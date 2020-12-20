Clear

Who gets Covid-19 vaccine next? Older adults and 'frontline essential workers,' CDC advisers recommend

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on who will receive the next wave of vaccinations in the US. CNN's Natasha Chen has the latest on the groups receiving vaccines in phases 1b and 1c.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 8:30 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard and Jen Christensen, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted 13-1 on Sunday to recommend that both older adults, ages 75 and older, and "frontline essential workers" including first responders be next in line to receive Covid-19 vaccines.

That would put those people in "Phase 1b" of allocating the vaccine nationwide.

That committee vote also included prioritizing adults ages 65 to 75, people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and "other essential workers" in "Phase 1c" of allocation.

"They really serve to address the current lack of vaccine supply and address those individuals with the highest risk for disease," Dr. José Romero, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said about the recommendations.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Sunday to discuss Phases 1b and 1c of vaccine distribution.

In a previous meeting earlier this month, the group voted on Phase 1a, which advised giving the first round of vaccines to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

There are two Covid-19 vaccines -- Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's -- currently authorized for emergency use in the United States.

Who is an essential worker?

A work group within the advisory committee defined frontline essential workers as "workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society and are at substantially higher risk of exposure" to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The frontline essential workers in Phase 1b include first responders, people in the education sector, those who work in food and agriculture, those in manufacturing, corrections workers, US postal service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.

It is estimated that there are about 30 million frontline essential workers in the United States.

The category of other essential workers in Phase 1c includes people in transportation and logistics, food service, construction and shelter and housing, finance, IT and communication, the energy sector, the media, the legal sector, public safety and water and wastewater industries.

It is estimated that there are about 57 million other essential workers in the United States.

The 'hardest' vote

"This is without doubt the hardest vote that I have taken in my six and a half years on the committee," said Romero.

"I am confident that we have arrived at this by examining the data thoroughly, and that what we are providing -- as has been stated before -- the ultimate decision will be at a local level. But what we are providing governors and health officials with is a framework, which is supported by evidence," Romero said.

He voted "yes" on the proposed Phase 1b and 1c recommendations.

Committee member Dr. Peter Szilagyi, who also voted "yes," agreed that the decision was difficult.

"I truly wish everyone could get the vaccine today, and I know high-risk individuals are not included in Phase 1b," said Szilagyi, who is in the department of pediatrics at the University of California at Los Angeles. "But over several months, as vaccine supply ramps up, every American will have access to these safe and effective vaccines."

The one "no" vote came from Dr. Henry Bernstein, who is a professor of pediatrics with the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra. Bernstein explained that he voted no because he felt that the science about Covid-19 morbidity and mortality is similar between the 65-to-74 group and the 75-and-up group.

"Therefore, inclusion of the 65-to-74-year-old group in Phase 1b made more sense to me," Bernstein said.

The need for funding

In their vote, most of the committee members also asked the government to fully fund state and local health departments vaccination programs.

"The fact that the state and local health departments have not been funded for vaccination program, especially in the context of the billions of dollars that funded the extremely successful program to develop vaccines is really appalling," said Dr. Beth Bell, who voted "yes" on the proposal.

"I'm just one person, but I would just like to say, again, that I hope that the government will address this discrepancy, without which I think it's going to be very difficult for us to be successful," said Bell, a clinical professor in the department of global health at the University of Washington.

The advisory committee's recommendations for Phase 1b and 1c go to the CDC next for final acceptance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Increasing clouds and foggy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday: Partly sunny with a gentle breeze. High: 44°

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday last day for Holiday Express Train

Image

Annual Christmas Lights Ride

Image

Scavenger hunt benefits Cops & Kids Program

Image

Sullivan drive-thru Christmas

Image

Volunteers lay wreaths at military gravesites

Image

750+ kids get free meals over holiday break

Image

Meals go fast at monthly offering

Image

Long line for meal giveaway

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 894367

Reported Deaths: 16326
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3688247681
DuPage57421944
Will48657710
Lake45168753
Kane38694565
Winnebago22759338
Madison19129354
McHenry17568193
St. Clair17387323
Champaign1288179
Sangamon12503166
Peoria12080175
McLean1066890
Rock Island10341219
Kankakee10186149
Tazewell9242160
Kendall781668
LaSalle7762199
Macon7571160
DeKalb618769
Adams576168
Vermilion562080
Boone472463
Williamson4722105
Whiteside4470152
Clinton413377
Coles396769
Ogle372360
Knox3667107
Effingham359349
Grundy359038
Henry341046
Jackson338650
Marion324596
Stephenson303052
Macoupin298457
Randolph297134
Franklin290343
Livingston287455
Morgan280672
Monroe275856
Bureau260064
Jefferson259072
Lee252262
Logan251042
Fayette249645
Woodford249143
Christian240756
Iroquois217945
Fulton204026
McDonough187446
Jersey175334
Douglas168624
Shelby168133
Perry165146
Lawrence164324
Montgomery159321
Saline152335
Union150730
Crawford145026
Cass142028
Bond141015
Warren139230
Jo Daviess132524
Carroll126329
Pike125735
Edgar123834
Wayne121839
Hancock119426
Richland116928
Moultrie114820
Clay113833
Ford111037
Washington106815
Clark106622
Greene105540
Mercer100823
White98418
Piatt9546
Wabash93910
Johnson90913
Mason90835
Cumberland86224
Jasper83114
De Witt81223
Massac80421
Menard6666
Marshall5418
Hamilton5298
Pulaski5252
Schuyler50310
Stark41314
Brown4089
Henderson3676
Calhoun3511
Edwards3456
Alexander3235
Putnam2970
Scott2921
Unassigned2920
Gallatin2804
Hardin1955
Pope1641
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 457871

Reported Deaths: 7338
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion630021033
Lake36602549
Allen25525424
St. Joseph22636301
Elkhart21552293
Hamilton20778234
Vanderburgh13542177
Tippecanoe1339265
Porter11468124
Johnson10427207
Hendricks9824192
Vigo8391134
Madison7836154
Monroe741781
Clark7357103
Delaware6954121
LaPorte6615120
Kosciusko630663
Howard5863101
Bartholomew490277
Wayne4714128
Warrick455285
Floyd454186
Hancock447977
Grant437282
Marshall419162
Dubois387336
Cass385736
Boone384558
Morgan372168
Noble365853
Henry365147
Jackson343641
Dearborn334039
Shelby299868
Clinton282230
Lawrence280457
Gibson272349
DeKalb270650
Knox267834
Montgomery246238
Miami244124
Wabash242237
Adams242129
Steuben226616
Harrison224529
Whitley220717
Jasper220126
Ripley217037
Putnam212534
Huntington210021
Daviess209763
White201225
Fayette197642
Decatur191561
LaGrange190143
Jefferson187327
Wells178244
Scott173133
Randolph172030
Clay168729
Greene167155
Posey166126
Jennings153027
Sullivan148922
Jay142620
Starke140734
Fountain133119
Fulton126523
Spencer124410
Washington124312
Carroll113014
Owen111820
Perry107021
Parke10687
Franklin106528
Vermillion105324
Orange104729
Rush99010
Tipton93629
Blackford81121
Pike78623
Newton77418
Pulaski73629
Benton6785
Brown6028
Crawford5197
Martin50411
Warren4427
Switzerland4235
Union4152
Ohio3337
Unassigned0321