Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How voters rank Trump a historically bad president

CNN's Fareed Zakaria describes President Trump's "propaganda strategy" online and says it closely resembles Russia's methods.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

Poll of the week: A new Fox News poll finds that 42% of voters say history will remember President Donald Trump as one of the worst presidents ever.

An additional 8% say he will be remembered as below average, while 22% say one of the greatest, 16% say above average and 10% say below average.

What's the point: With the Trump presidency coming to a close, historians and Americans alike are starting to put Trump in historical perspective. How they think of him now versus in a few years may change.

Still, it's very clear that historians and a lot of voters believe history will remember Trump as one of the worst ever, while a not insignificant amount will see him as one of the best ever.

Pollsters have been asking Americans about how history will take stock of different presidents at the end of their presidencies since Gerald Ford.

No president has garnered as many strongly negative feelings as Trump. The only president who came even close to getting as many low ratings (in a five-category question) was George W. Bush in a Gallup poll at the end of his presidency; 36% said he would go down as a "poor" president.

(Gallup's five-tier system is outstanding, above average, average, below average and poor.)

Americans are usually fairly resistant to giving such a low rating as they have assigned to Trump. No other president hit even 20% for the lowest rating. The average percentage for the lowest rating (either poor or one of the worst) had been 14% before Trump.

Some of what's happening here is polarization. Americans are increasingly likely to feel either strongly positive or negative about politicians with little in-between room.

The 22% who rank Trump as one of the best ever is the highest percentage in the top category for any president at the end of their time in office.

Even so, the negative beliefs about Trump's presidency are greater than you'd expect based on polarization alone.

The percentage who rank Trump in the top category is only 13 points above the historical norm, while the percentage who rank him in the lowest is 28 points higher than the historical norm.

Only 17% told Marist College pollsters that Barack Obama would be remembered as one of the worst ever presidents.

There was far less vitriol toward the previous presidents who were defeated for a second term in office (Ford, Jimmy Carter in 1980 and George H.W. Bush in 1992). Just 7% said history would remember Ford as a poor president. It was 15% for Carter and 4% for Bush.

The high percentage of Americans who say Trump will go down as one of the worst presidents lines up with what historians have been saying for years.

Historian ratings are, of course, subjective to some degree. They aren't perfect, and I have a number of qualms with them. The graders are more liberal than the country as a whole and who is deemed a good president today may change in a couple of decades. We've seen this before.

Even with those qualifications, these rankings do tend to line up with how history remembers presidents.

Trump has generally been rated with James Buchanan as the worst president ever. This has been consistent across different surveys of experts.

As I pointed out earlier this year, the way Trump could have moved up in the rankings was by winning a second term. That didn't happen and may never happen (unless Trump wins in 2024).

Trump's low ratings get at something that I'm not sure has ever been fully appreciated. Yes, Trump certainly has his loyal base (as indicated by the 22% of voters who say history will remember Trump as one of the best presidents ever).

Yet, those who think of him as a failure have pretty much always been a larger chunk of the pie.

Before we bid adieu: The theme song of the week is St. Elsewhere theme song.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Increasing clouds and foggy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Partly sunny with a gentle breeze. High: 44°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday last day for Holiday Express Train

Image

Annual Christmas Lights Ride

Image

Scavenger hunt benefits Cops & Kids Program

Image

Sullivan drive-thru Christmas

Image

Volunteers lay wreaths at military gravesites

Image

750+ kids get free meals over holiday break

Image

Meals go fast at monthly offering

Image

Long line for meal giveaway

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 894367

Reported Deaths: 16326
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3688247681
DuPage57421944
Will48657710
Lake45168753
Kane38694565
Winnebago22759338
Madison19129354
McHenry17568193
St. Clair17387323
Champaign1288179
Sangamon12503166
Peoria12080175
McLean1066890
Rock Island10341219
Kankakee10186149
Tazewell9242160
Kendall781668
LaSalle7762199
Macon7571160
DeKalb618769
Adams576168
Vermilion562080
Boone472463
Williamson4722105
Whiteside4470152
Clinton413377
Coles396769
Ogle372360
Knox3667107
Effingham359349
Grundy359038
Henry341046
Jackson338650
Marion324596
Stephenson303052
Macoupin298457
Randolph297134
Franklin290343
Livingston287455
Morgan280672
Monroe275856
Bureau260064
Jefferson259072
Lee252262
Logan251042
Fayette249645
Woodford249143
Christian240756
Iroquois217945
Fulton204026
McDonough187446
Jersey175334
Douglas168624
Shelby168133
Perry165146
Lawrence164324
Montgomery159321
Saline152335
Union150730
Crawford145026
Cass142028
Bond141015
Warren139230
Jo Daviess132524
Carroll126329
Pike125735
Edgar123834
Wayne121839
Hancock119426
Richland116928
Moultrie114820
Clay113833
Ford111037
Washington106815
Clark106622
Greene105540
Mercer100823
White98418
Piatt9546
Wabash93910
Johnson90913
Mason90835
Cumberland86224
Jasper83114
De Witt81223
Massac80421
Menard6666
Marshall5418
Hamilton5298
Pulaski5252
Schuyler50310
Stark41314
Brown4089
Henderson3676
Calhoun3511
Edwards3456
Alexander3235
Putnam2970
Scott2921
Unassigned2920
Gallatin2804
Hardin1955
Pope1641
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 457871

Reported Deaths: 7338
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion630021033
Lake36602549
Allen25525424
St. Joseph22636301
Elkhart21552293
Hamilton20778234
Vanderburgh13542177
Tippecanoe1339265
Porter11468124
Johnson10427207
Hendricks9824192
Vigo8391134
Madison7836154
Monroe741781
Clark7357103
Delaware6954121
LaPorte6615120
Kosciusko630663
Howard5863101
Bartholomew490277
Wayne4714128
Warrick455285
Floyd454186
Hancock447977
Grant437282
Marshall419162
Dubois387336
Cass385736
Boone384558
Morgan372168
Noble365853
Henry365147
Jackson343641
Dearborn334039
Shelby299868
Clinton282230
Lawrence280457
Gibson272349
DeKalb270650
Knox267834
Montgomery246238
Miami244124
Wabash242237
Adams242129
Steuben226616
Harrison224529
Whitley220717
Jasper220126
Ripley217037
Putnam212534
Huntington210021
Daviess209763
White201225
Fayette197642
Decatur191561
LaGrange190143
Jefferson187327
Wells178244
Scott173133
Randolph172030
Clay168729
Greene167155
Posey166126
Jennings153027
Sullivan148922
Jay142620
Starke140734
Fountain133119
Fulton126523
Spencer124410
Washington124312
Carroll113014
Owen111820
Perry107021
Parke10687
Franklin106528
Vermillion105324
Orange104729
Rush99010
Tipton93629
Blackford81121
Pike78623
Newton77418
Pulaski73629
Benton6785
Brown6028
Crawford5197
Martin50411
Warren4427
Switzerland4235
Union4152
Ohio3337
Unassigned0321