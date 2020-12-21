Clear

5 things to know for December 21: Stimulus bill, Covid-19, White House, Pan Am, Iraq

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says delays in reaching a coronavirus relief deal are due to her Republican colleagues not wanting to "crush the virus."

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Today marks the winter solstice, the official start of the season and the shortest day of the year. This year, it also coincides with a special event in the night sky. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Stimulus bill

For months, lawmakers in Congress have been at a partisan stalemate over the latest round of pandemic relief. Over the weekend, top leaders finally reached a deal on a $900 billion stimulus package that provides much-needed aid for small businesses, schools and unemployed Americans. Congress is expected to vote today on the agreement. The deal includes $600 checks for certain individuals, but it could be some time before the money hits your bank account. It also allocates funds to bolster Covid-19 vaccine distribution, testing and contact tracing. Here's more on what's in the second stimulus package -- and what isn't.

2. Coronavirus

More countries are banning travelers from the UK in an effort to contain a mutated variant of Covid-19 that could spread even faster. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair an emergency meeting about the new variant today. Scientists in the US and UK still expect the vaccine to work against the variant, saying they should know more in a few days. In the US, the first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will likely be administered this morning -- and these people are next in line. Despite the good news, cases and deaths are skyrocketing in much of the US, and things will get worse before they get better.

3.White House transition

President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the election result, despite there being only a month left until President-elect Joe Biden takes office. But the latest turn in the effort has alarmed even some White House staffers -- people who are used to Trump's inflammatory and anti-democratic rhetoric. A recent meeting in which Trump heard arguments about invoking martial law to stay in office had some officials sounding the alarm to the press. Trump dismissed reports about the talk of martial law, and it's unclear whether he endorsed the idea. But even the mention of it could fan the flames among many supporters clinging to the belief the election result was fraudulent.

4. Pan Am bombing

Thirty-two years ago, 270 people -- the majority of them Americans -- were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 was bombed over Lockerbie, Scotland. Today, the US plans to announce new criminal charges against a former Libyan intelligence officer for his alleged involvement in the 1988 terrorist attack. Attorney General William Barr announced the first indictments in the investigation during his initial stint in the role nearly three decades ago. The latest charges, which will be among Barr's final acts leading the Justice Department, bring his tenure there full circle. Last year, Barr said he had long been frustrated by the US response to the attack.

5. Iraq

Rocket attacks on Sunday targeted Baghdad's Green Zone, where the US embassy in Iraq and other foreign missions are located. Eight rockets were fired at the heavily fortified area, which frequently sees such attacks. The Iraqi military said most of the rockets hit the neighborhood near the US embassy, damaging several buildings and injuring at least one Iraqi soldier. Iraq's president called the attack a "terrorist act," and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed it on Iranian-backed militias. There had been concerns before -- sources said earlier this month that the US was temporarily withdrawing staff from its embassy over fears of retaliation around the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian military commander.

HAPPENING LATER

The Bidens get vaccinated today

President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Delaware, according to his transition team.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Paul McCartney has a quarantine album out now

And the first single is a jam.

Ariana Grande appears to be engaged

That rock is a stunner.

Rohingya children will get to see themselves in the new Muppets from Sesame Workshop

Meet Noor and Aziz, twin Muppets who live in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

A father who died years ago left his son $10 to buy his first beer when he turned 21

Cheers to one dad's thoughtful gesture.

Pythons might become a new menu item in Florida if scientists can confirm they're safe to eat

... We'll have to pass on that, no matter what the scientists say.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$5,600

That's how much tip a customer at a restaurant in Ohio left for the entire staff to split. Each employee got a surprise Christmas gift of $200.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We want to hand these on to the next administration and make sure America never has to go through what we went through again."

Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services, on plans to replenish and improve the federal supply stockpile.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's sledding season!

Racing down snowy hills is a blast -- but sometimes we fall flat on our faces. Here are some particularly epic fails.

(Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Sunny and cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Windy and mild. Showers developing. HIgh: 55°

Image

THN Plainfield girls

Image

Linton South Vermillion

Image

Locals react to stimulus package headed their way

Image

Jake LaRavia brother

Image

ISU SEMO

Image

Police Seeking Public Assistance in the Location of Greene County Shooting Suspect

Image

Clothe-a-Child auction helps area children

Image

Christmas light display in Olney sees record turnout during pandemic

Image

Sounds of the holidays fill the Vigo County Courthouse

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 911308

Reported Deaths: 16671
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3753607853
DuPage58402959
Will49522728
Lake45936763
Kane39429570
Winnebago23071345
Madison19568362
McHenry17939197
St. Clair17761326
Champaign1310283
Sangamon12677172
Peoria12368180
McLean1085990
Rock Island10479223
Kankakee10311149
Tazewell9526166
Kendall795369
LaSalle7868210
Macon7664160
DeKalb628068
Adams594972
Vermilion578082
Williamson4834105
Boone481163
Whiteside4569154
Clinton420979
Coles406669
Ogle381862
Knox3776108
Grundy364739
Effingham364350
Henry347747
Jackson343651
Marion333097
Stephenson307454
Randolph306835
Macoupin305359
Franklin302845
Livingston293457
Morgan286775
Monroe285256
Jefferson268472
Bureau264766
Woodford258043
Lee256064
Logan255242
Fayette253048
Christian243858
Iroquois220246
Fulton210626
McDonough190446
Perry182747
Jersey182335
Douglas171726
Lawrence171524
Shelby171433
Montgomery165522
Saline158836
Union152630
Crawford148228
Bond145915
Cass144229
Warren141230
Jo Daviess134124
Pike128535
Carroll127229
Edgar127234
Wayne126139
Hancock122628
Richland120330
Moultrie118321
Clay115833
Ford113838
Washington110516
Clark109125
Greene107241
Mercer101723
White101519
Piatt9856
Wabash96810
Mason92835
Johnson92314
Cumberland88323
Jasper84714
De Witt83723
Massac82922
Menard6746
Marshall5518
Hamilton54210
Pulaski5302
Schuyler51012
Brown4239
Stark41515
Henderson3736
Calhoun3561
Edwards3516
Alexander3235
Putnam3030
Scott2981
Unassigned2890
Gallatin2864
Hardin1985
Pope1711
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 471876

Reported Deaths: 7581
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion650651055
Lake37522562
Allen26118453
St. Joseph23041316
Elkhart21843298
Hamilton21622246
Vanderburgh13969182
Tippecanoe1385268
Porter11852127
Johnson10805214
Hendricks10241197
Vigo8675138
Madison8140161
Clark7576104
Monroe756585
Delaware7095122
LaPorte6858122
Kosciusko642066
Howard6039107
Bartholomew506178
Wayne4853131
Warrick469085
Floyd465890
Hancock462277
Grant455286
Marshall427167
Boone405758
Dubois404039
Cass395536
Morgan389470
Henry380150
Noble376053
Jackson353641
Dearborn346540
Shelby309869
Clinton297530
Lawrence293360
Gibson280049
DeKalb278351
Knox273035
Montgomery257942
Miami252824
Adams247630
Wabash246638
Steuben237019
Harrison233931
Jasper228426
Ripley226039
Whitley225617
Putnam224435
Huntington221127
Daviess212863
White210925
Fayette202442
Decatur195063
Jefferson194227
LaGrange194044
Wells181545
Scott177534
Clay175530
Greene174055
Randolph173932
Posey170926
Jennings158728
Sullivan152922
Starke144837
Jay144720
Fountain138122
Spencer130311
Washington128615
Fulton128023
Carroll119814
Owen116925
Vermillion110625
Perry109921
Parke10927
Franklin108628
Orange108429
Rush103011
Tipton98129
Blackford82421
Pike82123
Newton79018
Pulaski77430
Benton6976
Brown6328
Crawford5437
Martin52011
Warren4677
Switzerland4395
Union4302
Ohio3627
Unassigned0337