Clear

A beloved teacher wore an oxygen mask for virtual classes before she lost her battle with Covid-19

Phillip Belone shares memories with CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his sister, Philamena Belone, who recently died of Covid-19 after battling the virus for a month.

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Even when she was hospitalized for Covid-19 and pneumonia for three days, Philamena Belone wanted to get home so she could resume doing what she loved most -- teaching.

Belone led Zoom classes for behaviorally challenged students during the day and worked with those who had no internet at night via phone, her brother Phillip Belone told CNN. After the hospitalization, the third-grade teacher taught while wearing an oxygen mask from her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"I know that she kept wanting to go home to teach. She wanted to be with the kids that she was teaching," Phillip Belone said. "She was actually on oxygen teaching when she would have been in the hospital, but her condition got to the point where she couldn't physically breathe."

Philamena Belone returned to the hospital almost two weeks later on November 28, her brother said. A week after that, she was put on a ventilator in a last-ditch effort to save her life.

But on December 11, the previously healthy 44-year-old passed away at the Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque. She leaves behind three children and one grandchild, as well as her parents, brother and sister.

The Belone family and many of the students the teacher served are part of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

It's a community that's been hard hit by the virus. The Navajo Nation was a prominent hot spot for Covid-19 in the United States earlier this year. In May, it surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per capita infection rate.

The Navajo Department of Health reported 20,095 cases and 731 deaths as of Wednesday. It has a population of 173,667, according to US Census data.

She wanted each student to feel special

Philamena Belone gave her heart to her students and she did everything she could to meet them on their level, her brother said.

"The most difficult students were given to my sister," Belone said with a laugh. "She taught kids everyone gave up on but her. She never gave up on anyone."

Belone was a teacher at Wingate Elementary School in Fort Wingate, New Mexico, about two hours west of Albuquerque. Her school confirmed her death in a statement to CNN.

"Her smile radiated throughout her classroom and her laughter could be heard echoing down the hallways," Principal Eric North said. "She always had a kind word for others who came across her path, whether in the cafeteria, at the buses or on the playground. Her energy and sense of humor were contagious."

During the pandemic, Philamena Belone taught virtual classes, her brother said. However, many of her Navajo students did not have access to reliable internet, he said.

As a result, Belone said his sister would drive to two hours each way every week and leave class materials at the school for her students.

She customized the materials for each one, he said. She created paper copies for some students, while others had laptops but no internet, so she made them flash drives that contained the materials. Other students could get online only from their parents' phones at night, so she worked nights to meet their needs.

"She provided arts and crafts, little personal notes and mementos specific to each child," Belone said. "She went above and beyond in teaching her kids through either phone calls, internet when it was available, and building the hard copies for all of her coursework for the week."

Belone estimates his sister was working 70 hours a week. She did it because she loved the students and wanted to make each of them feel special, her brother said.

"A lot of the kids she worked with didn't have the best upbringing, so she would always go on another level personally to engage with them and be a big sister or an aunt to them," he said.

"My sister had some tough circumstances in her life also, so she had a special connection with behaviorally challenged kids," Belone said. "She would love to connect with the kids and make them happy. That was her reward."

She went from being healthy to fighting for her life

Philamena Belone started feeling unwell November 12, her brother said. The symptoms were minimal at first, but a persistent cough landed her in the emergency room. Doctors diagnosed her with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Doctors gave her oxygen and she stayed there for three days, but her yearning to get back to teaching was strong, her brother said.

She went home with an oxygen tank and mask, pushing to keep teaching until the end of the school term, her brother said. Her youngest son had been living with his mother but he left the house while his mother was quarantining.

Within two weeks, she had gotten worse and was taken back to the Albuquerque hospital.

Philamena Belone was a runner and someone who loved to exercise. Her brother found it unbelievable that she had to be placed on a ventilator December 6, he said.

The family also understood what the ventilator meant -- Belone lost his aunt and uncle to the virus after both had been on ventilators, he said.

They thought Philamena Belone would be OK. "Prior to that she was a healthy and vibrant, good soul who we never expected would be in this situation," Belone said.

She kept fighting and reassuring her family she would be OK, he said. Philamena Belone never wanted anyone to "fuss" about her and was a very private person, he said.

"We didn't know that it came to such a dramatic circumstance until after she was physically admitted the second time," Belone said. "I was under the impression that she was still going to be fine and the symptoms weren't that bad. She hid all of that very well from all of us."

The family said doctors found blood clots in her lungs and discovered she had a collapsed lung. She also went into kidney failure and required dialysis.

"I saw her at her worst but understood that she fought her heart out and she was ready to rest," he said. Ultimately, her family made the heart-wrenching decision to remove her from the ventilator.

"After we made the decision ... I was literally numb," Belone said. "I had no feeling in my body. I didn't know if I was dreaming or I didn't know what was real."

She had a 'big vibrant contagious smile'

When she wasn't in the classroom, Philamena Belone enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, crafting and traveling. She also loved to dance, spending time to teach her students some moves, her brother said.

But most of all, "she loved children," her brother said.

Philamena Belone was a devoted, loving mother to three children.

