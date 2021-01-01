Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

New Year is greeted in muted fashion as leaders warn, Covid loves a crowd

CNN's New Year's Eve Live co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen ring in 2021 from Times Square. They were joined by late-night host Stephen Colbert who had some uplifting words to share.

Posted: Jan 1, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jan 1, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Laura Smith-Spark and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Many people will want to put 2020 firmly behind them. But governments around the world have pleaded with people not to see in 2021 with traditional New Year's Eve parties and street celebrations for fear of accelerating the spread of coronavirus.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, India and Australia are among the many nations where this year's New Year festivities remained a muted affair.

Exactly a year has passed since mysterious cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China, were first reported to the World Health Organization. Over the following 365 days, Covid-19 has extended its reach into every corner of the globe, infecting more than 82 million people and causing at least 1.8 million deaths.

Millions of people are under lockdown and many more face tough restrictions on everyday activities as governments battle to keep health care systems afloat until newly approved vaccines can be rolled out.

In Australia, the traditional firework display lit up the skies above the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

But the display was shorter than usual and people were banned from gathering along the harbor unless they were in hospitality venues, where numbers were capped, the New South Wales government said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian apologized Monday for the restrictions but said they were necessary to prevent a potential super-spreading event. "On New Year's Eve, we don't want any crowds on the foreshores around Sydney whatsoever," Berejiklian said.

A mass gathering on Sydney's Bronte Beach on Christmas Day, in breach of local anti-Covid-19 rules, caused public outcry at a time when authorities are tackling a cluster of infections in the city's northern beaches area.

Meanwhile, the neighboring state of Victoria issued fresh coronavirus restrictions hours before New Year's Eve celebrations were due to begin. Gatherings of more than 15 people are no longer allowed and masks are mandatory indoors.

The move came as Victoria reported three new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Thursday morning, breaking a 61-day streak of zero locally transmitted cases. There are currently 10 active cases in the state, according to Victoria's Department of Health.

New Zealand's widely envied success in stamping out coronavirus infections meant New Year's Eve could be celebrated more or less as usual. Fireworks lit up the night sky above Auckland as the city welcomed in the New Year.

In Hong Kong, the traditional New Year's celebrations were replaced by a virtual countdown with the Hong Kong Tourism Board live streaming a celebratory video to mark the arrival of the New Year.

In China, President Xi Jinping delivered a taped New Year speech on Thursday, praising the country for its response to the pandemic.

Fireworks went ahead as planned in Taiwan's Taipei, although some restrictions were placed on those attending public viewing spots. According to the Taipei city government's website, masks were mandatory and people were required to bring their cell phones for possible contact tracing. Food and drinks other than water were banned at the gatherings.

Several major cities in India issued restrictions on New Year's celebrations. Authorities in Delhi limited public gatherings to five people and imposed an overnight curfew between 11 p.m. on December 31 and 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Restrictions were also imposed in Mumbai and Bengaluru. "After 11 p.m., no parties -- whether they are in restaurants, bars, pubs, the beach or on rooftops will be allowed... And we will be monitoring all this through drones," S. Chaitanya, a spokesperson for Mumbai Police, told local media.

The rate of coronavirus infections has declined steadily in India since October. The country has registered a total of 10.26 million cases, with more than 148,000 deaths.

'Leave the parties till later'

In Europe, where cases have risen sharply in recent months, the usual end-of-year festivities have been heavily restricted in many countries.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to "see in the New Year safely at home" at a Downing Street press briefing Wednesday, as he said there had been a 40% increase in cases in England in the past week.

The UK recorded 964 coronavirus deaths and 55,892 new cases on Thursday, government figures show, as the country grapples with the rapid spread of a new, more contagious coronavirus variant.

"Covid loves a crowd so please leave the parties till later," said the National Medical Director of NHS England, Stephen Powis, as he too urged people to stay at home on New Year's Eve.

As of Thursday, more than three-quarters of the English population are now living under the country's toughest "tier 4" restrictions, which require people to stay at home except for work, education, exercise or essential activities. No household mixing is allowed indoors, while outside, one person from each household can meet with just one person from another household.

