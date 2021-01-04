Clear

The coming week will make history. Here's what to know

Article Image

After some congressional Republicans announced they would challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory by voting against counting electoral votes next week, CNN's Jake Tapper asks why members of the GOP would side with the President with no credible evidence suggesting widespread voter fraud.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Paul LeBlanc

The 117th Congress was sworn in Sunday ahead of a critical week in Washington that will see the balance of power in the Senate decided -- as a cadre of Republican lawmakers engage in a futile attempt to undo President-elect Joe Biden's clear Electoral College win by objecting to some states' votes.

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put it, "To say the 117th Congress convenes at a challenging time would indeed be an understatement."

Here's the week ahead:

Monday, January 4

The first full day on Capitol Hill for the 117th Congress. Remember, this Congress looks a little different than the last.

House Democrats kept control of the House in the November elections, but will now have a narrower majority after suffering a string of losses, despite projections that they would win more seats. Nancy Pelosi will keep her title as House Speaker after securing enough votes for reelection in the chamber Sunday.

House Republicans, meanwhile, outperformed expectations and are now poised to add a significant number of GOP women to their ranks in the new Congress.

In the Senate, the balance of power won't be determined until Tuesday at the earliest.

Tuesday, January 5

All eyes turn to Georgia, where a pair of Senate runoff elections will determine which party controls the chamber.

If either of the incumbent Republicans -- Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- hold on to their seats, the party will maintain its majority control in the chamber.

If Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock both prevail, however, Democrats would gain control of the Senate thanks to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

An average of recent Georgia polls show both races within the margin of error and way too close to call, CNN's Harry Enten writes.

In the race for the full six-year term, Ossoff is at 49% to Perdue's 48%. In the special Senate election, Warnock is at 50% to Loeffler's 48%. (More on Georgia's long journey to a swing state here.)

Wednesday, January 6

"Wednesday, January 6, is a day fraught with meaning," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrats in anticipation of both chambers meeting to count Electoral College votes.

Usually a ceremonial exercise, the process is poised to be defined by a futile bid from Congressional Republicans to deny Biden's election win.

A dozen GOP senators -- a handful of whom were sworn-in today -- have announced they will vote against counting electoral votes for Biden. And at least 140 House Republicans are expected to join their Senate colleagues in the effort, according to two GOP House members.

The gambit, though, is doomed to fail and it bears repeating that the allegations driving these objections are not based in reality.

There have been no credible allegations of any issues with voting that would have impacted the election, as affirmed by dozens of judges, governors, and election officials, the Electoral College, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the US Supreme Court.

Thursday, January 7

Electoral College deliberations could spill into the early morning hours Thursday. For every state objection, the House and Senate must each debate separately for two hours and hold a vote.

That's ultimately the only procedural outcome of the GOP's subversion spectacle. Congress will inevitably affirm Biden's victory as the Electoral College winner and the next president.

Biden will take the oath of office at noon ET on January 20 and officially begin his term as President of the United States.

The event will be significantly scaled-down and Biden's inauguration committee is urging people not to travel for the event.

"Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration's renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry," committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Mostly cloudy and calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Snow weight explainer

Image

Business survives with community support

Image

Fire department needs volunteers

Image

Crew members raise money for charity

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

IN2WORK program prepares inmates

Image

Barr-Reeve Washington

Image

ONB Fifth Place Game

Image

ONB Class 3rd place game

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 975352

Reported Deaths: 18214
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3979428359
DuPage626761051
Will52899788
Lake48809826
Kane41958618
Winnebago24310377
Madison21409394
St. Clair19471357
McHenry19422222
Champaign1399988
Peoria13409206
Sangamon13402202
McLean11797124
Rock Island11117264
Kankakee10758161
Tazewell10634204
Kendall858475
LaSalle8471230
Macon8045170
DeKalb673882
Adams661083
Vermilion654891
Williamson5407106
Boone514172
Whiteside4906162
Clinton453180
Coles435075
Ogle414965
Knox4097127
Grundy393748
Effingham392960
Henry370865
Jackson368463
Marion3575103
Franklin342659
Randolph336649
Macoupin331480
Stephenson327664
Monroe318761
Livingston316659
Morgan304182
Jefferson297786
Woodford285659
Bureau283772
Logan274353
Lee274164
Fayette268050
Christian265266
Fulton236631
Iroquois235651
Perry226053
Montgomery222526
McDonough199746
Jersey199642
Lawrence199027
Douglas187628
Shelby180434
Saline179442
Union171731
Cass159930
Crawford158831
Bond155917
Warren151339
Pike141342
Jo Daviess139024
Wayne135441
Edgar134843
Richland134637
Carroll134231
Hancock133330
Moultrie127026
Ford125643
Washington125425
Clark123224
Clay122636
White114029
Greene113041
Mercer107625
Piatt10609
Wabash105913
Mason103939
Johnson101115
Cumberland94924
De Witt92725
Massac90828
Jasper90614
Menard7488
Hamilton60710
Marshall58911
Pulaski5633
Schuyler55314
Stark46020
Brown45611
Edwards4086
Henderson40113
Calhoun3834
Alexander3447
Gallatin3364
Scott3331
Putnam3230
Hardin2197
Pope2031
Unassigned1140
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 523090

Reported Deaths: 8410
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion722681163
Lake40621610
Allen28532492
St. Joseph24638347
Hamilton24511281
Elkhart22888316
Vanderburgh15993202
Tippecanoe1531292
Porter13081146
Johnson12446241
Hendricks11871216
Vigo9515159
Madison9158181
Clark8679113
Monroe813197
Delaware7740124
LaPorte7736139
Kosciusko692970
Howard6815121
Bartholomew556387
Warrick540087
Wayne5326146
Hancock531683
Floyd526099
Grant5076100
Dubois476154
Boone466761
Marshall460178
Morgan441679
Henry434155
Cass429542
Noble412855
Dearborn392040
Jackson381343
Shelby348974
Lawrence336665
Clinton328335
Gibson309155
DeKalb303360
Knox295738
Montgomery291749
Miami278231
Harrison276236
Steuben270927
Adams265634
Wabash263744
Ripley254640
Whitley252421
Huntington250846
Jasper250531
Putnam250540
White238332
Daviess232469
Fayette222942
Jefferson219936
Decatur215176
LaGrange206657
Greene197456
Wells196845
Posey196726
Scott194436
Clay190731
Randolph186935
Jennings172233
Sullivan169826
Starke157440
Fountain155724
Spencer154614
Jay152021
Washington147116
Fulton142027
Carroll136614
Owen135931
Vermillion128731
Orange127432
Franklin124929
Rush124015
Perry122922
Parke11848
Tipton110930
Pike95325
Blackford90022
Pulaski86133
Newton83518
Benton7659
Brown7559
Crawford6127
Martin61212
Warren5567
Union5222
Switzerland5135
Ohio4037
Unassigned0355