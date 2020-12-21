Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Distribution of Moderna vaccine set to begin today as coronavirus cases continue to surge

Moderna is working to get nearly 6 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine into the arms of millions of Americans. CNN's Pete Muntean reports the latest from a distribution facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 6:10 AM
Updated: Dec 21, 2020 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

With two Covid-19 vaccines given the greenlight from health agencies, officials are accelerating the distribution of doses to patients over the coming holiday week.

Moderna's candidate is the most recent vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. The first doses are expected to be administered to patients Monday morning, Operation Warp Speed lead Moncef Slaoui told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.

In the midst of the holiday season, cases have surged to more than 17.8 million people infected and 317,668 people killed by the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It will be months before the wider American public receives the vaccines prioritized for health care workers and long-term care patients, but health officials are working to have 20 million people distributed by the first week of January, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir told ABC.

Already, more than 556,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 2.8 million doses have been distributed to the facilities.

"This is also really an incredible feat," Dr. Amanda Cohn, executive secretary for the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said during a committee meeting on Sunday. "We are hopeful that they will continue to increase production, as well as potentially have new products early next year."

But while the US waits on vaccine distribution for more of the public, they have to contend with the possible surge of the winter holidays.

More than a million Americans passed through airport security checkpoints both Friday and Saturday -- a first since the pandemic began. Cases spiked after Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, and experts warn repeating the behavior over Christmas could result in a surge on top of a surge.

Another surge like that is something Tennessee cannot sustain, Gov. Bill Lee said Sunday.

"Tennesseans have two weapons that they must use in the next 30 days: only gather with your household and wear a mask," Lee said.

Illinois nears 1 million cases

In a time of unprecedented coronavirus spread, three states have crossed the grim threshold of more than a million cases: California, Texas and Florida.

On Sunday, Illinois got a step closer to joining that list when it surpassed 900,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, the state department of public health said in a news release.

New York, once the epicenter of the pandemic in the US, hopes to mitigate a surge of their own. Starting Monday, long-term care facilities in the state will begin receiving vaccines, Gareth Rhodes, special counsel to the state Department of Financial Services, said during a press briefing Friday.

Across the state, 618 long-term care facilities have enrolled to have employees with CVS and Walgreens administer vaccines to residents and staff, Rhodes said.

New Jersey will administer its nursing home vaccines December 28, after state officials missed a federal deadline for registering their facilities, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

"In order to start on the 21st, there was a deadline of the 7th for input of all the registered skilled nursing facilities, long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, of which we have about ... over 650. We missed that date, by a day," she said, citing the volume of information needed to be inputted.

Slaoui believes vaccines will still be effective after virus variation

While both the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine have shown efficacy rates of around 95% in clinical trials, there's been growing concern about whether the vaccines would work on new variants of the coronavirus -- like one that is spreading in the UK.

Top health officials say there is still a lot they don't know about the variant, and to mitigate its spread a growing list of countries have blocked travel from the UK, including Canada, Argentina, Israel, Germany and France.

Scientist at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are examining the variant and expect to know in the next few days if there is a concern that vaccines might not work against it.

But "up to now, I don't think there has been a single variant that would be resistant to the vaccine," Slaoui sad. "We can't exclude it, but it's not there now."

He said the novel coronavirus may be prone to variance. But critical aspects of the virus, such as the spike protein involved in a vaccine, are very specific to the novel coronavirus and unlikely to mutate much.

"Because the vaccines are using antibodies against many different parts of the spike protein, the chances that all of them change, I think, are low," Slaoui said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story and headline incorrectly described Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir's comments on vaccine distribution. Health officials are working to have enough doses for 20 million people distributed by the first week of January. He did not promise that 20 million people would be inoculated by that time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Paris
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Patchy fog and cloudy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary

Image

Last Holiday Express Train Ride

Image

Free movies at the drive-in

Image

Museums impacted by pandemic

Image

Body discovered after Vermillion County fire identified

Image

Church distributes Christmas food baskets

Image

Health care leaders warn against holiday gatherings

Image

Sunday: Partly sunny with a gentle breeze. High: 44°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 900370

Reported Deaths: 16407
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3710887724
DuPage57784947
Will49025718
Lake45431754
Kane38997568
Winnebago22861339
Madison19267355
McHenry17713194
St. Clair17501325
Champaign1295179
Sangamon12569168
Peoria12199177
McLean1075790
Rock Island10391220
Kankakee10215149
Tazewell9317162
Kendall786368
LaSalle7810200
Macon7607160
DeKalb622268
Adams579469
Vermilion567781
Boone475263
Williamson4743105
Whiteside4494154
Clinton415677
Coles400669
Ogle374261
Knox3709108
Grundy361338
Effingham360749
Henry343746
Jackson339850
Marion326896
Stephenson305152
Randolph300634
Macoupin300457
Franklin293843
Livingston289355
Morgan282972
Monroe280856
Jefferson262972
Bureau261264
Lee253562
Woodford252043
Logan251542
Fayette250246
Christian242157
Iroquois218745
Fulton206726
McDonough188646
Perry180646
Jersey176834
Lawrence170324
Douglas169224
Shelby169033
Montgomery161222
Saline155135
Union151130
Crawford146126
Cass142528
Bond141615
Warren140030
Jo Daviess133324
Pike127135
Carroll126829
Edgar124634
Wayne123939
Hancock119927
Richland117828
Moultrie116320
Clay114033
Ford111537
Washington108215
Clark106923
Greene106540
Mercer101123
White99219
Piatt9666
Wabash94810
Johnson91413
Mason91435
Cumberland86823
Jasper83314
De Witt82223
Massac80621
Menard6686
Marshall5438
Hamilton5298
Pulaski5272
Schuyler50510
Stark41314
Brown4129
Henderson3696
Calhoun3531
Edwards3486
Alexander3225
Putnam3000
Scott2921
Gallatin2824
Unassigned2820
Hardin1975
Pope1671
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 464354

Reported Deaths: 7404
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion639291038
Lake37040555
Allen25783426
St. Joseph22833302
Elkhart21706294
Hamilton21117235
Vanderburgh13768181
Tippecanoe1354365
Porter11643125
Johnson10585207
Hendricks10015192
Vigo8558137
Madison7981157
Monroe746282
Clark7454103
Delaware7024122
LaPorte6706122
Kosciusko636464
Howard5963102
Bartholomew496877
Wayne4784128
Warrick462185
Floyd458686
Hancock456477
Grant446783
Marshall421565
Dubois392937
Cass392136
Boone391258
Morgan382569
Noble372153
Henry369548
Jackson347141
Dearborn341639
Shelby304968
Clinton289730
Lawrence284157
Gibson276549
DeKalb274550
Knox270434
Montgomery254439
Miami250024
Adams244530
Wabash244237
Steuben230818
Harrison227129
Jasper225026
Ripley222637
Whitley222517
Putnam220634
Huntington215525
Daviess211263
White207525
Fayette199942
Decatur193261
LaGrange191344
Jefferson190727
Wells179844
Scott175533
Randolph173231
Clay172030
Greene169555
Posey168626
Jennings156027
Sullivan150822
Jay143320
Starke142134
Fountain135719
Fulton127423
Spencer127010
Washington126612
Carroll116514
Owen114022
Vermillion109124
Parke10887
Perry108221
Franklin107528
Orange106029
Rush100510
Tipton95429
Blackford81521
Pike80923
Newton77818
Pulaski74329
Benton6835
Brown6138
Crawford5307
Martin51011
Warren4557
Switzerland4325
Union4252
Ohio3467
Unassigned0334