London's Metropolitan Police Service issued a warning to potential party-goers to "celebrate the New Year in the comfort of their own homes, not the homes of family and friends."

For the first time since he was elected in 2013, Pope Francis will not lead the traditional New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations due to sciatic pain, the Vatican said in a statement Thursday.

Ireland situation 'extremely serious'

Ireland's Prime Minister, or Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, announced a full national lockdown Wednesday for "at least" a month. The step followed confirmation that the new, more virulent strain of coronavirus first discovered in the UK was now in Ireland, he said, fueling a 61% increase in confirmed coronavirus cases on the previous week.

The restrictions, which came into force Thursday, include a ban on household visits and the closure of non-essential shops. Schools will remain closed until January 11. No social or family gatherings are allowed in any setting, with an exception for very small wedding and funeral groups.

Martin described the situation as "extremely serious."

In France, a strict 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew is in place in a bid to stem rising coronavirus infections, curtailing public New Year's Eve celebrations across the country. Instead, a virtual concert marked the occasion.

Health Minister Olivier Véran warned Tuesday that the country could adopt an earlier curfew -- starting from 6 p.m. -- from January 2 in the areas where the virus is spreading fastest. The 20 or more "departments" affected do not include Paris.

Under government guidelines, gatherings are limited to six adults, although any number of children can be present. Restaurants are closed except for takeaway and cafés are closed, although shops, including non-essential shops, are open. Cinemas, museums and theaters are all closed.

Tough restrictions are also in place across Germany to limit the spread of coronavirus. In the Greek capital of Athens, fireworks marked the beginning of 2021 without the usual crowds. The city has been under a strict lockdown with residents only allowed to leave their homes in specific situation and with a movement permit.

'Super-spreader events' fear

South Africa, too, faced a less than festive New Year period. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tougher restrictions Monday as new coronavirus infections climbed at what he described as an "unprecedented rate."

Under the tougher regulations, which are in place until mid-January, all indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned, the nationwide curfew has been extended from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alcohol sales are banned. Mask wearing was also made a legal requirement.

The move came after a new Covid-19 variant was detected in South Africa and cases surged during the festive season. More than 50,000 new cases have been reported since Christmas Eve, Ramaphosa said.

"The rapid rise in infections is being fueled by so-called super-spreader events, including end-of-year functions, family and social gatherings, and music and cultural events," Ramaphosa said.

Some leaders have also urged caution in the United States as coronavirus cases soar in many parts of the country.

No crowds will be allowed to enter New York City's Times Square this year for the famous "ball drop" celebration, usually witnessed by thousands of revelers.

The New Year's Eve Times Square event "will look completely different than it has any other time in history," New York Police Department chief Terence A. Monahan said Wednesday.

"We could all agree that 2020 has been a year unlike anything else we've experienced," he told a briefing, as he urged people to stay at home with their families. "Don't come," he said. "If you think you're going to be able to stand there and watch the ball, you're mistaken."

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday urged people to "reconsider" going out to celebrate New Year's Eve to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

"It's not lost on me that Las Vegas is known for being one of the best places in the world to ring in the new year. But this year, we must look different," Sisolak said during a news briefing.

"I know people want to celebrate the end of 2020, and I don't blame them. But if we don't start making smart choices at the start of 2021, we will look a lot and feel a lot more like 2020 than any of us want it to be."

Meanwhile, in California, among the last US states to celebrate the New Year, three new cases of the coronavirus variant first seen in the UK have been detected, health officials confirmed Thursday.

"The discovery of the additional cases leads county health officials to believe that the new strain of the virus is widespread in the community," a San Diego county spokesperson said.

The new cases of the UK variant, which is believed to be highly infectious, were found in two men in their 40s and one man in his 50s following diagnostic testing.

