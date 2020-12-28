Clear

5 things to know for December 28: Stimulus, coronavirus, Nashville bombing, China, Illinois shooting

As the snowfall in the Northeast wraps up, we are monitoring a new storm system hitting the Southwest, bringing much needed rain and snow to drought-stricken areas. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest.

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The pandemic holiday nesting urge was real: Retail sales jumped 3% this holiday season because of people buying more decor and furniture for their homes. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Stimulus

President Donald Trump finally signed the coronavirus relief bill on Sunday night. The massive $2.3 trillion bill, which includes a $900 billion relief package, averts the government shutdown that would have started Tuesday and extends important unemployment benefits. However, pandemic relief programs lapsed the day before Trump signed the bill, meaning the more than 12 million Americans who rely on them may experience a blip in aid. Unemployment compensations and federal enhancement payments will be shortened by a week as they are reinstated, and there may be a break in payments of several weeks while state agencies reprogram their computers. But luckily, the benefits are retroactive. As for stimulus checks, Trump said he only signed the bill after Senate leaders committed to $2,000 stimulus checks, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't acknowledged that commitment.

2. Coronavirus

The European Union has launched a mass coronavirus vaccination program across its 27 member countries after approving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine last week. That's especially important given the new, possibly more contagious coronavirus variant identified in the UK -- which started vaccinations earlier in the month -- that officials say has caused a surge in cases. The new variant has also been detected in Japan, and the country has banned entry to foreign nationals through the end of January to contain it. In the US, 1 in 1,000 Americans have now died from Covid-19 since the nation's first reported infection last January. The US' hospitalization rate for Covid-19 infections has been hovering above 100,000 for 26 consecutive days now.

3. Nashville bombing

Authorities have identified the bomber behind the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville that injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings. DNA found at the scene was matched to Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, who was already a person of interest in the case. Investigators are now looking at "any and all possible motives." Quinn was killed in the explosion, and because authorities aren't sure why he did it, they aren't labeling the incident as domestic terrorism. The explosion occurred right outside an AT&T transmission building, causing widespread cell phone service outages and impacting other area communications for hours.

4. China

A Chinese journalist who documented the initial coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been jailed for four years by a Shanghai court. Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," according to one of her lawyers. The offense is commonly used by the Chinese government to target dissidents and human rights activists. Zhang shared images and accounts of packed hospitals and empty streets months before such scenes became commonplace worldwide. Her postings came to an abrupt stop in mid-May, and she was later revealed to have been detained by police and brought back to Shanghai. Prosecutors have accused her of "publishing large amounts of fake information," but her lawyers say the prosecutors have not provided any concrete examples.

5. Illinois shooting

An active-duty Special Forces soldier has been charged with murder after three people were killed and three wounded in a shooting Saturday at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois. The US Army confirmed that Duke Webb, the 27-year-old-shooter, is a sergeant first class currently assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group as an assistant operations and intelligence sergeant. He was on leave at the time of the shooting. Authorities believe the attack, which was largely captured on surveillance video, was random. The Army released a statement saying they were "shocked and saddened" by the event, and will continue to assist the Rockford Police Department as the investigation continues.

IN MEMORIUM

Phil Niekro, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and Atlanta Braves legend, passed away at the age of 81 following a battle with cancer. Niekro was known for his mastery of the knuckleball, a notoriously difficult pitch. "We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend, Phil Niekro," the Braves said in a statement.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'Wonder Woman 1984' is a hit, and 'Wonder Woman 3' is on the way

Who needs a big screen to succeed when you're a lasso-wielding demigod?

Tom Brady is taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs

This almost makes up for the nickname "Tompa Bay."

A company has developed a meat-free version of Spam for fans in Asia

This is a Spam-slander-free-zone.

Scientists discover a new species of snake hiding in plain sight

Oh wow, it's pretty! (Well, if you like snakes.)

Ancient snack stall uncovered in Pompeii, revealing bright frescoes and traces of 2,000-year-old street food

Food carts and fancy advertising: Uniting humanity for thousands of years.

TODAY'S NUMBER

27,000

That's roughly the current value of Bitcoin, as compared to the US Dollar. Investors have been leaning on cryptocurrencies during the pandemic as the US dollar has weakened, leading to Bitcoin's astronomical rise.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We can't be at a place in this country where political reporters, White House correspondents, need bodyguards to cover political campaign events."