"Her children are absolutely devastated by the loss of their precious sweet mom," Belone said.

Mekaile Belone, 27, Quionna, 22, and Dion Dotson, 19, are now missing their mother's love and support. She also left behind a 4-year-old granddaughter, Mila.

The family created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of Philamena Belone's funeral. They met their fundraising goal within 48 hours, her brother said.

But what Belone will miss most about his sister is her smile with her "beautiful dimple on her right cheek."

"Everyone's going to miss her big vibrant contagious smile. Everyone's going to miss her laugh," he said. "What I'm going to miss most about her is her willingness to make people happy at whatever cost it took."

Belone said he knows he's not alone in the loss he and his family have felt because of the pandemic.

"Philamena's story is not unique," Belone said. "We should be focusing on all the stories, all of the hundreds of thousands of people, all of the millions of people in our country who have been affected by this."

If anything, Belone hopes that people can learn from his sister's life of service and giving.

"She would have wanted everyone to love one another and not judge one another, to see the best in everyone and to do whatever they could to make the world a better place," he said. "That was her legacy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Partly Cloudy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington Forest Park

Image

Loogootee Barr-Reeve

Image

Barr-Reeve Northeast Dubois

Image

Barr Reeve teen gets a new puppy

Image

Odon Street Project

Image

Kids receive educational toys through Children's Museum donation

Image

City of Sullivan to receive grant for sewage project

Image

'...the past month and a half have really picked up.' Postal workers see a busy week as holidays nea

Image

Front line workers in the Wabash Valley get the vaccine

Image

Wabash Valley vaccines

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 870600

Reported Deaths: 15777
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3601177505
DuPage55941920
Will47257691
Lake44099729
Kane37747551
Winnebago22350329
Madison18388344
McHenry17023187
St. Clair16875317
Champaign1263177
Sangamon12229152
Peoria11634170
McLean1036178
Rock Island10085207
Kankakee10020140
Tazewell8880148
LaSalle7629184
Kendall759167
Macon7431160
DeKalb602164
Adams559467
Vermilion514876
Boone463556
Williamson4548101
Whiteside4348150
Clinton404074
Coles386566
Ogle359856
Knox3545102
Effingham350246
Grundy348836
Henry335239
Jackson329249
Marion314592
Stephenson295351
Macoupin287750
Randolph287232
Livingston281251
Franklin274640
Morgan273968
Monroe265156
Bureau254963
Jefferson246569
Logan245139
Fayette243242
Lee243159
Woodford239840
Christian233654
Iroquois212142
Fulton196223
McDonough181346
Jersey170131
Shelby165131
Douglas164221
Montgomery153121
Perry151444
Lawrence148822
Union145729
Saline143333
Crawford140421
Bond138415
Cass136826
Warren134628
Jo Daviess126324
Carroll123228
Pike121835
Edgar117730
Hancock116621
Wayne116438
Moultrie111417
Clay111030
Richland110324
Ford103732
Greene103539
Washington103213
Clark102722
Mercer97422
Piatt9276
White91115
Wabash88710
Mason88332
Johnson88213
Cumberland82323
Jasper81513
Massac78919
De Witt78221
Menard6376
Marshall5197
Pulaski5062
Hamilton5028
Schuyler4936
Stark39411
Brown3938
Henderson3655
Calhoun3481
Edwards3354
Alexander3135
Unassigned3110
Putnam2960
Scott2851
Gallatin2564
Hardin1854
Pope1551
Out of IL200

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 440850

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion604831006
Lake35536537
Allen24770413
St. Joseph22123290
Elkhart21145282
Hamilton19846227
Vanderburgh13110172
Tippecanoe1287352
Porter11058119
Johnson9922201
Hendricks9356187
Vigo8075129
Madison7471150
Monroe715978
Clark704399
Delaware6732120
LaPorte6320117
Kosciusko613262
Howard556791
Bartholomew471674
Wayne4533124
Warrick440181
Floyd432885
Hancock425475
Grant419874
Marshall408662
Cass371836
Boone364157
Dubois363335
Morgan353759
Noble351252
Henry348446
Jackson331641
Dearborn318838
Shelby287468
Clinton270329
Lawrence265956
Gibson264548
DeKalb262146
Knox259134
Montgomery236537
Wabash236232
Miami235623
Adams233828
Steuben215716
Harrison213829
Jasper213125
Whitley212317
Ripley209033
Daviess204562
Huntington202618
Putnam200334
Fayette192941
White189325
LaGrange186040
Decatur182755
Jefferson178524
Wells172443
Randolph168130
Scott165333
Clay164029
Posey160924
Greene159555
Jennings145525
Sullivan144622
Jay139320
Starke134531
Fountain128419
Fulton122122
Spencer118010
Washington117312
Carroll109814
Owen105917
Parke10377
Perry102521
Franklin101428
Vermillion100123
Orange98728
Rush91010
Tipton88429
Blackford79020
Newton74918
Pike74223
Pulaski68528
Benton6433
Brown5568
Crawford4966
Martin49311
Switzerland4075
Warren4017
Union3842
Ohio3037
Unassigned0320