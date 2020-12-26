Clear

Trump's wrecking ball of a transition

CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley and legal analyst Elliot Williams react to President Donald Trump's string of controversial pardons.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 8:10 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2020 8:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer, CNN Political Analyst

This has been a disastrous lame duck period. Although there are always concerns about what may happen in the months between a presidential election and inauguration, the last few weeks have lived up to our worst expectations.

The transition period used to be even longer. Until the 20th Amendment was ratified in 1933, this gap lasted from early November until March 4, when Presidents were inaugurated. This four-month gap allowed Congress to count and report votes and gave the President-elect sufficient time to travel to the capital. But the problems that could arise during this time -- along with technological advances that cut down on travel time -- created pressure to shorten the window, especially after the infamous "Secession Winter" of 1860 left President-elect Abraham Lincoln powerless as several Southern states left the union to form the Confederacy.

The 20th Amendment moved Inauguration Day to January 20 (and set the start date for a new Congress on January 3). If the nation needed one last reminder of why the shift was necessary, they got it after the 1932 election, when President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt was unable to launch the New Deal for months amidst the deteriorating economic crisis of the Great Depression.

It turns out, however, that even two months is no guarantee of a smooth interregnum. President Donald Trump has managed to use his remaining time in office to act as a political wrecking ball while the country is still being ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump, who had been spouting false claims of voter fraud for months, launched several failed lawsuits in an attempt to challenge the election results in key swing states, and also contacted state legislatures to try to persuade them to intervene on his behalf. Even when this strategy proved unfruitful, and his attempt to hold onto power looked increasingly desperate, the President continued to maintain with no credible evidence that the election had been rigged.

While the President has been unsuccessful in his efforts to overturn the election, he may have succeeded in sowing distrust among many in our democracy, fanning the flames of the toxic political atmosphere and likely making governing that much more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has also set a dangerous precedent for future Presidents to dispute the election results on spurious claims. And to make matters worse, Trump has delayed the transition process and made it more difficult for the Biden administration to hit the ground running on day one.

While attacking the election, the President has fumbled the issue of the moment: the country's pandemic policies. As states face a winter surge and intensive care units reach capacity, President Trump has turned a blind eye to the millions of families that are suffering as a result of the pandemic. Despite 18 million cases, more than 330,000 deaths, and millions facing economic hardship, there has been little direction from Washington about what states need to be doing right now to curb the spread of this horrible virus.

Although 1 million Americans have already gotten the Covid-19 vaccine, that falls far short of the administration's goal of inoculating 20 million Americans by the end of December. General Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, apologized last week for miscalculating the number of doses that would be sent out to several states, and there have been staffing and planning problems that have slowed the process.

President Trump's 11th hour decision to blow up the stimulus negotiations has also jeopardized much needed financial relief for millions of Americans. Rather than showing a genuine effort to pressure Senate Republicans to agree to legislation House Democrats passed in May, which would have provided $1,200 checks for individuals and up to $6,000 per household, Trump decided to intervene only after Congress finally agreed on individual payments of $600 -- saying he wanted $2,000 checks instead.

President Trump has also used his remaining time in office to dole out presidential pardons that exemplify the absolute worst use of this constitutional power. Rather than employing the pardon as a mechanism to provide mercy and justice, he has saved his powers for his cronies. Russia-gate alumni Roger Stone, who was convicted of seven felonies including obstruction, threatening a witness and lying under oath; Paul Manafort, who was convicted of eight counts of financial crimes; Alex van der Zwaan, who pleaded guilty to lying to investigators; George Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI; and Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, were all pardoned, likely as a reward for their loyalty.

Trump also offered presidential relief to corrupt Republican Congressmen Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds, Steve Stockman, who was convicted of a number of felonies including fraud and money laundering, and Chris Collins, who was serving time on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and making a false statement -- along with Charles Kushner, the father of son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was sentenced to two years in federal prison for retaliating against a federal witness, evading taxes and lying to the Federal Election Commission. Four Blackwater guards were also pardoned after a lengthy trial found them guilty of killing 14 Iraqis in 2007. The list goes on-and-on and is sure to grow in the coming weeks. While Trump is certainly not the first to use his presidential powers in terrible ways, the scale and scope of his decisions -- many of which are unjustifiable -- moves him to the very top of the list.

Given all that has happened during this transition, some commentators wonder whether Congress should reduce the time between election and inauguration even more. It's unclear whether doing so is possible or desirable. In an age where the responsibilities of the President have expanded as a result of the growth of government, there is something to be said for allowing enough time for a new President to establish his administration and prepare for the challenges ahead.

