Clear

Best moments from CNN and Sesame Street's coronavirus town hall for the holidays

Dr. Anthony Fauci joins CNN's Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill to answer questions from children across the country about how Covid-19 will impact this holiday season.

Posted: Dec 19, 2020 2:10 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Kelly Murray, CNN

CNN partnered with Sesame Street for their fifth town hall to show families how to stay healthy during the holidays -- while still having fun -- during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hour-long special, "The ABC's of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families" aired on Saturday morning and was hosted by CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Anchor Erica Hill and Big Bird.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will continue to advise the White House as President-elect Joe Biden's Chief Medical Adviser, also answered viewer questions.

Creating new socially distanced traditions

Big Bird was disappointed that he can't make his traditional birdseed fruit cake with his grandmother, but he says they'll be baking together over video chat instead.

Dr. Gupta said he's going to make care packages for his neighbors and leave them on their doorsteps.

He said he'll ring the doorbell, then watch them open the gifts from a safe distance.

Sesame Street character Zoe said she's making gifts for the heroes in her neighborhood, and she showed off a painted rock she made for the local fire department.

Oscar the Grouch was just happy to have an excuse to stay in his garbage can, away from people.

Dr. Fauci, when will we be able to hug our families again?

Freddie, 4, told Dr. Fauci he wanted to give his grandma a hundred hugs.

"I think if you're in the immediate household... and it's not someone who's maybe coming in and traveling ... yeah you can give them hugs," Dr. Fauci told him.

However, Dr. Fauci said if that person has traveled through airports and train stations and is coming into your house, that's more of a concern.

Kids and the vaccine

Viewers wanted to know when kids can get the vaccine and be able to see their friends again.

Dr. Fauci explained that to be extra safe health officials want to wait a month or two to start trials in children.

"So just hang in there, couple of more months, and we'll be in good shape," Fauci said.

Kids also asked Dr. Fauci if the vaccine hurts.

He assured them the shot is a "pinch" but the pinch really lasts only seconds.

Dr. Gupta, who got the first of the two vaccine doses, showed off a photo of his Elmo doll and matching Elmo Band-Aid.

He said it didn't hurt a bit.

Will Santa still be able to come to my house?

Dr. Fauci said he personally traveled to the North Pole himself and vaccinated Santa Claus.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Dr. Fauci said. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about."

Feeling grateful with fewer gifts

With so many families struggling with job losses this year, the hosts asked Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, about ways people can make it through what might be a leaner Christmas.

"There are lots of ways that we can stop and reflect on the things that we do have as we try to think about what's going to come next," Babineaux-Fontenot said.

"One of the things that really helped me out as a kid... was this song that I thought had a powerful, powerful little trick inside of it," she said. "It's called 'My Favorite Things,' and what it got me to do is to write a list of all of the things that I already have that I really value."

For her, it was the color purple, or her favorite doll at the time, Mrs. Beasley.

Or, you can make a list of all the people you're really grateful for in your life, and write notes to them telling them why you're grateful for them, she suggested.

'Anyone can have an impact, no matter their age'

One of CNN Heroes' Young Wonders 2020 was featured on the show.

Cavanaugh Bell, 8, used his own savings of about $600 to buy groceries and essential supplies for those in his community who needed it most.

"You can help by doing something small, even if it's saying 'hi' to someone or checking in on your neighbors. I always say anyone can have an impact, no matter their age," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
A chance of showers and breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast

Image

SULLIVAN GBB ITP 12-18-20

Image

NV IN THE PAINT 12-18-20

Image

SK IN THE PAINT 12-18-20

Image

NORTH CENTRAL ITP 12-18-20

Image

THN IN THE PAINT 12-18-20

Image

THS IN THE PAINT 12-18-20

Image

Terre Haute's Rachel Leslie joins the board for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the West Union Cafe have the best pie in the Wabash Valley?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 886805

Reported Deaths: 16206
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3660207654
DuPage56881935
Will48272705
Lake44858747
Kane38407559
Winnebago22663335
Madison18933350
McHenry17380192
St. Clair17212321
Champaign1280278
Sangamon12422162
Peoria11934172
McLean1058090
Rock Island10255216
Kankakee10117145
Tazewell9118158
Kendall775568
LaSalle7727192
Macon7536160
DeKalb615566
Adams571168
Vermilion548979
Boone470063
Williamson4679105
Whiteside4429152
Clinton411777
Coles393667
Ogle369158
Knox3634107
Effingham356349
Grundy355238
Henry339146
Jackson333450
Marion320996
Stephenson301352
Macoupin295256
Randolph293833
Livingston286055
Franklin284742
Morgan277771
Monroe272956
Bureau258563
Jefferson255572
Logan249942
Lee248161
Fayette248045
Woodford245443
Christian238156
Iroquois215244
Fulton203024
McDonough184946
Jersey174033
Douglas168023
Shelby166833
Montgomery158721
Lawrence155823
Perry155446
Saline149534
Union149030
Crawford143325
Bond140215
Cass139827
Warren137630
Jo Daviess130424
Carroll125329
Pike124235
Edgar121933
Wayne119939
Hancock118325
Richland114527
Moultrie114119
Clay113033
Ford108237
Washington106114
Clark105322
Greene105340
Mercer99623
White95418
Piatt9486
Wabash92410
Johnson89713
Mason89634
Cumberland85324
Jasper82914
De Witt80223
Massac80021
Menard6596
Marshall5328
Hamilton5238
Pulaski5202
Schuyler4998
Stark40914
Brown4038
Henderson3685
Calhoun3491
Edwards3416
Alexander3195
Putnam2960
Scott2891
Unassigned2750
Gallatin2684
Hardin1885
Pope1611
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 453139

Reported Deaths: 7265
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion623681025
Lake36329545
Allen25241421
St. Joseph22478299
Elkhart21440291
Hamilton20584231
Vanderburgh13449174
Tippecanoe1323964
Porter11371122
Johnson10274204
Hendricks9674189
Vigo8277132
Madison7729154
Monroe734679
Clark7246100
Delaware6892121
LaPorte6555120
Kosciusko620563
Howard5797101
Bartholomew487677
Wayne4664127
Warrick451884
Floyd445085
Hancock440776
Grant434180
Marshall417062
Cass383236
Boone379857
Dubois377736
Morgan369266
Henry360247
Noble359052
Jackson341341
Dearborn330438
Shelby295568
Clinton278930
Lawrence277257
Gibson269049
DeKalb266847
Knox265534
Montgomery244738
Miami242223
Wabash239936
Adams239028
Steuben222316
Harrison221129
Jasper218926
Whitley217117
Ripley216136
Putnam210234
Daviess207762
Huntington206921
White198525
Fayette196342
Decatur188960
LaGrange188642
Jefferson183926
Wells176543
Randolph171430
Scott170633
Clay166929
Greene165455
Posey164224
Jennings151325
Sullivan147622
Jay141420
Starke138834
Fountain131619
Fulton125323
Spencer122610
Washington122012
Carroll112114
Owen110618
Perry106121
Franklin105728
Parke10577
Vermillion104024
Orange102429
Rush97210
Tipton92829
Blackford80621
Pike77223
Newton76818
Pulaski72729
Benton6763
Brown5948
Crawford5116
Martin50111
Warren4387
Switzerland4155
Union4062
Ohio3237
Unassigned0321