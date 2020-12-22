Clear

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines against UK coronavirus variant

UPS tractor trailer driver Todd Elble tells CNN's Laura Coates about losing his father to coronavirus and the importance of delivering vaccines during the pandemic.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 4:10 AM
Updated: Dec 22, 2020 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Elizabeth Cohen, CNN

Pfizer and Moderna are testing their coronavirus vaccines to see if they work against the new mutated version of the virus that's recently been found in the United Kingdom and other countries, according to company statements.

"Based on the data to date, we expect that the Moderna vaccine-induced immunity would be protective against the variants recently described in the UK; we will be performing additional tests in the coming weeks to confirm this expectation," according to the Moderna statement.

Pfizer said it is now "generating data" on how well blood samples from people immunized with its vaccine "may be able to neutralize the new strain from the UK."

The novel coronavirus has mutated before, and both companies say they've found that their vaccines worked against other variations of the virus.

The statements from the two companies reflect the increasing global concern about a new variant of the novel coronavirus that has rapidly spread through the UK.

Experts are unsure of the importance of this mutation, yet a number of countries, including Canada, have imposed restrictions on travelers from the UK.

The United States has not done so, but the White House is considering requiring travelers from the UK to present proof of a negative coronavirus test before arriving in the US, two administration officials told CNN on Monday.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the UK variant "doesn't change what we need to do" in regards to staying protected.

"What's important for people to understand as this doesn't change what we need to do," he said. "We need to wear masks, wash hands, watch our distances and wait on gatherings, and we need to get vaccines, get vaccinated when those become available to us."

Variant or not, the US has failed to limit the spread of Covid-19 as is. The winter solstice on Monday marked the darkest day of the year and provided a tidy metaphor for this period of the pandemic. The US reported about 191,000 new Covid-19 cases and 1,700 new deaths on Monday as more than 115,000 people were hospitalized with the virus, a record high.

The outbreaks are also not confined to any one region, as in earlier in the pandemic. Adjusted for population, the states with the most new cases over the past week are Tennessee, California and Rhode Island, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Yet just as the days are set to get longer and spring's renewal nears, so too is the promise of widespread vaccinations. More than 614,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and tens of millions more are expected in the coming months.

Dr. Fauci says variant is probably in US

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday that the UK coronavirus variant is probably already in the US.

"You have to make that assumption," Fauci told PBS Newshour's Judy Woodruff on Monday.

"When you see something that is pretty prevalent in a place like the UK, there are also mutations that we're seeing in South Africa, and given the travel throughout the world, I would not be surprised if it's already here."

"Certainly it's not yet the prevalent one, the way it seems to have assumed that prevalent nature in the UK, but we're going to be looking for it right now, and I'm sure sooner or later we're going to run into it and find it," he added.

Mutations in the virus are not out of the ordinary, and most have no noticeable impact, Fauci said. Researchers are still trying to determine if the UK variant is more transmissible, but Fauci said said it doesn't seem to have any impact on the deadliness of the virus.

Fauci said he thinks a UK travel ban is premature because there's not enough evidence to warrant it. He said he prefers considering the possibility of mandatory testing of travelers from the UK.

Some researchers who are examining the genome of the UK variant told CNN they have concerns that this variant's mutations might somewhat diminish the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"You could imagine some modest hit in vaccine efficacy, which wouldn't be good, but I don't think it would break the vaccine," said Trevor Bedford, an associate professor in the vaccine and infectious disease division of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

Other experts, though, have been skeptical of any impact on the vaccines.

"It doesn't make people more sick and it doesn't seem to have any impact on the protective nature of the vaccine that we're currently using," Fauci said.

Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, said during a news briefing Monday that there is no "hard evidence" that the variant is more transmissible.

"There is clear evidence that there is more of it in the population," he said. "Whether it's due to a higher capacity to transmit or whether it's due to the fact that we now are able to sequence all the time and see the virus, while when it was seeding the population in the southeast of the UK, we were not, or they were not, looking for this particular variant."

Over 600,000 vaccines administered

In just over a week since US vaccinations began, more than 4.6 vaccine doses have been delivered and about 614,000 doses have been administered, according to the CDC.

The first round of doses have been given to those in assisted living facilities, federal officials and health care workers like Dr. Joseph Varon.

Varon, critical care doctor and chief of staff at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, was one of the first people to get a dose of the Moderna vaccine, which the FDA authorized for emergency use on Friday.

"This is like having gold," Dr. Joseph Varon told CNN on Monday, as he held a box of doses. "I don't cry, but I came very close ... You know how many lives you can save with this?"