But we have learned once again just how much leeway there is within our political system for Presidents to misuse their power and create immense instability. Even if Congress doesn't shorten the transition period, there are safeguards it can put into place. This transition has given us more than enough reason to revisit our election laws, provide more clarity about the Electoral College certification process, and rein in the executive power that a lame duck President can wield.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Partly cloudy with a gentle breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Six-year-old Elf Jingles makes spreading holiday cheer his mission

Image

Christmas Night: Clear and cold. Low: 17°

Image

A look back on 2020

Image

Local food pantry has seen more new families this year needing help

Image

Meet Vermillion County's Youngest Ever County Commissioner

Image

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

Image

One business is up and running after a fire forced them to change locations

Image

Overnight: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 10°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

THPD wins Battle of the Badge

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 930849

Reported Deaths: 17154
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3822138031
DuPage59577981
Will50528748
Lake46833786
Kane40196581
Winnebago23392355
Madison20181373
McHenry18402207
St. Clair18188331
Champaign1334986
Sangamon12882184
Peoria12673187
McLean1114099
Rock Island10721234
Kankakee10447151
Tazewell9882180
Kendall814873
LaSalle8059219
Macon7771165
DeKalb640475
Adams609974
Vermilion605685
Williamson4986106
Boone489264
Whiteside4679154
Clinton432280
Coles416769
Ogle390363
Knox3872112
Grundy372739
Effingham371954
Henry357655
Jackson351454
Marion3430101
Franklin317549
Randolph317336
Stephenson314057
Macoupin311466
Livingston303058
Monroe295456
Morgan293276
Jefferson279673
Bureau270667
Woodford264148
Lee262963
Logan260945
Fayette257149
Christian249362
Fulton224526
Iroquois223646
McDonough193946
Perry193749
Jersey186736
Lawrence185325
Montgomery182123
Douglas177926
Shelby174333
Saline166837
Union159030
Crawford152629
Cass149429
Bond148416
Warren145132
Jo Daviess136224
Pike132136
Edgar130139
Wayne128839
Carroll128430
Hancock125629
Richland124031
Moultrie121824
Ford117839
Clay117033
Washington114220
Clark113024
Greene109041
White107523
Mercer104223
Piatt10037
Wabash98411
Mason96736
Johnson94915
Cumberland90423
Jasper87014
De Witt86824
Massac85427
Menard7026
Marshall5599
Hamilton55710
Pulaski5472
Schuyler52712
Brown43111
Stark42315
Henderson3876
Edwards3656
Calhoun3543
Alexander3336
Unassigned3150
Gallatin3104
Putnam3090
Scott3071
Hardin2056
Pope1811
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 488180

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion673001084
Lake38455570
Allen26871461
St. Joseph23579326
Hamilton22480261
Elkhart22222305
Vanderburgh14556188
Tippecanoe1429970
Porter12288130
Johnson11407217
Hendricks10707201
Vigo8881141
Madison8517162
Clark7908107
Monroe773888
Delaware7339122
LaPorte7123126
Kosciusko661167
Howard6337111
Bartholomew522178
Wayne5008131
Warrick491386
Hancock482680
Floyd482392
Grant472091
Marshall435769
Dubois427741
Boone421859
Cass408539
Morgan405175
Henry400351
Noble386953
Jackson363442
Dearborn361040
Shelby320269
Clinton307731
Lawrence307261
Gibson288150
DeKalb287451
Knox278337
Montgomery269042
Miami261224
Adams253231
Wabash252739
Steuben248719
Harrison246733
Ripley235739
Jasper235628
Whitley234719
Putnam233736
Huntington232731
Daviess219763
White219327
Fayette209042
Jefferson204232
Decatur202067
LaGrange197245
Wells185345
Scott183534
Greene182355
Clay180830
Randolph179034
Posey177726
Jennings164328
Sullivan159023
Starke150239
Jay146820
Fountain143723
Spencer136212
Washington135015
Fulton133624
Carroll124814
Owen123828
Vermillion116025
Franklin113828
Orange113729
Perry113521
Parke11327
Rush108413
Tipton102729
Pike86824
Blackford84322
Pulaski81231
Newton80618
Benton7257
Brown6678
Crawford5637
Martin55511
Warren4827
Switzerland4675
Union4652
Ohio3797
Unassigned0339