"Contact tracing shows two men did not travel outside of the county while the third case has yet to be fully interviewed," county health officials said in a statement. "None of the men had any known interaction with each other or the other confirmed case."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Freezing rain turns to just rain!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

Image

A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

Image

Thursday Evening forecast

Image

Twin Rivers program through Ivy Tech set to help high school students gain college credit

Image

Getting in better shape during the pandemic

Image

COVID-19 test results and the holidays

Image

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, serious mental health issues on the rise in Indiana - here's how you can

Image

Overnight Terre Haute chase leads to police firing at armed robbery suspect

Image

Historic building becomes affordable housing

Image

After a 15-year-girl lost her life, the community is set to come together for a benefit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 963389

Reported Deaths: 17978
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3936528285
DuPage618051030
Will52293780
Lake48300818
Kane41511604
Winnebago24019373
Madison21054389
McHenry19128217
St. Clair19050353
Champaign1383288
Sangamon13219197
Peoria13172201
McLean11621115
Rock Island11014259
Kankakee10678159
Tazewell10431197
Kendall844973
LaSalle8363230
Macon7959170
DeKalb664381
Adams647782
Vermilion642990
Williamson5316106
Boone507072
Whiteside4828160
Clinton448580
Coles429471
Ogle410265
Knox4059126
Effingham386057
Grundy385947
Henry369262
Jackson365060
Marion3548103
Franklin336256
Randolph332447
Macoupin327379
Stephenson324262
Livingston314058
Monroe313559
Morgan300781
Jefferson292682
Bureau281372
Woodford278658
Lee270764
Logan270551
Fayette266449
Christian260065
Fulton234231
Iroquois232351
Perry218552
Montgomery216625
Lawrence198527
McDonough197846
Jersey197242
Douglas185428
Shelby179334
Saline176440
Union169731
Cass158629
Crawford157831
Bond155416
Warren149636
Pike139541
Jo Daviess138824
Edgar134442
Wayne133641
Carroll133331
Hancock131630
Richland130937
Moultrie126027
Ford122743
Washington122524
Clark121224
Clay119836
White112227
Greene111541
Mercer106924
Wabash104813
Piatt10468
Mason102638
Johnson98215
Cumberland93725
De Witt91525
Jasper89414
Massac89328
Menard7298
Hamilton60110
Marshall5789
Pulaski5603
Schuyler54314
Brown45111
Stark44920
Edwards3976
Henderson39713
Calhoun3814
Alexander3417
Gallatin3304
Scott3271
Putnam3190
Hardin2177
Pope1961
Unassigned1450
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 511485

Reported Deaths: 8263
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion706101144
Lake39833606
Allen28012487
St. Joseph24229347
Hamilton23916274
Elkhart22647313
Vanderburgh15547200
Tippecanoe1501587
Porter12798145
Johnson12098237
Hendricks11466209
Vigo9293150
Madison8968174
Clark8382112
Monroe800294
Delaware7655122
LaPorte7553137
Kosciusko681469
Howard6653120
Bartholomew546685
Warrick526487
Wayne5222142
Hancock514483
Floyd510499
Grant498497
Dubois461348
Marshall446777
Boone445360
Morgan425778
Henry424354
Cass419642
Noble404555
Dearborn383540
Jackson375643
Shelby340473
Lawrence329763
Clinton320434
Gibson301355
DeKalb297759
Knox291138
Montgomery284049
Miami272431
Steuben263924
Harrison263335
Adams261533
Wabash260743
Ripley247640
Whitley247420
Jasper247131
Putnam245539
Huntington244245
White232129
Daviess227867
Fayette219442
Jefferson215933
Decatur210673
LaGrange204054
Greene192956
Wells192045
Scott191235
Posey190626
Clay187630
Randolph184135
Jennings169632
Sullivan165025
Starke155440
Fountain152023
Spencer150414
Jay150120
Washington143216
Fulton138526
Carroll133214
Owen132330
Vermillion122630
Orange122432
Franklin121328
Perry119421
Rush119214
Parke11658
Tipton107229
Pike93225
Blackford89123
Pulaski85032
Newton82918
Benton7459
Brown7398
Martin59112
Crawford5907
Warren5357
Union5042
Switzerland4965
Ohio3967
Unassigned0352