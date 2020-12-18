Clear

Tucker Carlson fans flames of vaccine skepticism, telling Fox News viewers to be nervous about 'glitzy' rollout

Fox News' Tucker Carlson defied scientific consensus to sow doubt about Covid-19 vaccine efforts. In large clinical trials, the vaccine has been determined safe and effective.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Tucker Carlson, the right-wing Fox News host, sowed doubt about the coronavirus vaccine on his highly rated prime time program Thursday, spotlighting a small handful of people who have had allergic reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and telling his audience they should be skittish about the campaign from public health experts to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Carlson, who has regularly mocked public health experts and questioned the consensus of the scientific and health communities on measures that can be taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, highlighted an Alaska health care worker who had an adverse reaction to the vaccine on Tuesday but who responded quickly to standard treatment.

Medical experts have stressed that the news media should not overplay isolated incidents of allergic reactions, given that they are expected to happen as hundreds of thousands of front line workers receive the vaccine. Hyping such incidents, medical experts have said, could give the public the wrong impression about the health risks of getting vaccinated.

But Carlson did just the opposite, opening his show with the story of the Alaska worker as an on-screen graphic read, "BAD VACCINE REACTIONS." The text in Carlson's banner that appeared in the lower-half of the screen snarked, "THERE WILL BE NO QUESTIONING THE CORONA VACCINE."

Carlson warned his viewers that they should be skeptical of what he described as a "glitzy" effort to get people vaccinated.

"So, how are the rest of us supposed to respond to a marketing campaign like this? Well, nervously," Carlson said. "Even if you're strongly supportive of vaccines, and we are, even if you recognize how many millions of lives have been saved over the past 50 years by vaccines, and we do, it all seems a bit much. It feels false, because it is. It's too slick."

Carlson then mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, calling him "LORD FAUCI" and ridiculing his suggestion that families avoid seeing each other this Christmas.

Carlson's monologue came as more than 3,000 people die in the United States of coronavirus in an unprecedented surge that shows no signs of slowing down. The United States, which has recorded more than 310,000 deaths since the pandemic began, now regularly posts more than 200,000 new infections each day.

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment when asked whether chief executive Suzanne Scott or network president Jay Wallace had a comment. A spokesperson for Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, who control Fox Corporation, did not respond to a request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Partly Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington Forest Park

Image

Loogootee Barr-Reeve

Image

Barr-Reeve Northeast Dubois

Image

Barr Reeve teen gets a new puppy

Image

Odon Street Project

Image

Kids receive educational toys through Children's Museum donation

Image

City of Sullivan to receive grant for sewage project

Image

'...the past month and a half have really picked up.' Postal workers see a busy week as holidays nea

Image

Front line workers in the Wabash Valley get the vaccine

Image

Wabash Valley vaccines

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 879428

Reported Deaths: 15985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3632617574
DuPage56512928
Will47899698
Lake44533735
Kane38080555
Winnebago22488333
Madison18707346
McHenry17186190
St. Clair17086319
Champaign1269478
Sangamon12343157
Peoria11813169
McLean1047088
Rock Island10179211
Kankakee10078142
Tazewell9019154
Kendall769567
LaSalle7679189
Macon7502160
DeKalb608964
Adams567067
Vermilion521979
Boone467757
Williamson4627104
Whiteside4378151
Clinton407077
Coles390967
Ogle365956
Knox3599106
Effingham353348
Grundy352237
Henry338243
Jackson331350
Marion318293
Stephenson298951
Macoupin291555
Randolph291133
Livingston284052
Franklin280642
Morgan276369
Monroe269756
Bureau257563
Jefferson251769
Logan247039
Fayette246344
Lee245060
Woodford242840
Christian235756
Iroquois213442
Fulton199723
McDonough184046
Jersey172332
Shelby165932
Douglas165822
Montgomery155521
Perry153846
Lawrence151122
Union147729
Saline147234
Crawford142425
Cass139526
Bond139015
Warren136328
Jo Daviess127624
Carroll124529
Pike123235
Edgar119730
Hancock117221
Wayne117038
Moultrie112817
Richland112326
Clay112131
Ford105633
Greene104739
Clark104522
Washington104514
Mercer99023
Piatt9376
White93317
Wabash91410
Johnson89113
Mason89134
Cumberland84723
Jasper82213
De Witt79423
Massac79221
Menard6556
Marshall5278
Pulaski5152
Hamilton5128
Schuyler4997
Stark40713
Brown3958
Henderson3675
Calhoun3501
Edwards3385
Alexander3185
Unassigned2990
Putnam2960
Scott2891
Gallatin2624
Hardin1855
Pope1591
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 447190

Reported Deaths: 7180
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion613761018
Lake35970538
Allen25059421
St. Joseph22307297
Elkhart21292287
Hamilton20184230
Vanderburgh13252172
Tippecanoe1308053
Porter11201121
Johnson10112203
Hendricks9530187
Vigo8176129
Madison7621151
Monroe723679
Clark7161100
Delaware6845121
LaPorte6441118
Kosciusko618363
Howard565692
Bartholomew480376
Wayne4626125
Warrick444082
Floyd440685
Hancock433175
Grant425680
Marshall412162
Cass379336
Boone373757
Dubois370335
Morgan360763
Henry355446
Noble354952
Jackson336441
Dearborn325238
Shelby292568
Clinton275630
Lawrence272856
Gibson267148
DeKalb264847
Knox262834
Montgomery242237
Miami239623
Wabash238536
Adams236228
Steuben218716
Jasper215825
Harrison215729
Whitley214817
Ripley213234
Daviess206362
Huntington205919
Putnam204334
Fayette194842
White193425
LaGrange187242
Decatur185058
Jefferson182824
Wells173943
Randolph169530
Scott168733
Clay165929
Greene162255
Posey161924
Jennings149025
Sullivan146722
Jay140720
Starke135833
Fountain129619
Fulton123422
Spencer120410
Washington119712
Carroll110714
Owen108917
Parke10467
Perry104321
Franklin103528
Vermillion101923
Orange101228
Rush94310
Tipton90129
Blackford80221
Newton76118
Pike76023
Pulaski70028
Benton6563
Brown5748
Crawford5066
Martin49911
Warren4317
Switzerland4055
Union3962
Ohio3077
Unassigned0320