Clear

Gridlock at UK ports could cancel Christmas for retailers

As the possibility of no Brexit deal continues to loom, UK firms are stockpiling and putting pressure on already pandemic-pressed ports. CNN's Anna Stewart meets some of the truck drivers waiting hours in line as well as a company taking a different approach.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business

UK ports are suffering from "significant disruption" that threatens to delay Christmas orders and push up the prices of goods even before Brexit hits, according to industry groups that warn companies are losing millions of pounds in sales.

The British Retail Consortium and the Food and Drink Federation on Thursday called for an urgent inquiry into delays at ports, including Felixstowe and Southampton. They said logjams are causing shipping costs to rise by as much as 25% a week.

The port of Dover, which handles 17% of the United Kingdom's goods trade, is also jammed up. CNN journalists witnessed trucks backed up for over 10 miles on the approach to Dover on Wednesday, with truckers reporting waits of multiple hours.

Delays in getting goods onto shelves are hurting sales at a crucial time of the year and will force retailers to increase the prices of products. One company has lost over £1 million ($1.4 million) in sales due to the delays, the groups said in a letter to the UK parliament.

"The lead up to Christmas is the most important time of year for retailers; ordinarily accounting for up [to] a fifth of the entire year's sales," said British Retail Consortium CEO Helen Dickinson. "After a tremendously challenging 2020, many firms' cash flows are under severe pressure, and so businesses are in no position to absorb these additional shipping costs," she added.

Several British retailers have filed for bankruptcy this year, including the country's biggest department store Debenhams, and more than 170,000 jobs in the industry have been lost, according to the Centre for Retail Research.

UK ports are busier than usual because of a worldwide surge in container shipping demand, as companies restock inventories ahead of the holiday season following a slump in trade during coronavirus lockdowns. Home-bound consumers are also spending more on durable goods, many of which are sourced from Asia.

Brexit is adding more pressure. After leaving the European Union earlier this year, the United Kingdom will lose its favorable trading status with the vast EU market on January 1, 2021, with new customs checks and paperwork expected to result in significant delays to shipments of goods at the border. Tariffs and quotas will pile on the pain if there's no new UK-EU trade deal by then.

"Once the Brexit transition period ends, UK ports will be placed under even greater pressure," the British Retail Consortium and the Food and Drink Federation said in a statement.

Shipping costs increase

The crunch in global supply chains has driven shipping costs to record levels, say analysts, with Covid-related restrictions, including social distancing measures and quarantine, only adding to the pressure on ports.

The cost of shipping a container from China to the US west coast climbed 135% between the end of May and the middle of September before flattening, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.

Europe-bound container spot rates have almost doubled in the past two weeks alone after increasing steadily since June, according to international shipping association BIMCO.

"This market squeeze will only get solved slowly, as the wheels of global supply chains keep turning, but always at a steady pace," BIMCO chief shipping analyst Peter Sand wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the looming Brexit deadline is prompting UK companies to stockpile certain goods over fears that delays at border crossings and other hurdles will snarl supply chains that rely on precisely timed deliveries.

Honda was forced to halt production at a major plant in England for three days last week because of transport-related parts delays. Production resumed on Monday, according to the company, but the shutdown does not bode well for January.

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea, meanwhile, apologized to customers on Monday for delays in deliveries and stock shortages linked to gridlock at UK ports.

John Allen, the chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco, told Bloomberg TV last week that the company has been stockpiling as much food as possible ahead of the Brexit deadline and warned that there could be shortages of fresh foods for a limited period.

"Food and drink manufacturers are extremely concerned about the delays we are witnessing at the ports," Food and Drink Federation chief operating officer Tim Rycroft said in a statement on Thursday. The disruption is impeding the ability of some firms to build up stockpiles and ingredients, he added.

"Christmas orders could be delayed, and retailers might be left with no option but to increase product prices," added Dickinson. "These issues must be addressed urgently."

Helicopters may be needed

The port industry has pushed back. It says that the current issues are not unique to the United Kingdom and that ports are managing increased volumes. "The underlying issues are well understood and there is no case for significant intervention or change to government policy," the British Ports Association said in a statement.

UK Major Ports Group CEO Tim Morris said that the association is in close contact with the government and that there are no "magic wand solutions."

For some firms, helicopters might be a last resort. UK transport company Alcaline, which ships parts for car manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, has invested in two helicopters in the past two years due to Brexit risks.

It takes just 20 minutes to fly over the English Channel crossing between Dover and the French town of Calais, which is already becoming a major crunch point ahead of the January 1 deadline. The port of Dover handled 2.4 million trucks in 2019 and another 1.6 million passed through the nearby Eurotunnel under the Channel.

