181842
Shelby181134
Union173831
Cass160430
Crawford159231
Bond156417
Warren152139
Pike141642
Jo Daviess139224
Wayne135841
Richland135537
Edgar135444
Carroll134331
Hancock133530
Moultrie127426
Washington126624
Ford125943
Clark124424
Clay123136
White115129
Greene113841
Mercer107825
Piatt10629
Wabash106013
Mason104339
Johnson102115
Cumberland95124
De Witt94425
Jasper91114
Massac91128
Menard7488
Hamilton61010
Marshall59211
Pulaski5643
Schuyler55614
Stark46420
Brown45511
Edwards4096
Henderson40313
Calhoun3924
Alexander3467
Gallatin3454
Scott3331
Putnam3250
Hardin2217
Pope2031
Unassigned1200
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 526071

Reported Deaths: 8475
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion727001171
Lake40847612
Allen28663494
Hamilton24754283
St. Joseph24726350
Elkhart22924318
Vanderburgh16091204
Tippecanoe1537993
Porter13139146
Johnson12539243
Hendricks11946218
Vigo9558160
Madison9237183
Clark8763113
Monroe816998
Delaware7794124
LaPorte7789139
Kosciusko694770
Howard6846123
Bartholomew561287
Warrick542287
Hancock538583
Wayne5343147
Floyd530599
Grant5139101
Dubois480359
Boone469663
Marshall460981
Morgan446179
Henry437656
Cass432143
Noble414755
Dearborn392840
Jackson383443
Shelby350874
Lawrence339565
Clinton330635
Gibson310455
DeKalb306660
Knox295938
Montgomery292849
Miami278832
Harrison277336
Steuben272328
Adams265834
Wabash264144
Ripley256041
Whitley253521
Putnam251940
Jasper251631
Huntington251446
White240132
Daviess234069
Fayette223442
Jefferson220537
Decatur216276
LaGrange206657
Greene199157
Posey198226
Wells197545
Scott195437
Clay191231
Randolph187936
Jennings172533
Sullivan170826
Starke157840
Fountain156325
Spencer155214
Jay152321
Washington148716
Fulton142227
Owen137531
Carroll137214
Orange129932
Vermillion128832
Franklin126029
Rush125315
Perry123922
Parke11878
Tipton112030
Pike96225
Blackford90222
Pulaski86533
Newton83818
Benton7669
Brown7579
Crawford6207
Martin61713
Warren5637
Union5262
Switzerland5145
Ohio4047
Unassigned0364