'The Bachelorette' star Tayshia Adams gets engaged on finale

Tayshia Adams is engaged!

"The Bachelorette" star and Zac Clark are getting hitched and it all went down during Tuesday night's finale of the ABC dating show.

"If you had told me in March that I'd be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second," Adams told People magazine. "But I want to experience life with [Zac] by my side. He's what I've always wanted."

This past season was full of unexpected surprises with Adams taking over for Clare Crawley, who left mid-season after finding love with Dale Moss.

After Tuesday night's finale many fans were wondering why the usual "After the Final Rose" episode did not air.

Host Chris Harrison took to Twitter to explain: "It pains me there's no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season. Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn't possible. But hopefully we'll be back for #TheBachelor."