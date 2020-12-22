Clear

This billionaire warns that America's massive wealth gap could lead to conflict

CNN's Poppy Harlow and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio discuss the economic struggle for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Dalio predicted the 2008 economic crisis and urges for a major change for capitalism as a whole as Congress has now passed a $900 billion economic relief bill, which provides short term support.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, is deeply worried about a divided and profoundly unequal America as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take power.

Dalio is warning that leaders must urgently address the toxic brew of worsening inequality, political polarization and mounting debt.

"There will have to be a resolution of the system working for the majority of the people in which there's productivity," Dalio told CNN's Poppy Harlow in an interview airing Tuesday. "And that could be obtained either in a smart, bipartisan way -- or it will come by greater conflict."

The pandemic has laid bare just how unequal our system is. As euphoria on Wall Street catapults stock prices to new heights, Main Street is in crisis.

Nearly 8 million Americans have joined the ranks of the poor since June, according to researchers from the University of Chicago and University of Notre Dame. More than 27 million adults were in households that "sometimes or often" experienced a lack of enough food to eat within the last seven days, according to a Census survey.

At the same time, the 2020 election -- and President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine the results -- have further deepened political wounds.

"I've studied the last 500 years of history and cycles and these things repeat over and over again," Dalio said. "Large wealth gaps with large values gaps at the same time as there's a lot of debt and there's an economic downturn produces conflict and vulnerability."

The interview was conducted last week before Dalio's 42-year-old son was killed in a car crash.

"My family and I are now mourning and processing this and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being," Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn post. "We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them."

Compromise isn't so bad

Dalio, who started Bridgewater Associates in 1975 and now serves as the hedge fund's co-chairman, urged political leaders to find middle ground to address the nation's unsustainable inequality problems.

"In order to bring the country together and not have a form of civil war...there has to be the bringing of the country together -- but in a smart way," Dalio said.

Despite speaking in such stark terms, Dalio stressed that he doesn't want Americans to "panic." Instead, he's trying to make clear to voters and leaders that compromising with political opponents may be difficult, but it's not the worst outcome.

"The worst alternative is that one side or another says 'this isn't my country anymore. This isn't my population,'" he said. "That's when the cause that people are behind is more important than the means of resolving their disagreements. That's a threatening situation. History has shown that to be the case."

'Extraordinary inequity'

For months, leaders in Washington struggled to agree on what should have been a slam dunk: another round of federal Covid relief that would prevent benefits from lapsing for millions of Americans.

The impasse finally ended late Monday as the pandemic intensifies, slowing the economic recovery and accelerating layoffs.

A staggering 885,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits according to the most recent weekly report. Major companies including Coca-Cola, Disney and Post-It maker 3M have announced mass layoffs. Nearly 13 million adults, or 9.1%, are not current on their rent or mortgage payments, or have slight or no confidence they will be able to pay next month's housing bills on time, according to Census data.

And yet parts of the US economy are booming. Housing is on fire, tech companies are minting money and stock prices have never been higher.

"This Covid-19 crisis has both made worse, but also just pulled the covers off of the extraordinary inequity in our society and around the world," Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, told CNN Business in a recent interview.

"We've seen wealthy families and communities do quite well through the digital acceleration and high asset values that low interest rates and loose monetary policy have enabled," Shah added. "And we've seen working families in America and around the world suffer dramatically."

Repairing the American dream

Dalio said the United States must tackle its inequality problem head-on by investing in the future. He emphasized the need to boost productivity by improving healthcare, infrastructure and especially education.

"If we don't have broad productivity and employment, which comes from education and jobs programs and such, then we're going to have a continuation and worsening of the great polarity, and I think that'll be a problem," he said.

As an example, Dalio highlighted the fact that some students don't have access to computers or high-speed Internet.

"Not having connectivity today and not having a computer is like not having water or electricity or a telephone 50 years ago," he said.

Of course, investments in education and infrastructure cost money and the United States is already grappling with massive budget deficits.

Dalio, whose net worth Forbes pegs at nearly $17 billion, has often expressed support for raising taxes on the rich.

"It's a complicated question because as you raise that tax, you want to do it in a smart way that also doesn't drive money into the wrong things," Dalio said.

