Clear

Despite Covid-19 and stay-at-home orders, 2020 saw an increase in homicides across the US

CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports from Chicago on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the community after homicide rates increased by 55% in 2020.

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

It's been a deadly year, and that's not just due to Covid-19.

Despite less activity outside with the closing of businesses and schools, 2020 saw a dramatic increase in homicides.

Between January and October, there was a 29% increase in homicides compared to the same timeframe in 2019, according to a November report from the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice. As of December 27, some of America's largest cities saw dramatic increases as well, including Chicago (55%), New York (41%) and Los Angeles (30%).

The increase was due to a number of factors, criminology experts told CNN. The pandemic closed schools and businesses, leading to unemployment. This meant children and unemployed adults were stuck at home, which led to skyrocketing stress and anxiety levels, especially in lower-income homes.

The virus also changed the way police officers do their jobs -- because of illness and social distancing -- which in turn led to fewer officers on the streets in areas that needed crime prevention the most.

"I think Covid was the straw that broke the camel's back," said Eddie Bocanegra, senior director of Readi Chicago, a program that looks to aid those most affected by gun violence.

"It's almost like these communities were just having their heads above the water, and then Covid hit and they just sunk," Bocanegra said.

Aside from homicides, other violent crimes -- aggravated and gun assaults -- spiked in the spring in summer as well. Aggravated assaults increased by 15% in the summer and 13% in the fall, while gun assaults increased by 15% and 16%, according to the report.

No connection between summer protests and homicide spike, experts say

While homicides increased, nonviolent crimes -- burglaries, larcenies and drug offenses -- decreased because many businesses were closed and there were fewer people on the streets, the report said.

Homicides began spiking in late May and early June, according to the report. This was the same time the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests over the deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

However, the report said "the connection, if any, between the social unrest and heightened violence remains uncertain."

Richard Rosenfeld, criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, told CNN the same neighborhoods that witness police violence are the same ones where the uptick in crime is concentrated. Those communities have never had a strong or positive relationship with police so it leads people to take legal matters into their own hands, he said.

"We've got two forces at work. We've got the pandemic and social unrest around police violence, the combination of the two major factors form a deadly combination. That explains the abruptness and timing of the increase and the sheer magnitude of the increase (in homicides)," Rosenfeld said.

What's missing from the assumption connecting the protests and homicide spike is "good hard evidence," Rosenfeld said.

In other words, protesters were not committing the crimes, he said.

Bocanegra, the Chicago program director, told CNN there were protests in the suburbs, but those areas did not see an increase in homicides.

"Those that are driving the violence, they were struggling even moreso pre-Covid," he said.

Government needs to approach violence like Covid, experts say

The pandemic shed new light on how to combat increased violence in cities, experts told CNN.

For one, the coordination of local, state and federal governments to mitigate the spread of the virus was one not seen before in the US -- and criminal justice experts say that same approach needs to be applied to the issue of violence.

"Violence is symptom of the unrest and inequities we've seen for decades in our communities. We're not going to change that overnight, we need to come up with a 10- to 20-year plan," Bocanegra said. "Unless we're able to think about the future generations ... we're going to continue having these conversations 20 to 30 years from now."

Jens Ludwig, who runs the University of the Chicago's Crime Lab, told CNN gun violence and mental health data for those between 18 and 24 go hand-in-hand.

"So, if you look at the gun violence problem. That's usually concentrated among young people say, 18 to 24. If you look at the CDC data on mental health ... people 18 to 24 are showing signs of anxiety, depression, increased in substance use in response to the pandemic and trying to deal with the pandemic," he said.

Bocanegra said he's hopeful the country and his city of Chicago will be able to take the lessons learned from Covid-19 and apply them to gun violence. He told CNN he does wonder why there hasn't been such a response in the past.

"Is it because Covid didn't discriminate based on gender, creed or class? Or is it because most gun issues impact Black and Brown people and people with mental health issues?" he said. "Who determines what lives are worth more than others?"

Going into 2021, Rosenfeld said previous years will provide guidance into the months ahead. In 2015, there was a 11% increase in homicides nationwide after the protests sparked by Ferguson that spilled over into 2016.