Both Moderna's and Pfizer's vaccines were shown to have about 95% efficacy in clinical trials and have minimal differences for the person receiving the shot.

The first doses of Moderna's vaccine were sent to more than 3,500 sites across the US, compared to over 600 sites for Pfizer's. In all, 7.9 million doses from Moderna and Pfizer will be distributed this week in the US, Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gustave Perna said Monday.

One of the people distributing the vaccine is Todd Elble, a UPS tractor trailer driver whose father died from Covid-19.

"I know my dad is smiling down on us right now," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Mostly clear and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vin Lincoln Evan Mater Dei girls

Image

TH South West Vigo girls

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Julian Larry

Image

Fuson Expands Cadillac Franchise in Terre Haute

Image

United Way gives Student Engagement Grants to local schools

Image

Update on the new Vigo County jail

Image

New cyber crimes unit coming to Knox County

Image

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 30

Image

Demo begins for ISU's Lincoln Quad

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 900370

Reported Deaths: 16407
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3710887724
DuPage57784947
Will49025718
Lake45431754
Kane38997568
Winnebago22861339
Madison19267355
McHenry17713194
St. Clair17501325
Champaign1295179
Sangamon12569168
Peoria12199177
McLean1075790
Rock Island10391220
Kankakee10215149
Tazewell9317162
Kendall786368
LaSalle7810200
Macon7607160
DeKalb622268
Adams579469
Vermilion567781
Boone475263
Williamson4743105
Whiteside4494154
Clinton415677
Coles400669
Ogle374261
Knox3709108
Grundy361338
Effingham360749
Henry343746
Jackson339850
Marion326896
Stephenson305152
Randolph300634
Macoupin300457
Franklin293843
Livingston289355
Morgan282972
Monroe280856
Jefferson262972
Bureau261264
Lee253562
Woodford252043
Logan251542
Fayette250246
Christian242157
Iroquois218745
Fulton206726
McDonough188646
Perry180646
Jersey176834
Lawrence170324
Douglas169224
Shelby169033
Montgomery161222
Saline155135
Union151130
Crawford146126
Cass142528
Bond141615
Warren140030
Jo Daviess133324
Pike127135
Carroll126829
Edgar124634
Wayne123939
Hancock119927
Richland117828
Moultrie116320
Clay114033
Ford111537
Washington108215
Clark106923
Greene106540
Mercer101123
White99219
Piatt9666
Wabash94810
Johnson91413
Mason91435
Cumberland86823
Jasper83314
De Witt82223
Massac80621
Menard6686
Marshall5438
Hamilton5298
Pulaski5272
Schuyler50510
Stark41314
Brown4129
Henderson3696
Calhoun3531
Edwards3486
Alexander3225
Putnam3000
Scott2921
Gallatin2824
Unassigned2820
Hardin1975
Pope1671
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 464354

Reported Deaths: 7404
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion639291038
Lake37040555
Allen25783426
St. Joseph22833302
Elkhart21706294
Hamilton21117235
Vanderburgh13768181
Tippecanoe1354365
Porter11643125
Johnson10585207
Hendricks10015192
Vigo8558137
Madison7981157
Monroe746282
Clark7454103
Delaware7024122
LaPorte6706122
Kosciusko636464
Howard5963102
Bartholomew496877
Wayne4784128
Warrick462185
Floyd458686
Hancock456477
Grant446783
Marshall421565
Dubois392937
Cass392136
Boone391258
Morgan382569
Noble372153
Henry369548
Jackson347141
Dearborn341639
Shelby304968
Clinton289730
Lawrence284157
Gibson276549
DeKalb274550
Knox270434
Montgomery254439
Miami250024
Adams244530
Wabash244237
Steuben230818
Harrison227129
Jasper225026
Ripley222637
Whitley222517
Putnam220634
Huntington215525
Daviess211263
White207525
Fayette199942
Decatur193261
LaGrange191344
Jefferson190727
Wells179844
Scott175533
Randolph173231
Clay172030
Greene169555
Posey168626
Jennings156027
Sullivan150822
Jay143320
Starke142134
Fountain135719
Fulton127423
Spencer127010
Washington126612
Carroll116514
Owen114022
Vermillion109124
Parke10887
Perry108221
Franklin107528
Orange106029
Rush100510
Tipton95429
Blackford81521
Pike80923
Newton77818
Pulaski74329
Benton6835
Brown6138
Crawford5307
Martin51011
Warren4557
Switzerland4325
Union4252
Ohio3467
Unassigned0334