Although Dalio didn't back a specific tax rate, he said it's "got to be well-engineered and it's got to be more."

Still, the billionaire stressed that radical changes will have to come to the US system -- sooner rather than later: "There is a polarity and a debt situation and circumstances," he said, "in which there probably will have to be revolutionary-type changes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Sunny and cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fork in the Road Best Pie Winner Announced

Image

All You Need to Know forTuesday

Image

Good Samaritan Auxiliary.makes donation to help improve patient care

Image

Vigo County Teachers fight to get their voices heard

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, calm. High: 45

Image

Vin Lincoln Evan Mater Dei girls

Image

TH South West Vigo girls

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Julian Larry

Image

Fuson Expands Cadillac Franchise in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 905069

Reported Deaths: 16527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3730087802
DuPage58048952
Will49253723
Lake45653757
Kane39186569
Winnebago22965339
Madison19386360
McHenry17802193
St. Clair17609325
Champaign1302881
Sangamon12613168
Peoria12282177
McLean1081090
Rock Island10423223
Kankakee10234149
Tazewell9400163
Kendall790368
LaSalle7828202
Macon7628160
DeKalb624668
Adams585869
Vermilion572982
Williamson4789105
Boone477763
Whiteside4519154
Clinton417577
Coles403169
Ogle378061
Knox3751108
Grundy362338
Effingham361650
Henry346146
Jackson341050
Marion328296
Stephenson306553
Randolph302134
Macoupin301957
Franklin297943
Livingston290755
Morgan283474
Monroe282156
Jefferson265672
Bureau262965
Woodford255143
Lee255063
Logan252442
Fayette250846
Christian242857
Iroquois219745
Fulton208426
McDonough189746
Perry181446
Jersey178434
Douglas170724
Lawrence170624
Shelby170133
Montgomery163822
Saline156335
Union151430
Crawford146327
Cass142628
Bond142015
Warren140630
Jo Daviess133524
Pike127535
Carroll126929
Edgar125634
Wayne124739
Hancock120928
Richland119628
Moultrie117220
Clay114033
Ford112338
Washington108516
Clark107623
Greene106541
Mercer101323
White101319
Piatt9756
Wabash95310
Mason92535
Johnson91914
Cumberland87523
Jasper83714
De Witt82423
Massac81921
Menard6706
Marshall5468
Hamilton5329
Pulaski5272
Schuyler50912
Brown4169
Stark41414
Henderson3716
Calhoun3551
Edwards3486
Alexander3235
Putnam3020
Scott2921
Gallatin2854
Unassigned2740
Hardin1985
Pope1691
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 468219

Reported Deaths: 7438
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion645491040
Lake37301556
Allen25936429
St. Joseph22954304
Elkhart21795296
Hamilton21363235
Vanderburgh13880181
Tippecanoe1371065
Porter11729127
Johnson10694208
Hendricks10111192
Vigo8641138
Madison8054157
Clark7522103
Monroe751482
Delaware7045122
LaPorte6770122
Kosciusko639964
Howard5997102
Bartholomew502177
Wayne4822128
Warrick466285
Floyd463286
Hancock457577
Grant449583
Marshall425466
Dubois400138
Boone396358
Cass393436
Morgan386169
Noble374753
Henry374248
Jackson350541
Dearborn343539
Shelby306669
Clinton294330
Lawrence289859
Gibson278549
DeKalb276550
Knox272435
Montgomery256442
Miami251224
Adams246230
Wabash245737
Steuben234718
Harrison231929
Jasper226526
Ripley223737
Whitley223617
Putnam221734
Huntington217327
Daviess212263
White208825
Fayette201242
Decatur194162
Jefferson193027
LaGrange191944
Wells180545
Scott176034
Clay173930
Randolph173932
Greene171655
Posey169326
Jennings157727
Sullivan152222
Starke144234
Jay143820
Fountain136220
Spencer128710
Fulton128023
Washington127712
Carroll118514
Owen115622
Vermillion109824
Perry109221
Parke10887
Franklin108228
Orange108129
Rush101710
Tipton96729
Blackford82221
Pike81623
Newton78918
Pulaski75829
Benton6946
Brown6178
Crawford5337
Martin51711
Warren4597
Switzerland4365
Union4292
Ohio3517
Unassigned0337