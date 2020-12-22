Clear

Revisiting a Houston hospital relentlessly under siege by Covid-19

CNN's Miguel Marquez takes a second look at an overwhelmed Houston hospital that is struggling to manage rising Covid-19 cases, despite recent rollouts of approved coronavirus vaccines.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Miguel Marquez, Jay Croft and Carolyn Sung, CNN

In June, Houston's United Memorial Medical Center was so overwhelmed by the pandemic that two of its wings had been transformed into Covid-19 wards.

Now, there are three.

Dr. Joseph Varon, chief medical officer, hadn't had a day off since the virus hit months earlier.

He still hasn't.

Back then, ICU nurse Tanna Ingraham was fighting the disease herself, after getting it from a patient, she thinks.

She recovered, but then got it again. "It's like hell and back," she says about 2020.

From bad to worse, this hospital is a perfect microcosm of how the disease is escalating -- even as vaccines are being rolled out across the country.

"The next six weeks are going to be the darkest weeks in modern American medical history," Varon says. "We are right during Christmas where people are not listening."

Cases are exploding across Texas. The seven-day average of positive cases is at a record level -- averaging over 16,000 daily new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. This average is up 15% compared to last week.

Lone Star State is reeling

About 40% of Covid-19 patients at the hospital are from other parts of the state reeling from the pandemic.

Walter Cuellar was transferred from West Texas, about 500 miles away. He thinks he and his wife picked up the virus at the supermarket. She had mild symptoms. Today, he's on the mend but when he arrived was nearly put on a ventilator.

"Where I live, there are a lot of people where they don't wear the mask," he says. "There's been a lot of times I go to the store with my wife and she and I were the only ones wearing a mask and other people weren't wearing a mask at all."

Bri Smith works with foreign exchange students and recently moved to Columbus, about 73 miles west of Houston. The wife and mom of three also thinks she got the virus while shopping.

"It is the worst I have ever felt in my life," Smith says. "The aches and the pain."

Varon says patients are coming in sicker now, after having waited longer to seek medical care.

"Our average patient has spent about 20 days with symptoms before they come to us," he says. In the past few months, the hospital has utilized different means of treating the illness.

Richard Gonzales thought he could tough it out, so he resisted for a week going to the hospital. He works two jobs, has a wife and five kids, and isn't sure how he got the virus.

"I kinda messed up 'cause those symptoms that I got, when I got it, I should have gone to the hospital or ER right away, but I didn't. I laid in bed thinking it would go away."

'It's like we've been forgotten'

For Varon and the staff, the frustrations keep mounting.

"Even if I give them holy water, it's going to be difficult for them to get better," Varon says.

Varon -- who has been dubbed the "Covid hunter" and has car license plate that says the same -- was first to get the Moderna vaccine on Monday to assure staff and the largely minority community that the vaccine is safe.

Dr. John Okereke, director of emergency services, also was vaccinated. He is Black and says it is critical for minorities to seek treatment and take the vaccine when it's available.

Okereke says the doctors are "ecstatic" about the vaccinations.

"When you watch on the television, you don't really know what the doctors are going through," he says. "You have no idea what we go through. Sometimes we are really afraid of catching the disease."

The vaccines couldn't come at better time. Hospitalizations have continued to climb across the state, with 10,000 patients as of Monday, according to the COVID Tracking Project -- a level not seen since July.

Texas has recorded 113,049 total new Covid-19 cases in just the last seven days, according to Johns Hopkins. This is the second-highest state total, behind California.

Ingraham, the nurse, says she is stressed by the ongoing fight against the disease, and she has a message about the toll it has taken on her and others at the hospital.

"It's like we're nonexistent," she says. "You do realize we're still here taking care of these people putting my life at risk, my kid's life at risk, my mom's life.