Jim Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, who said he and other reporters got death threats during their time covering the Trump administration.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's cozy season

The week between Christmas and New Year's? Just roll us up in a blanket and come back for us when it's 2021. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Santa Man' helps spread joy for the holidays

Image

Santa talks about Christmas during pandemic

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 36

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

ReThink, Inc. shoe drive fundraiser

Image

Salvation Army $10,000 short of goal

Image

Avoid vaccine scams

Image

Frontline health care workers vaccinated in Crawford County

Image

1 killed in Knox County wreck

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 937909

Reported Deaths: 17336
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3849318114
DuPage60077991
Will50920756
Lake47101794
Kane40532588
Winnebago23539357
Madison20334379
McHenry18589208
St. Clair18413333
Champaign1344987
Sangamon12950187
Peoria12734193
McLean1123299
Rock Island10776236
Kankakee10488152
Tazewell9984183
Kendall820773
LaSalle8135219
Macon7823165
DeKalb645375
Adams613277
Vermilion611285
Williamson5038106
Boone493965
Whiteside4700154
Clinton434280
Coles418370
Ogle393963
Knox3900114
Grundy375739
Effingham375254
Henry359156
Jackson354056
Marion3445101
Franklin320351
Randolph320337
Stephenson315757
Macoupin314369
Livingston305058
Monroe299156
Morgan294177
Jefferson282674
Bureau272268
Woodford266849
Lee264864
Logan262846
Fayette259149
Christian251662
Fulton227027
Iroquois225147
Montgomery202523
Perry202149
McDonough194346
Jersey191336
Lawrence185926
Douglas178927
Shelby175233
Saline168738
Union159830
Crawford153729
Cass149629
Bond148716
Warren146332
Jo Daviess136824
Pike132836
Edgar130840
Carroll130630
Wayne129841
Hancock126330
Richland125131
Moultrie122224
Ford118539
Clay117634
Washington116121
Clark113424
Greene109541
White108223
Mercer104223
Piatt10148
Wabash99211
Mason97036
Johnson95315
Cumberland90623
De Witt87624
Jasper87214
Massac86327
Menard7067
Hamilton56110
Marshall5619
Pulaski5482
Schuyler53012
Brown43411
Stark42716
Henderson3936
Edwards3686
Calhoun3564
Alexander3357
Gallatin3134
Scott3111
Putnam3100
Unassigned2690
Hardin2087
Pope1821
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 493841

Reported Deaths: 7843
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion681361089
Lake38879571
Allen27103467
St. Joseph23778332
Hamilton22830264
Elkhart22301305
Vanderburgh14780188
Tippecanoe1451071
Porter12398131
Johnson11567223
Hendricks10916204
Vigo9082142
Madison8583163
Clark8027108
Monroe780888
Delaware7395122
LaPorte7222128
Kosciusko665967
Howard6389112
Bartholomew528579
Wayne5055132
Warrick497686
Floyd490992
Hancock485581
Grant476192
Marshall438072
Dubois435443
Boone429359
Cass411439
Morgan410475
Henry404352
Noble389954
Dearborn368240
Jackson366542
Shelby322569
Lawrence314262
Clinton311531
Gibson291050
DeKalb289651
Knox279537
Montgomery271442
Miami264125
Adams254531
Wabash254440
Steuben253120
Harrison252033
Ripley238839
Jasper238028
Whitley237019
Huntington236733
Putnam236536
White222627
Daviess222363
Fayette211042
Jefferson207732
Decatur204267
LaGrange198652
Wells186045
Scott185734
Greene185055
Clay182430
Randolph179934
Posey179326
Jennings166128
Sullivan161524
Starke151139
Jay147620
Fountain145223
Spencer139512
Washington137215
Fulton135024
Carroll126814
Owen125428
Vermillion118026
Orange116629
Perry115321
Franklin114928
Parke11397
Rush111013
Tipton103329
Pike88324
Blackford84622
Pulaski81831
Newton80818
Benton7338
Brown6818
Crawford5687
Martin56211
Warren4937
Switzerland4765
Union4712
Ohio3857
Unassigned0347