"We may be in for an increase in homicides going into the next year," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Freezing rain turns to just rain!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

Image

Thursday Evening forecast

Image

Twin Rivers program through Ivy Tech set to help high school students gain college credit

Image

Getting in better shape during the pandemic

Image

COVID-19 test results and the holidays

Image

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, serious mental health issues on the rise in Indiana - here's how you can

Image

Overnight Terre Haute chase leads to police firing at armed robbery suspect

Image

Historic building becomes affordable housing

Image

After a 15-year-girl lost her life, the community is set to come together for a benefit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 963389

Reported Deaths: 17978
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3936528285
DuPage618051030
Will52293780
Lake48300818
Kane41511604
Winnebago24019373
Madison21054389
McHenry19128217
St. Clair19050353
Champaign1383288
Sangamon13219197
Peoria13172201
McLean11621115
Rock Island11014259
Kankakee10678159
Tazewell10431197
Kendall844973
LaSalle8363230
Macon7959170
DeKalb664381
Adams647782
Vermilion642990
Williamson5316106
Boone507072
Whiteside4828160
Clinton448580
Coles429471
Ogle410265
Knox4059126
Effingham386057
Grundy385947
Henry369262
Jackson365060
Marion3548103
Franklin336256
Randolph332447
Macoupin327379
Stephenson324262
Livingston314058
Monroe313559
Morgan300781
Jefferson292682
Bureau281372
Woodford278658
Lee270764
Logan270551
Fayette266449
Christian260065
Fulton234231
Iroquois232351
Perry218552
Montgomery216625
Lawrence198527
McDonough197846
Jersey197242
Douglas185428
Shelby179334
Saline176440
Union169731
Cass158629
Crawford157831
Bond155416
Warren149636
Pike139541
Jo Daviess138824
Edgar134442
Wayne133641
Carroll133331
Hancock131630
Richland130937
Moultrie126027
Ford122743
Washington122524
Clark121224
Clay119836
White112227
Greene111541
Mercer106924
Wabash104813
Piatt10468
Mason102638
Johnson98215
Cumberland93725
De Witt91525
Jasper89414
Massac89328
Menard7298
Hamilton60110
Marshall5789
Pulaski5603
Schuyler54314
Brown45111
Stark44920
Edwards3976
Henderson39713
Calhoun3814
Alexander3417
Gallatin3304
Scott3271
Putnam3190
Hardin2177
Pope1961
Unassigned1450
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 511485

Reported Deaths: 8263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion706101144
Lake39833606
Allen28012487
St. Joseph24229347
Hamilton23916274
Elkhart22647313
Vanderburgh15547200
Tippecanoe1501587
Porter12798145
Johnson12098237
Hendricks11466209
Vigo9293150
Madison8968174
Clark8382112
Monroe800294
Delaware7655122
LaPorte7553137
Kosciusko681469
Howard6653120
Bartholomew546685
Warrick526487
Wayne5222142
Hancock514483
Floyd510499
Grant498497
Dubois461348
Marshall446777
Boone445360
Morgan425778
Henry424354
Cass419642
Noble404555
Dearborn383540
Jackson375643
Shelby340473
Lawrence329763
Clinton320434
Gibson301355
DeKalb297759
Knox291138
Montgomery284049
Miami272431
Steuben263924
Harrison263335
Adams261533
Wabash260743
Ripley247640
Whitley247420
Jasper247131
Putnam245539
Huntington244245
White232129
Daviess227867
Fayette219442
Jefferson215933
Decatur210673
LaGrange204054
Greene192956
Wells192045
Scott191235
Posey190626
Clay187630
Randolph184135
Jennings169632
Sullivan165025
Starke155440
Fountain152023
Spencer150414
Jay150120
Washington143216
Fulton138526
Carroll133214
Owen132330
Vermillion122630
Orange122432
Franklin121328
Perry119421
Rush119214
Parke11658
Tipton107229
Pike93225
Blackford89123
Pulaski85032
Newton82918
Benton7459
Brown7398
Martin59112
Crawford5907
Warren5357
Union5042
Switzerland4965
Ohio3967
Unassigned0352