"I feel like we've been forgotten, literally."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Locals react to stimulus package headed their way

Image

Jake LaRavia brother

Image

ISU SEMO

Image

Police Seeking Public Assistance in the Location of Greene County Shooting Suspect

Image

Clothe-a-Child auction helps area children

Image

Christmas light display in Olney sees record turnout during pandemic

Image

Sounds of the holidays fill the Vigo County Courthouse

Image

Vermillion County commissioner receives special award

Image

Fire crews called to North Terre Haute house fire

Image

SNAP recipients in Indiana may now purchase online at ALDI stores, through a partnership with Instac

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 905069

Reported Deaths: 16527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3730087802
DuPage58048952
Will49253723
Lake45653757
Kane39186569
Winnebago22965339
Madison19386360
McHenry17802193
St. Clair17609325
Champaign1302881
Sangamon12613168
Peoria12282177
McLean1081090
Rock Island10423223
Kankakee10234149
Tazewell9400163
Kendall790368
LaSalle7828202
Macon7628160
DeKalb624668
Adams585869
Vermilion572982
Williamson4789105
Boone477763
Whiteside4519154
Clinton417577
Coles403169
Ogle378061
Knox3751108
Grundy362338
Effingham361650
Henry346146
Jackson341050
Marion328296
Stephenson306553
Randolph302134
Macoupin301957
Franklin297943
Livingston290755
Morgan283474
Monroe282156
Jefferson265672
Bureau262965
Woodford255143
Lee255063
Logan252442
Fayette250846
Christian242857
Iroquois219745
Fulton208426
McDonough189746
Perry181446
Jersey178434
Douglas170724
Lawrence170624
Shelby170133
Montgomery163822
Saline156335
Union151430
Crawford146327
Cass142628
Bond142015
Warren140630
Jo Daviess133524
Pike127535
Carroll126929
Edgar125634
Wayne124739
Hancock120928
Richland119628
Moultrie117220
Clay114033
Ford112338
Washington108516
Clark107623
Greene106541
Mercer101323
White101319
Piatt9756
Wabash95310
Mason92535
Johnson91914
Cumberland87523
Jasper83714
De Witt82423
Massac81921
Menard6706
Marshall5468
Hamilton5329
Pulaski5272
Schuyler50912
Brown4169
Stark41414
Henderson3716
Calhoun3551
Edwards3486
Alexander3235
Putnam3020
Scott2921
Gallatin2854
Unassigned2740
Hardin1985
Pope1691
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 468219

Reported Deaths: 7438
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion645491040
Lake37301556
Allen25936429
St. Joseph22954304
Elkhart21795296
Hamilton21363235
Vanderburgh13880181
Tippecanoe1371065
Porter11729127
Johnson10694208
Hendricks10111192
Vigo8641138
Madison8054157
Clark7522103
Monroe751482
Delaware7045122
LaPorte6770122
Kosciusko639964
Howard5997102
Bartholomew502177
Wayne4822128
Warrick466285
Floyd463286
Hancock457577
Grant449583
Marshall425466
Dubois400138
Boone396358
Cass393436
Morgan386169
Noble374753
Henry374248
Jackson350541
Dearborn343539
Shelby306669
Clinton294330
Lawrence289859
Gibson278549
DeKalb276550
Knox272435
Montgomery256442
Miami251224
Adams246230
Wabash245737
Steuben234718
Harrison231929
Jasper226526
Ripley223737
Whitley223617
Putnam221734
Huntington217327
Daviess212263
White208825
Fayette201242
Decatur194162
Jefferson193027
LaGrange191944
Wells180545
Scott176034
Clay173930
Randolph173932
Greene171655
Posey169326
Jennings157727
Sullivan152222
Starke144234
Jay143820
Fountain136220
Spencer128710
Fulton128023
Washington127712
Carroll118514
Owen115622
Vermillion109824
Perry109221
Parke10887
Franklin108228
Orange108129
Rush101710
Tipton96729
Blackford82221
Pike81623
Newton78918
Pulaski75829
Benton6946
Brown6178
Crawford5337
Martin51711
Warren4597
Switzerland4365
Union4292
Ohio3517
Unassigned0337