Alcaline operations manager David Zaccheo told CNN Business on Wednesday that many of its customers have been stockpiling since September. "But in the last three weeks, we've experienced untold amounts of orders," he added, saying that this was "purely stockpiling" and not pandemic related.

"At the moment, we've had to refuse so many loads... If it's an emergency, though, we've got the helicopters."

— Anna Stewart contributed reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Partly Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington Forest Park

Image

Loogootee Barr-Reeve

Image

Barr-Reeve Northeast Dubois

Image

Barr Reeve teen gets a new puppy

Image

Odon Street Project

Image

Kids receive educational toys through Children's Museum donation

Image

City of Sullivan to receive grant for sewage project

Image

'...the past month and a half have really picked up.' Postal workers see a busy week as holidays nea

Image

Front line workers in the Wabash Valley get the vaccine

Image

Wabash Valley vaccines

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 879428

Reported Deaths: 15985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3632617574
DuPage56512928
Will47899698
Lake44533735
Kane38080555
Winnebago22488333
Madison18707346
McHenry17186190
St. Clair17086319
Champaign1269478
Sangamon12343157
Peoria11813169
McLean1047088
Rock Island10179211
Kankakee10078142
Tazewell9019154
Kendall769567
LaSalle7679189
Macon7502160
DeKalb608964
Adams567067
Vermilion521979
Boone467757
Williamson4627104
Whiteside4378151
Clinton407077
Coles390967
Ogle365956
Knox3599106
Effingham353348
Grundy352237
Henry338243
Jackson331350
Marion318293
Stephenson298951
Macoupin291555
Randolph291133
Livingston284052
Franklin280642
Morgan276369
Monroe269756
Bureau257563
Jefferson251769
Logan247039
Fayette246344
Lee245060
Woodford242840
Christian235756
Iroquois213442
Fulton199723
McDonough184046
Jersey172332
Shelby165932
Douglas165822
Montgomery155521
Perry153846
Lawrence151122
Union147729
Saline147234
Crawford142425
Cass139526
Bond139015
Warren136328
Jo Daviess127624
Carroll124529
Pike123235
Edgar119730
Hancock117221
Wayne117038
Moultrie112817
Richland112326
Clay112131
Ford105633
Greene104739
Clark104522
Washington104514
Mercer99023
Piatt9376
White93317
Wabash91410
Johnson89113
Mason89134
Cumberland84723
Jasper82213
De Witt79423
Massac79221
Menard6556
Marshall5278
Pulaski5152
Hamilton5128
Schuyler4997
Stark40713
Brown3958
Henderson3675
Calhoun3501
Edwards3385
Alexander3185
Unassigned2990
Putnam2960
Scott2891
Gallatin2624
Hardin1855
Pope1591
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 447190

Reported Deaths: 7180
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion613761018
Lake35970538
Allen25059421
St. Joseph22307297
Elkhart21292287
Hamilton20184230
Vanderburgh13252172
Tippecanoe1308053
Porter11201121
Johnson10112203
Hendricks9530187
Vigo8176129
Madison7621151
Monroe723679
Clark7161100
Delaware6845121
LaPorte6441118
Kosciusko618363
Howard565692
Bartholomew480376
Wayne4626125
Warrick444082
Floyd440685
Hancock433175
Grant425680
Marshall412162
Cass379336
Boone373757
Dubois370335
Morgan360763
Henry355446
Noble354952
Jackson336441
Dearborn325238
Shelby292568
Clinton275630
Lawrence272856
Gibson267148
DeKalb264847
Knox262834
Montgomery242237
Miami239623
Wabash238536
Adams236228
Steuben218716
Jasper215825
Harrison215729
Whitley214817
Ripley213234
Daviess206362
Huntington205919
Putnam204334
Fayette194842
White193425
LaGrange187242
Decatur185058
Jefferson182824
Wells173943
Randolph169530
Scott168733
Clay165929
Greene162255
Posey161924
Jennings149025
Sullivan146722
Jay140720
Starke135833
Fountain129619
Fulton123422
Spencer120410
Washington119712
Carroll110714
Owen108917
Parke10467
Perry104321
Franklin103528
Vermillion101923
Orange101228
Rush94310
Tipton90129
Blackford80221
Newton76118
Pike76023
Pulaski70028
Benton6563
Brown5748
Crawford5066
Martin49911
Warren4317
Switzerland4055
Union3962
Ohio3077
Unassigned0320