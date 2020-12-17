Clear

Here are some of the amazing things that happened on Zoom this year

2020 may have not been a year anyone anticipated, but we found ways to come together even when we were far apart. Here are some of the amazing ways we connected over Zoom.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

This year may not have turned out the way any of us had anticipated because of the coronavirus pandemic. But even though trips were canceled, events were postponed and many of us spent our days inside our homes, memories were still made -- just through computer screens and cellphones.

And while Zoom fatigue is a real thing, many say they actually felt closer to people than they ever had before.

So even though we may have lost a lot this year, here are some of the amazing things that actually did happen.

We welcomed new life

In March, Desmond Wiggan Jr. and his wife, Fanecia had planned a gender reveal with their family in Charlotte, North Carolina. But those plans changed two weeks prior to the event when they saw that coronavirus cases were rising and restrictions were being tightened.

"It's the first baby on both sides in a long time so we wanted to have a big reveal with all our families from all over the country here," Wiggan told CNN. "Even though we weren't physically there, you could still feel the love of everyone virtually."

With every viewing of the video, a different family member's reaction is revealed, making it a memory Wiggan and his family will cherish forever.

Couples got married and engaged

Aysia Francis got the shock of a lifetime in May when her fiance, Corbin Jackson, orchestrated a surprise living room proposal in Washington, DC., she told CNN.

"I think sometimes people think that things have to be really over the top to be super meaningful or to show your love for someone," she said. "This was something that was so simple that meant so much to me."

Jackson told Francis the original proposal was meant to happen in New York City, a place she loves. But when coronavirus cases began rising, Jackson pulled the plug and instead worked within his surroundings to propose, arranging for family and friends to watch from Zoom on the couple's living room TV.

And though it wasn't the proposal she may have imagined, Francis said when she was in the moment, she realized just how perfect it was, regardless of where they were.

Francis and Jackson plan to wed in Jamaica next December.

Nikki Bilderback cried tears of joy from her home in Los Angeles, California, watching two friends she loves dearly tie the knot in July. The best part? She had no idea it was happening until she logged onto a Zoom call that she had thought was a dinner party.

Bilderback told CNN she was asked to dress in her Sunday best and have dinner ready at the time given.

"Much to my surprise they (the couple) revealed that we had all been invited to their wedding and it was happening after we were done eating dinner," she said. "I was so surprised. I was so deeply touched and honored to have been invited to experience their special day, even if virtually."

Regardless of the pandemic, Bilderback said it was a unique and innovative way to include loved ones on such a special day.

Students applauded their educators

Imagine giving a presentation to an empty room. Not being able to feed off the energy or facial expressions of those listening, which makes it tricky to understand if your audience is retaining the information.

For many students and teachers, this has been their reality during online school this year. So students from Chapman University in California wanted to do something special on the last day of class.

They started the lesson with their cameras off. When their professor, Dr. Jim Brown, questioned them about it, a student prompted the rest to turn their cameras on in unison, revealing that each student was holding a paper sign saying things like, "Thank you for making a difference every day."

Dr. Brown, who teaches in the Department of Peace Studies, was so moved that he started to tear up on camera.

"Whether we meet in person, as in a regular non-Covid semester or on-line, we go through this crucible together and well, it can be pretty emotional," he said, according to university communications. "And part of that spilled out on Wednesday in our final class session."

Lauren Herrle was one of those students and she shared the reveal on TikTok.

"We all have a special place for him, like he's easily my favorite teacher," she said. "He just comes to class with such good energy and he is always singing and humming and talking to us throughout class ... and making sure everyone is all right."

The holidays were celebrated

Fiza Pirani's family usually gets together for Thanksgiving but this year chose to hang out on Zoom.

"Here is a short clip of my Fua Dada singing a family favorite (Jaan-e Bahar Husn Tera Bemisal Hai) on our family Thanksgiving Zoom call," she wrote on Twitter. "I miss hugging these people."

One of the cornerstones of Hannukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is lighting the menorah every night for eight nights. Typically family and friends gather each night to eat and socialize but with rising coronavirus cases, many opted for smaller or virtual celebrations of Hannukah, which began on Dec. 10.

Jewish Chaplain Marc Bragin from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, is one of those leading the virtual celebrations. Kenyon's students attended class both in-person and remote this semester, but after Thanksgiving, all students completed classes and exams online.

