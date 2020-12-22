Clear

5 things to know for December 22: Covid-19, stimulus, West Point, Russia, Trump order

A new storm system in the western US is brewing, this system will track east this week bringing with it snow and frigid air. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the Christmas week forecast.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

The holidays likely won't look the same this year for a lot of us. So now's the perfect time to start new traditions and find joy in the small things. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

A new, mutated form of the coronavirus that originated in England is spreading across the globe -- and it could potentially be more contagious than what we've seen. Aside from the United Kingdom, the variant has been detected in Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Australia. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's probably already in the US. As scientists hunt for more information, here's what we know and what we don't. Pfizer and Moderna are now testing their vaccines to see if they work against the UK variant, though experts have said they still expect the vaccines to be effective. About 614,000 vaccines have been administered in the US so far, and 7.9 million doses from Moderna and Pfizer are expected to be distributed around the country this week.

2. Stimulus

Congress finally approved the long-awaited $900 billion Covid relief package after months of partisan gridlock. It now goes to President Donald Trump's desk for signature. The package includes direct payments of up to $600 per adult, enhanced jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the eviction moratorium and $82 billion for schools and colleges. It also promises to speed up vaccine distribution. Though it was a bipartisan deal, both parties had to give up key demands to get it p

3. West Point

The US Military Academy at West Point is facing its worst cheating scandal in decades. Seventy-three cadets were accused of breaking the academy's honor code by cheating on a calculus exam in May, when the elite school shifted to virtual classes because of the pandemic. Two of the cases were dropped for lack of evidence, and four other cadets resigned. The remaining 67 students await a decision on their fate. It's not the first cheating scandal to rock West Point. The institution saw similar incidents in 1951 and in 1976, the latter of which involved 152 cadets.

4. Russia

Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and nemesis of President Vladimir Putin, almost died after being poisoned in August. We now know how he was poisoned: the lethal nerve agent Novichok was planted in his underwear. A Russian agent who was sent to tail Navalny accidentally revealed the information during a phone call with who he thought was an official in Russia's National Security Council. Turns out he was speaking to Navalny himself. Navalny has long been a thorn in Putin's side, exposing corruption in high places and campaigning against the ruling United Russia party. He's still recovering from the poisoning at a secret location in Germany.

5. Federal architecture

President Trump wants the nation's buildings to look prettier. He signed an executive order on Monday looking to ensure that federal buildings feature "beautiful" architecture. The order doesn't exactly define what standards buildings must meet to be considered beautiful, though it says they should be of classical design. It applies to all federal courthouses, agency headquarters, DC public buildings and all other public buildings costing more than $50 million. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some architects are not happy about it.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Kevin Greene, NFL sack legend and Hall of Famer, has died

Greene, who had the third most sacks in NFL history, was 58.

Hawaii residents are being asked to stay indoors after the Kilauea volcano erupted

Feels like the theme of this year, really.

One of the Midwest's most influential newspapers apologizes for decades of racist coverage

It's a step in the right direction for the Kansas City Star.

Ho Oh No! A Santa impersonator got tangled up in some power lines

Perhaps we should leave the more magical elements of Christmas to the real jolly old man in red.

Five high school freshmen are being called heroes for saving two children from an icy pond

It should come as no surprise that all five of them are Boy Scouts.

TODAY'S NUMBER

255

That's how many days that Taiwan had been coronavirus free, with the exception of imported cases. The island recently recorded its first locally transmitted case of coronavirus since April.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We deserve to be represented by a figure who truly embodies Virginia's values."

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, on a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee being removed from the US Capitol. Lee's statue will be replaced by one of the late Barbara Johns, an African American woman who played a key role in the civil rights movement.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Time for a deep clean 

As we wind down the year, it's a good time as any to refresh our homes. Here's some inspiration -- at the very least, it's a satisfying watch. (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 905069

Reported Deaths: 16527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3730087802
DuPage58048952
Will49253723
Lake45653757
Kane39186569
Winnebago22965339
Madison19386360
McHenry17802193
St. Clair17609325
Champaign1302881
Sangamon12613168
Peoria12282177
McLean1081090
Rock Island10423223
Kankakee10234149
Tazewell9400163
Kendall790368
LaSalle7828202
Macon7628160
DeKalb624668
Adams585869
Vermilion572982
Williamson4789105
Boone477763
Whiteside4519154
Clinton417577
Coles403169
Ogle378061
Knox3751108
Grundy362338
Effingham361650
Henry346146
Jackson341050
Marion328296
Stephenson306553
Randolph302134
Macoupin301957
Franklin297943
Livingston290755
Morgan283474
Monroe282156
Jefferson265672
Bureau262965
Woodford255143
Lee255063
Logan252442
Fayette250846
Christian242857
Iroquois219745
Fulton208426
McDonough189746
Perry181446
Jersey178434
Douglas170724
Lawrence170624
Shelby170133
Montgomery163822
Saline156335
Union151430
Crawford146327
Cass142628
Bond142015
Warren140630
Jo Daviess133524
Pike127535
Carroll126929
Edgar125634
Wayne124739
Hancock120928
Richland119628
Moultrie117220
Clay114033
Ford112338
Washington108516
Clark107623
Greene106541
Mercer101323
White101319
Piatt9756
Wabash95310
Mason92535
Johnson91914
Cumberland87523
Jasper83714
De Witt82423
Massac81921
Menard6706
Marshall5468
Hamilton5329
Pulaski5272
Schuyler50912
Brown4169
Stark41414
Henderson3716
Calhoun3551
Edwards3486
Alexander3235
Putnam3020
Scott2921
Gallatin2854
Unassigned2740
Hardin1985
Pope1691
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 468219

Reported Deaths: 7438
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion645491040
Lake37301556
Allen25936429
St. Joseph22954304
Elkhart21795296
Hamilton21363235
Vanderburgh13880181
Tippecanoe1371065
Porter11729127
Johnson10694208
Hendricks10111192
Vigo8641138
Madison8054157
Clark7522103
Monroe751482
Delaware7045122
LaPorte6770122
Kosciusko639964
Howard5997102
Bartholomew502177
Wayne4822128
Warrick466285
Floyd463286
Hancock457577
Grant449583
Marshall425466
Dubois400138
Boone396358
Cass393436
Morgan386169
Noble374753
Henry374248
Jackson350541
Dearborn343539
Shelby306669
Clinton294330
Lawrence289859
Gibson278549
DeKalb276550
Knox272435
Montgomery256442
Miami251224
Adams246230
Wabash245737
Steuben234718
Harrison231929
Jasper226526
Ripley223737
Whitley223617
Putnam221734
Huntington217327
Daviess212263
White208825
Fayette201242
Decatur194162
Jefferson193027
LaGrange191944
Wells180545
Scott176034
Clay173930
Randolph173932
Greene171655
Posey169326
Jennings157727
Sullivan152222
Starke144234
Jay143820
Fountain136220
Spencer128710
Fulton128023
Washington127712
Carroll118514
Owen115622
Vermillion109824
Perry109221
Parke10887
Franklin108228
Orange108129
Rush101710
Tipton96729
Blackford82221
Pike81623
Newton78918
Pulaski75829
Benton6946
Brown6178
Crawford5337
Martin51711
Warren4597
Switzerland4365
Union4292
Ohio3517
Unassigned0337