Each night, Bragin has been lighting a candle on the menorah from Rothenberg Hillel House on campus, which provides opportunities for students and the Jewish community around campus to explore Judaism.

Zoom calls have been a great option for seeing our loved ones and celebrating some life's biggest moments this year, and the CDC is still recommending continued mask use, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands frequently and taking a Covid-19 vaccine in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Lance Rees signs with ISU

Image

James Mallory signs with ISU

Image

Meals on Wheels set to hold chicken noodle dinner

Image

Knox County goes red as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Spreading holiday cheer with a light show

Image

Progress continues on the downtown convention center project as beams start going up

Image

Terre Haute police sergeant placed on 'relief of duty' pending an investigation after social media p

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 870600

Reported Deaths: 15777
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3601177505
DuPage55941920
Will47257691
Lake44099729
Kane37747551
Winnebago22350329
Madison18388344
McHenry17023187
St. Clair16875317
Champaign1263177
Sangamon12229152
Peoria11634170
McLean1036178
Rock Island10085207
Kankakee10020140
Tazewell8880148
LaSalle7629184
Kendall759167
Macon7431160
DeKalb602164
Adams559467
Vermilion514876
Boone463556
Williamson4548101
Whiteside4348150
Clinton404074
Coles386566
Ogle359856
Knox3545102
Effingham350246
Grundy348836
Henry335239
Jackson329249
Marion314592
Stephenson295351
Macoupin287750
Randolph287232
Livingston281251
Franklin274640
Morgan273968
Monroe265156
Bureau254963
Jefferson246569
Logan245139
Fayette243242
Lee243159
Woodford239840
Christian233654
Iroquois212142
Fulton196223
McDonough181346
Jersey170131
Shelby165131
Douglas164221
Montgomery153121
Perry151444
Lawrence148822
Union145729
Saline143333
Crawford140421
Bond138415
Cass136826
Warren134628
Jo Daviess126324
Carroll123228
Pike121835
Edgar117730
Hancock116621
Wayne116438
Moultrie111417
Clay111030
Richland110324
Ford103732
Greene103539
Washington103213
Clark102722
Mercer97422
Piatt9276
White91115
Wabash88710
Mason88332
Johnson88213
Cumberland82323
Jasper81513
Massac78919
De Witt78221
Menard6376
Marshall5197
Pulaski5062
Hamilton5028
Schuyler4936
Stark39411
Brown3938
Henderson3655
Calhoun3481
Edwards3354
Alexander3135
Unassigned3110
Putnam2960
Scott2851
Gallatin2564
Hardin1854
Pope1551
Out of IL200

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 440850

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion604831006
Lake35536537
Allen24770413
St. Joseph22123290
Elkhart21145282
Hamilton19846227
Vanderburgh13110172
Tippecanoe1287352
Porter11058119
Johnson9922201
Hendricks9356187
Vigo8075129
Madison7471150
Monroe715978
Clark704399
Delaware6732120
LaPorte6320117
Kosciusko613262
Howard556791
Bartholomew471674
Wayne4533124
Warrick440181
Floyd432885
Hancock425475
Grant419874
Marshall408662
Cass371836
Boone364157
Dubois363335
Morgan353759
Noble351252
Henry348446
Jackson331641
Dearborn318838
Shelby287468
Clinton270329
Lawrence265956
Gibson264548
DeKalb262146
Knox259134
Montgomery236537
Wabash236232
Miami235623
Adams233828
Steuben215716
Harrison213829
Jasper213125
Whitley212317
Ripley209033
Daviess204562
Huntington202618
Putnam200334
Fayette192941
White189325
LaGrange186040
Decatur182755
Jefferson178524
Wells172443
Randolph168130
Scott165333
Clay164029
Posey160924
Greene159555
Jennings145525
Sullivan144622
Jay139320
Starke134531
Fountain128419
Fulton122122
Spencer118010
Washington117312
Carroll109814
Owen105917
Parke10377
Perry102521
Franklin101428
Vermillion100123
Orange98728
Rush91010
Tipton88429
Blackford79020
Newton74918
Pike74223
Pulaski68528
Benton6433
Brown5568
Crawford4966
Martin49311
Switzerland4075
Warren4017
Union3842
Ohio3037
Unassigned0320